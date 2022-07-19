Prestige introduces the F4: The first model of the new F-Line generation

by Prestige Yachts 26 Aug 03:05 PDT

The New F-Line Generation: Art De Vivre in Refinement

Purposeful innovation has been at the heart of PRESTIGE Yachts for 35 years. The brand continues to develop and evolve to meet its customers' needs.

Offering unparalleled liveability to meet the expectations of yachting enthusiasts worldwide has been the key driver for PRESTIGE. With 40 models launched over the course of more than 30 years, the successful F-LINE has made history, and today, it is reinvented in a new generation.

This new generation of flybridge yachts, built on the heritage of the PRESTIGE F-LINE, features exciting improvements, such as innovative interior and exterior designs, high-end fittings, and an unrivaled level of fit and finish. The new generation remains focused on a comfortable and elegant yachting experience, with clever details and an exceptional layout.

"The first model of the new generation of the F-LINE represents a significant evolution in the motor yacht segment between 40 and 70 feet, where PRESTIGE is the market leader, bringing innovations to meet clients' expectations while remaining true to the brand's DNA," states PRESTIGE Vice President, Erwin Bamps.

Inside and out, a soft atmosphere of refinement and the art of living well are perceptible, always in close connection with the sea.

F4: Savor a New Allure

Launch of the First Model in an All-New Generation of the Prestige F-Line: The F4

The F4 reveals an innovative layout, designed to enhance volume and light.

"This new model seduces with its revolutionary design in its curves and its layout, while maintaining bright and comfortable interiors characterized by an easy circulation and comfortable life on board, with the intention to make the guests feel at home." explains Clémence Cessou, PRESTIGE Product Marketing Manager. "Particular care has been taken in the selection of new materials offering more character and richness to the yacht's interior. Every surface, every curve has been carefully sculpted to add allure and elegance."

Dynamic Exterior Design

Inspired by the movement of water, the fluid and elegant exterior lines of this new hull blend with polished surfaces in living areas, reflecting copious natural light.

Curved surfaces have been meticulously designed to create smooth, refined, powerful lines.

With her powerful new silhouette, the F4 also features a completely new hull design by Michael Peters, with a more pronounced V-shape than previous generations. The rounder, higher bow provides unparalleled stability, efficiency, and comfort in navigation.

On the exterior, a new fashion plate, located on each side, appears as a strong brand marker of this new generation.

Same Personality, New Interpretation

With the F4, PRESTIGE reinvents the exterior and interior layouts of its yachts, offering customers maximum comfort to savor moments with friends and family at sea.

The OceanView galley and the location of the owner's suite are defining features of the PRESTIGE F4.

The Flybridge, accessible via a wide staircase, boasts a generous living area sheltered by a bimini or a hard top.

A fully equipped outdoor galley and a versatile dining area are perfect for entertaining, while sunpads and seating arrangements for relaxing are located near the helm. The optimized layout offers unprecedented ease of movement and comfort for all on board.

Movement about the yacht is easy and secure, with two wide sidedecks, while the starboard sliding glass door provides access to the foredeck. A spacious forward sundeck features sun loungers with adjustable backrests.

The interior layout has been designed to improve the quality of life on board and enhance privacy.

The layout on the main deck features many innovative details, beginning with the twin stairways between the fixed - or optional hydraulic - swim platform and the aft cockpit.

Unique on a yacht of this category, this feature makes it possible to equip the aft cockpit with facing sofa seating and free-standing furniture with sea views. This cockpit facing the sea creates an exceptional setting with breathtaking ocean views.

The new, fully equipped OceanView galley is at the heart of the life on board. With its transversal orientation, it looks out toward the cockpit and the open sea. This brand-new galley opens directly onto the exterior through a wide opening glass window.

With a flush entrance and wide access to the galley, the epicenter of life on board, the F4 feels like home. The indoor lounge features a soft, inviting atmosphere, including a bar and the principal helm station, with a 360 degrees view through large panoramic windows.

On the interior, a key innovation is the forward owner's suite, located just steps from the main deck: a semi-main deck master suite.

The owner's suite boasts exceptional interior volume, with 2 meters of headroom (6' 7''), bathed in natural light streaming through windows in the hull and ceiling. Just steps from the main deck, this true suite compares to those found aboard larger yachts, including a direct access to a private bathroom, a large king-sized bed, and a generous wardrobes. The forward location affords much more privacy, separating the owner's suite from the guest cabins and shared living areas, and provides better insulation from sound, far from the engine room and the dock.

Featuring two guest cabins and a separate bathroom, the interior also integrates clever solutions for a laundry machine and storage in the spacious passageway.

A Soothing Atmosphere

The F-Line draws inspiration from the colors and reflections of the French Riviera. This iconic region is echoed in the F4's design, refined lines, and meticulously considered details. By design, this yacht cultivates a serene, sophisticated atmosphere for creating unforgettable family moments.

The sleek design highlights fine details, noble materials, and polished finishes for a perfect combination of comfort and elegance, evoking a feeling of serenity. Each surface, each curve has been sculpted to create soft lines with exceptional finishes, reminiscent of the movement of water.

Refined Fit And Finish

Materials have been carefully selected to reflect the nature of PRESTIGE, contributing to the character and luxury of the yacht. New materials with soft finishes and colors, new lines, such as light signatures, and new textures have been introduced to further enhance the refined atmosphere.

Aboard this brand-new model, we find a new selection of fine materials: natural stone countertops, shaped wood, curves of recessed lighting on the ceiling, and rattan, each notable for their distinctive elegance.

The new generation F-Line also features materials with environmentally sustainable components, such as recycled and sustainable fabrics on board, recycling more than 80% of water consumed in manufacturing, and systems to purify emissions.

Fine materials and high-quality finishes attest to the rigorous attention to detail and savoir-faire of PRESTIGE.

Cutting-Edge Technology on Board

The new F-Line offers a concentration of technology and innovation on board, for the owner to benefit, carefree, from ease of use and maximum comfort.

For intuitive cruising, exceptional maneuverability, and peace of mind, state-of-the-art solutions are installed on board, while the stabilizer ensures the comfort of all on board.

Additionally, on board monitoring and assistance systems, such as Seanapps, provide an easy way to monitor safety, maintenance, onboard equipment, and cruising data.

An Entirely New F-Line Generation

The F4 represents the first model in an entirely new F-Line generation, to be officially presented at the 2023 Cannes Yachting Festival.

Constantly reinventing itself and working to perfect industrial yacht manufacturing, PRESTIGE never stops pushing the boundaries. The first model of the new F-Line generation is the perfect addition to the family of PRESTIGE Yachts, respecting the values of the brand while integrating new and innovative concepts.