New ISA Gran Turismo 50m - Streamlined profile and fully balanced volumes

by ISA Yachts 24 Aug 02:46 PDT

ISA Yachts, a Palumbo Superyachts brand, continuing with the restyling of its distinctive Gran Turismo line, presents the new ISA GT 50 metres.

The sportiness of this model stands out at first glance: streamlined profile, straight bow, typical set back superstructure and fully balanced volumes.

A 499 GT coupè capable of satisfying the most demanding customer in terms of performance and elegance.

Drawing inspiration from the world of jet design, the side arches, dear to the ISA Yachts style, have been revisited as well as the roll bars and the end of the hull towards the stern making them more tapered. The overall result is a general feeling of lightening accentuated by the wider windows and the more slender profile.

The naval architecture is by the Palumbo Superyachts technical team, while the Venetian studio of Team for Design - Enrico Gobbi is responsible for the interior and exterior design.

The open stern on three levels is certainly one of the main features and is configured to give space to a large lounge on the top area with an unobstructed panoramic view; the central level is dedicated to a spectacular glazed swimming pool almost overflowing above sea level which then gives way to the last area where the central transformer is located.

This exterior configuration is also reflected indoor, where the absence of visual barriers towards the stern lets the eyes free to fully enjoy the view on the sea and the surrounding panorama.

The superstructure, placed much further aft as typical in the Gran Turismo line, allows for a vast and versatile bow space which includes a large lounge area with table/fireplace, a generous sundeck and a second relaxation area.

The interiors are fresh, elegant and with a selection of outstanding architectural design elements: fluted wood, thin metal inserts, soft and indirect lights, metal and dark brass frames. A colour palette which includes ocher in contrast with black and in nuance with white to recall the sun as well as gold colour details have been added in the living room.

The owner suite on the main deck forward includes a large wardrobe, a lounge area, a bathroom with double sink, a massage room and a private gym. This area also features an optional configuration with a guest cabin in place of the gym. In the owner cabin a panoramic view to the outside is provided by two large side windows, one of which is a proper French door overlooking a terrace, for the exclusive use of the owner, with a folding gunwale. Furthermore, the ceiling of this cabin with a circular design resembles a skylight which, thanks to the lighting system, gives the room a particular atmosphere.

Below deck amidships, we have 4 double cabins with private bathrooms while the tender garage is housed aft.

A crew of 11 people is accommodated into 7 cabins.

The rated maximum speed is 20 knots and cruising at 15. Propulsion is provided by two 16V and 1939 kW MTU engines.