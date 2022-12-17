Maritimo 20th anniversary - Chapter 2

In the second chapter of Maritimo's 20th-anniversary celebration, we are inspired by the passion and pride of two owners of Maritimo M60s from different eras, 20 years apart.

Peter Robson owns the Maritimo 60 Flybridge Motor Yacht "Class Act", the first to ever roll out of the Maritimo factory 20 years ago. Jamie Montgomery has owned three Maritimo's over the years and is now the proud owner of "Dirty Deeds", a 2023 Maritimo M60 Flybridge Motor Yacht that is heir to the legacy. Although separated by two decades, Peter and Jamie are bound by their shared love of family and the brand they chose to fulfil their boating dreams.

Peter Robson, the owner of the original Maritimo 60 Flybridge, "Class Act", looks back over two decades of boating memories that echo the very essence of what it means to be a Maritimo owner.

"Twenty years is a long time, but it has flown by. We still get compliments on how good it looks," he says, referring to his Maritimo 60 which is in as superb condition today as when it was handed over. "She's called Class Act, because she truly is."

The original Maritimo 60 was launched in 2004, the ground-breaking product of Bill Barry-Cotter's vision for a true bluewater motor yacht with an array of innovative features to suit the contemporary boating lifestyle.

Revolutionary at the time were traits such as a superbly engineered hull designed for smooth long-range cruising, wide walkaround decks, the galley aft at the heart of the social space, spacious accommodation, and an internal staircase leading to the climate controlled enclosed flybridge sky lounge.

Praising Maritimo's innovative spirit, Peter recalls the launch of the first Maritimo 60 back in 2004. The industry was forever changed, as Maritimo redefined the flybridge cruising motor yacht category. Their unwavering commitment to dependable engineering and systems, straight shaft technology, large fuel capacity, and fuel-efficient performance cemented Maritimo's status as Australia's leading long-range luxury motor yacht builder.

For Peter, it was a case of love at first sight. "I went to see it with a good friend, and I took one look at it and liked everything about it. It was perfect, from the exterior design to the engine room. I said 'I better not go for a run in it or I might buy it!' Long story short, I did, and then I did."

Peter and his wife, Marilyn have four children, 10 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren, all of whom are just as passionate about boating as he is.

"My wife is the eldest of five girls, who all still live just 15 minutes away, and the 19 cousins all get on famously," he says. "There's nothing like being out on the water and watching the world go by. There's a serenity you find nowhere else."

"We're water people! The whole family have learnt to swim on holidays on board Class Act. We love spending Boxing Day on board - not all at once, though. 26 people is our limit."

His deep love of the water found a perfect match in Maritimo's exceptional blue water pedigree and offshore cruising prowess. In two decades, there have been no major changes to his beloved Class Act.

"There's nothing you could do to make it better. It's as good as new right now. Over the years, we've upgraded appliances and electronics to keep pace with technology. But there was never any need to redo the interiors.

"It has the same engines and two generators. They're reliable and easy to fix if something goes wrong."

This classic Maritimo has all the hallmarks of the Maritimo brand. The features which first impressed him are just as remarkable today, he states reflecting on the craftsmanship that went into his motor yacht's construction.

"The timber is finished so beautifully. The craftsmanship is impeccable. The wide, covered walkways, drop down staircase from flybridge to front deck, internal staircase, three large cabins and two ensuites. The flybridge lounge converts to a double bed, which is great for overnight guests.

"Everything about it is impressive. The engine room is magnificent. It's easy to get around. I've never had one regret about buying into the Maritimo brand. When we see other Maritimos out on the water, we wave and feel proud that we're in the club."

Twenty years ago, Peter paid close to $2 million for his M60, and he is adamant that he has reaped triple that or more in experiences as Class Act has been the platform for so many memorable adventures in that time.

"We have squeezed out so much enjoyment from our Maritimo. We've travelled up and down the coast, the Hawkesbury and Pittwater - a one hour trip from Gosford. It's so beautiful. Mid-week, we have it all to ourselves."

At 79 years of age, Peter has no thoughts of slowing down, or swapping his M60. In fact, Peter and Marilyn are planning their next adventure.

"I believe we should never stop learning. We are keen to see more of Australia. We want to explore the Kimberley Coast with 12 or so on board."

This chapter of Maritimo's evolution is a story of a remarkable motor yacht that has stood the test of time, a vessel that epitomises Maritimo's core design philosophy of superior craftsmanship and enduring beauty.

"It doesn't look or perform any differently from the day we took delivery," he says with heartfelt sentiment. "In fact, the only thing I would change is to be 20 years younger so I could enjoy it for longer."

Further north, Jamie Montgomery and his wife Erin and their four daughters, are intent on living life to the full, sharing quality time with family and friends.

Jamie is a passionate boatie and owner of a 2023 Maritimo M60 Flybridge Motor Yacht, "Dirty Deeds", with its distinctive dark-grey roof. The new M60 represents the evolution of the original 60-foot flybridge with which Maritimo established its fleet 20 years ago.

