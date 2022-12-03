Vision Marine Technologies sets new speed records at the Lake of the Ozarks

Vision Marine Technologies sets new speed records at the Lake of the Ozarks © Vision Marine Technologies Vision Marine Technologies sets new speed records at the Lake of the Ozarks © Vision Marine Technologies

by Vision Marine Technologies 28 Aug 05:23 PDT

We are thrilled to announce a remarkable achievement by Vision Marine Technologies at the iconic Lake of the Ozarks yesterday.

Amidst an atmosphere of anticipation and excitement, our cutting-edge electric powerboats shattered the existing speed records not once, but twice, solidifying our commitment to pushing the boundaries of maritime innovation.

In an awe-inspiring display of performance and engineering excellence, our team managed to achieve a record-breaking speed of 111 mph during the first attempt. But we didn't stop there. Demonstrating the sheer power and capabilities of our electric propulsion technology, we went on to set an even higher bar with an astonishing 116 mph during the second attempt. These accomplishments underscore our dedication to revolutionizing the boating industry while staying true to our core values of sustainability and eco-consciousness.

As we continue to push the envelope of what's possible, we invite you to join us in making history. Discover how we are redefining speed, performance, and environmental responsibility in the maritime world. We are excited to share real-time updates and exclusive content on our webpage as we embark on this groundbreaking journey. Be sure to stay tuned and follow our progress as we strive to further elevate the electric boating experience.

Watch Live!