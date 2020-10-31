Echo Yachts launch 56m M/Y Charley 2 catamaran explorer / support yacht

56m M/Y Charley 2 catamaran © Echo Yachts 56m M/Y Charley 2 catamaran © Echo Yachts

by Echo Yachts 23 Aug 08:01 PDT

Australia's large full-custom superyacht builder Echo Yachts announce the launch of their latest newbuild superyacht: 56m aluminium catamaran Adventure & Support Yacht 'M/Y Charley 2'

M/Y Charley 2 is the largest catamaran motoryacht built in Australia and the second largest Echo Yachts superyacht created at the Echo Marine Group shipyard near Fremantle, in Western Australia.

At 56m LOA and 1041 GT volume, the new aluminium hulled Charley 2 is a significantly larger variant of its predecessor M/Y Charley (composite hulled, 50m LOA, 701GT volume, delivered in 2017).

Naval Architecture for Charley 2 was performed by Australian firm One2Three Naval Architects, with Engineering, Electrical and Fitout design performed by the in-house team at Echo Marine Group.

Charley 2's larger enhanced layout provides extremely spacious interior accommodation, outdoor entertaining areas and significant water-toy carrying capacity.

The decision to build Charley 2 with a full-custom designed aluminium hull has resulted in improved hydrodynamic efficiency, and enabled the use of much smaller engines to propel what is a significantly larger yacht compared to its predecessor M/Y Charley.

Charley 2 features a large 12m custom-built catamaran tender on an upgraded launch and retrieval platform positioned at the stern of the vessel. This new tender platform design ensures improved tender operations and full walk-around access for ease of tender cleaning and maintenance.

The yacht is equipped with a large helicopter touch & go pad suitable for an Airbus EC130 helicopter, dive store, decompression chamber and specialist sonar equipment on the 12m tender for wreck finding and diving adventures.

The design and construction of Charley 2 was completed within three years of project commencement in 2020, resulting in a very high standard of finish thanks to the world class skills and expertise of the design and build team involved.

Mark Stothard, Director of Echo Marine Group expressed his thoughts on: "a very special day for the teams at Echo Yachts and One2Three Naval Architects seeing the fruits of our combined efforts in the launch of Charley 2. She sits perfectly on the design waterline and is one of the most complete vessels I have seen at launch. A few weeks of commissioning and trails, then she will be off on her first adventure!".

Sea trials commence at the beginning of September, with delivery several weeks later.

Echo Yachts will be attending the upcoming 2023 Monaco and Fort Lauderdale Boat Show's, available for appointments to discuss full-custom newbuild, refit and maintenance projects.

M/Y Charley 2 particulars:

Builder (Brand): Echo Marine Group (Echo Yachts)

Naval Architecture: One2Three Naval Architects

Hull type: Catamaran

Hull material: Aluminium

Length (Hull): 49.50m

Length (Overall): 56.00m

Beam (Overall): 14.80m

Draft (Max) full load: 3.30m

Speed (Max): 17 knots

Speed (Cruise): 12 knots

Range (at 12 knots): 3380 Nautical Miles

Guest Berths: 18

Crew Berths: 19

Propulsion: 2 x Caterpillar C32 ACERT 1193 bkW @ 2300 rpm 2 x ZF 3350 reduction gears (ratio 4.25:1) 2 x Fixed Pitch Propellers

1 x 12m Custom Catamaran tender

1 x 6.8m Custom Naiad RIB tender

2 x Caribe C14 RIB tender

1 x Williams Turbo Jet 285

2 x Pioner Multi landing craft

3 x Yamaha FX CR HO wave runners

1 x Launch/Retrieval lift for 12m tender

2 x Folding davits for water toys

1 x Decompression Chamber

Notable upgrades include: