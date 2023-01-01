Sanlorenzo SL90A arrives in Hong Kong

Sanlorenzo SL90A © Simpson Marine Sanlorenzo SL90A © Simpson Marine

by James Sergeant 29 Aug 20:29 PDT

Many moons ago, a superyacht Captain told me, "We are here in Hong Kong because it is the owner's dearest ambition to visit one of the most spectacular harbours in the world". When you start in California, that's a long way for a drink, so don't underestimate the effect that this place has on some people. And never forget that Hong Kong is not all skyscrapers: just the other side of the island is Repulse Bay, which is pretty much Asia's answer to the French Riviera, on a smaller scale.

You'll enjoy that long cold drink even more if you are sipping it on board a Sanlorenzo SL90A. In so many ways, a Sanlorenzo yacht is the epitome of maritime style, just as Victoria Harbour is near-perfect; one of the finest natural harbours in the world, and surrounded by one of the most spectacular cityscapes anywhere. Add your Sanlorenzo SL90A to the scene, and it fits in perfectly.

Sanlorenzo have been building stylish, graceful, and seaworthy yachts for almost 63 years. It's something of a boutique operation, eschewing the high production numbers of some of the big boat builders. There's a well-tested philosophy of "no shortcuts" at Sanlorenzo, and no two of the 50-odd boats that they build each year is the same, meaning that these beautiful yachts are very much a reflection and a projection of the owner's personality and taste. In short, Sanlorenzos are as unique as the people who are their customers.

You can safely take the top-drawer engineering and construction for granted. Sanlorenzo have been building motor yachts since 1958, and in that time have perfected the platform on which they then create the beautiful bespoke yachts for which they are famous - the ultimate combination of what the customer desires with the Sanlorenzo know-how that makes it real. A Sanlorenzo yacht can be customised for boating pleasure with family, friends, or business. Choose the layout and the number of suites, or lounges. Put the bridge where you want it to be. Decide how the dining area will fit into the boat, and how the sofas will fit into the lounge. Imagine the décor, and create it from scratch, with the guiding hand of an Italian designer or craftsman right there beside you to assist: there are no constraints, only advice, from design and architecture to materials and finishes.

Now, with a little help from our friends at Sanlorenzo, you have created the ultimate motor yacht. Your ultimate motor yacht. It's time for a cocktail, surrounded by one of the ne plus ultra cityscapes in the world. This is Victoria Harbour, Hong Kong, and this is your Sanlorenzo.