Since 2011, Jamie has owned three Maritimos and, now on his fourth with "Dirty Deeds", he's proud to be a member of the Maritimo family. Fanatical about design, engineering and the ethereal benefits of boating, Jamie says he uses his boat "properly", getting year-round enjoyment from the on-water lifestyle.

As a family, they have spent many years exploring the tranquil waters of Lake Macquarie, cruising the east coast, from Sydney, Pittwater, Newcastle, Port Stephens, the Gold Coast to Tangalooma.

In its era, each boat matched the family's needs and was named after a classic rock banger: "Black Betty", the Aegean 60, "Brown Sugar", the X54 sport yacht with the shimmering bronze hull, and "Slim Shady" a sleek, nimble X60 named for hip-hop homage.

"They were named after iconic songs that capture the mood," Jamie explains with gusto. "We like to pull up, crank out the tunes, kick back and enjoy a beer, launch the jet ski, barbecue and chill out."

Jamie is a self-confessed stickler for practical, harmonious design. It's his livelihood and his preference when it comes to leisure. "I want efficient, functional, fast, not fiddly boating, which is why Maritimo has always appealed to me," he says.

"Before I bought my first boat, I did my homework. The Aegean 60 had a full-beam master, which was way ahead of its time. Bill is a visionary and his flybridge models are iconic for their balance and proportions.

"Maritimos are Australian made, meticulously designed and constructed with a fantastic flow and heaps of features. They're boats built for all conditions and they're ideal for the Australian lifestyle."

When it came time for their next Maritimo, the new M60 beckoned. "It's at the forefront of the new generation of Maritimo motor yachts, even better design and styling," Jamie says.

"Tom has achieved absolutely enlightened design," he says, with admiration for Maritimo's new era in styling and optimal use of space.

"The fully-enclosed flybridge is exactly what people want. It delivers even more usable space on board, especially in the flybridge with its unique use of space with widening the bridge out over the wings.

"There are dozens of new features such as the Adventure Deck, huge flybridge aft deck, larger captain's lounge, huge tender and toy storage garage, panoramic opening side windows, king bed in the master, increased storage solutions, you have the option of three tender storage options of traditional foredeck, tender garage or mounted on rear hydraulic platform."

Imperative for Jamie and his family is the M60's ergonomic layout and overall family-friendly functionality. "Once you combine those internal features with its external aesthetics, it hits the sweet spot for an incredible flybridge motor yacht."

According to Jamie, the Adventure Deck is the "cherry on top" of the features integral to the DNA of all Maritimo models: wide, walkaround decks, fuel-efficient hull design and construction, long-range cruising capacity, superior engineering and most importantly, shaft-drive propulsion.

"There are a lot of great features - too many to mention," says Jamie. "The sidedecks all the way around is fantastic for easy, safe access from the cockpit to the foredeck. The tender garage where we stow our three-seater Seadoo is sensational. But I have to say, the Adventure Deck is the standout feature. It's bloody big!

"We spend most of our time there, fishing, entertaining or just lounging around on beanbags. It's great to just chill out.

"There is nothing better than relaxing at water level, with that connection to the water. It's like camping out. We put the hydraulic platform into the water and cool off with a beer. Then crawl back up for a barbecue as the sun sets.

"The cockpit and saloon open up with the sensational bi-fold doors, and in winter, the fully-enclosed flybridge skylounge is a cosy space for all of us to watch a movie or just enjoy the views."

For added performance and control, Jamie opted for the Scania engine upgrades and Twin Disc gear box and Express Joystick System (EJS) & hold station.

"We cruised to Sydney, and I was preparing to dock the boat with the hold station on, even in a howling wind while getting ropes and fenders ready, it helps you immensely and provides hassle free boating. Erin can reverse the boat in. It makes it so easy."

After handover, the Montgomery family took part in the 2022 Maritimo Migration to Hamilton Island. "It was our biggest sea voyage ever," says Jamie. "From the Gold Coast, we headed to Mooloolaba, through the Great Sandy Straits to Bundaberg and Yeppoon, then Great Keppel Island.

"An east coast low set in when we left Yeppoon for the long trip to Scawfell island, with a horrendous swell and 30 knot winds. The waves were vertical. It was brutal. We had seen the predictions and knew what we were in for. But Maritimo's are built for those types of seas, and it was good to test it out."

The Migration itself was "an epic trip", as Jamie describes it.

"It was awesome to meet other owners. Maritimo owners 'get it'. It's like a family from all different walks of life with so many things in common. It was a great experience and excellent opportunity to learn a lot more about our boat."

After the Maritimo Migration, they took an extra two weeks to meander home, stopping at St Bees Island to fish and Lady Musgrave to dive.

Next on the agenda is a month in Port Stephens with the family, hanging out with friends and rafting up with like-minded boaties.

"We work hard and when we have time off, our boat is our escape," Jamie says, already envisaging long summer days reclining and entertaining on the M60 Adventure Deck.

Jamie's story is a classic tale of satisfying heart and mind and managing to balance the two. "Aesthetics and functionality are important to me," says this doyen of residential construction. "Through my design eyes, the M60 is the embodiment of the perfect flybridge motor yacht. It's the future of boating."

Stay tuned for next story as we take an even closer look at the first Maritimo - 48 & 52.