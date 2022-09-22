Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 LEADERBOARD

New ISA Gran Turismo 50m - Streamlined profile and fully balanced volumes

by ISA Yachts 24 Aug 02:46 PDT

ISA Yachts, a Palumbo Superyachts brand, continuing with the restyling of its distinctive Gran Turismo line, presents the new ISA GT 50 metres.

The sportiness of this model stands out at first glance: streamlined profile, straight bow, typical set back superstructure and fully balanced volumes.

A 499 GT coupè capable of satisfying the most demanding customer in terms of performance and elegance.

Drawing inspiration from the world of jet design, the side arches, dear to the ISA Yachts style, have been revisited as well as the roll bars and the end of the hull towards the stern making them more tapered. The overall result is a general feeling of lightening accentuated by the wider windows and the more slender profile.

The naval architecture is by the Palumbo Superyachts technical team, while the Venetian studio of Team for Design - Enrico Gobbi is responsible for the interior and exterior design.

ISA Gran Turismo 50m - photo © ISA Yachts
ISA Gran Turismo 50m - photo © ISA Yachts

The open stern on three levels is certainly one of the main features and is configured to give space to a large lounge on the top area with an unobstructed panoramic view; the central level is dedicated to a spectacular glazed swimming pool almost overflowing above sea level which then gives way to the last area where the central transformer is located.

This exterior configuration is also reflected indoor, where the absence of visual barriers towards the stern lets the eyes free to fully enjoy the view on the sea and the surrounding panorama.

ISA Gran Turismo 50m - photo © ISA Yachts
ISA Gran Turismo 50m - photo © ISA Yachts

The superstructure, placed much further aft as typical in the Gran Turismo line, allows for a vast and versatile bow space which includes a large lounge area with table/fireplace, a generous sundeck and a second relaxation area.

The interiors are fresh, elegant and with a selection of outstanding architectural design elements: fluted wood, thin metal inserts, soft and indirect lights, metal and dark brass frames. A colour palette which includes ocher in contrast with black and in nuance with white to recall the sun as well as gold colour details have been added in the living room.

ISA Gran Turismo 50m - photo © ISA Yachts
ISA Gran Turismo 50m - photo © ISA Yachts

The owner suite on the main deck forward includes a large wardrobe, a lounge area, a bathroom with double sink, a massage room and a private gym. This area also features an optional configuration with a guest cabin in place of the gym. In the owner cabin a panoramic view to the outside is provided by two large side windows, one of which is a proper French door overlooking a terrace, for the exclusive use of the owner, with a folding gunwale. Furthermore, the ceiling of this cabin with a circular design resembles a skylight which, thanks to the lighting system, gives the room a particular atmosphere.

ISA Gran Turismo 50m - Aft deck - photo © ISA Yachts
ISA Gran Turismo 50m - Aft deck - photo © ISA Yachts

Below deck amidships, we have 4 double cabins with private bathrooms while the tender garage is housed aft.

A crew of 11 people is accommodated into 7 cabins.
The rated maximum speed is 20 knots and cruising at 15. Propulsion is provided by two 16V and 1939 kW MTU engines.

ISA Gran Turismo 50m - Fore deck - photo © ISA Yachts
ISA Gran Turismo 50m - Fore deck - photo © ISA Yachts

Related Articles

GT45 M/Y UV II christened at Ancona shipyard
A superyacht with marked characteristics and stylistic features proper to the ISA DNA ISA Yachts, a Palumbo Superyachts brand, announces that the next model to be christened at the Ancona shipyard is the new ISA GT 45 M/Y UV II. Posted on 7 Jun ISA Gran Turismo 70m: rewriting history
The first model to take shape from the expert hands of Team for Design - Enrico Gobbi ISA Yachts, a Palumbo Superyachts brand, presents the new generation of Gran Turismo, the shipyard's traditional line that has contributed to its international success. Posted on 27 May New ISA GT 33m: sophisticated coupé
The exterior and interior design is by Architect Enrico Gobbi - Team for Design ISA Yachts, a brand of Palumbo Superyachts, announces the launch of a new model of the Granturismo line: the compact 33 metres with sinuous lines and a sophisticated soul. Posted on 22 Sep 2022 Introducing the new Extra X76 Loft
Exploiting advanced technical experience and world-class Italian craftsmanship Exterior design and naval architecture are the work of the technical team of Palumbo Superyachts in collaboration with Guida Design. The Milan based studio Hot Lab took care of the interior. Posted on 26 Jul 2022 ISA GT 45m M/Y Aria SF
Speed away in full luxury and comfort A 45-metre with sharp and sporty exterior lines, marked by a plumb bow, with side arches connecting the three decks (a hallmark of the shipyard for over 20 years) and a fin-shaped hard top ascribing a light and slim look to the profile. Posted on 22 Jul 2022 ISA GT 45m M/Y Aria SF launching ceremony
ISA Gran Turismo 45 is a superyacht with sharp and sporty exterior lines. ISA Yachts, a brand of Palumbo Superyachts, is pleased to announce the launch of the new ISA Granturismo 45 metre M/Y ARIA SF. Posted on 15 Apr 2022 Extra X96 Triplex M/Y Anvilugi sold
And new Extra X96 Triplex contract signed for 2023 delivery Extra Yachts, brand of ISA Yachts, announces that the shipyard has directly sold Extra X96 Triplex M/Y Anvilugi to a European customer. Posted on 15 Feb 2022 Introducing the ISA Zeffiro 130 power catamaran
The innovative design enhances the feeling of luxury and spaciousness ISA Yachts, a brand of Palumbo Superyachts, is proud to announce the launch of Zeffiro, a new 130-foot power catamaran with incredible volumes and innovative design. Posted on 31 Aug 2021 ISA Yachts presents new Ayrton line
Obsessive detailing and unmistakable lines ISA Yachts, a brand of Palumbo Superyachts, presents Ayrton, a new design with pure ISA DNA: unmistakable lines and obsessive detailing. Posted on 30 Apr 2021 ISA GT 45m hull #1 to enter the outfitting phase
Currently under construction in Ancona-Italy The first of the two units of the 45-metre GT model by ISA Yachts currently, under construction in Ancona-Italy, has now entered the outfitting phase. Posted on 3 Nov 2020
Marine Resources 2022 - FOOTERMaritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2023 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy