Mercury Marine launches Avator 20e and 35e electric outboards

The all-new Avator 20e generates 2200W of power © Mercury Marine The all-new Avator 20e generates 2200W of power © Mercury Marine

by Mercury Marine 29 Aug 17:46 PDT

Mercury Marine, a division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), today introduced the Avator™ 20e and 35e electric propulsion systems.

The new models join Mercury's electric propulsion lineup alongside the award-winning Avator 7.5e outboard, which launched at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January. Two more electric outboard products will be unveiled in the coming months as Mercury advances on its commitment to be the leader in electric propulsion.

"We're thrilled to advance our electrification strategy and the Mercury Avator brand with the introduction of the 20e and 35e electric outboards," said John Buelow, Mercury Marine president. "Building off the success of the Avator 7.5e, these outboards set new benchmarks for innovation, performance, and connectivity. The investment and advancements we're making position Mercury to continue expanding our Avator portfolio and soon deliver additional industry-changing, low-voltage electric outboards."

The 20e and 35e feature many of the same innovative features as the 7.5e, including industry-first transverse flux motor technology, a vivid full-color intuitive display and an ambidextrous tiller handle. The new models offer more power and the ability to connect multiple Avator batteries to extend range and run time, plus full access to the Mercury Marine app with the integrated SmartCraft® Connect module.

The Avator 20e and 35e outboards generate 2200W and 3700W of power, respectively, at the propeller shaft. The 20e can produce similar acceleration as a 5hp FourStroke outboard, while the 35e generates acceleration that is comparable to a Mercury 9.9hp FourStroke outboard. Offered with tiller or remote steering, both are ideal for powering small vessels, including aluminum fishing boats, micro skiffs, rigid inflatables, tenders, and small pontoons.

"Avator outboards are intelligent, electric propulsion systems engineered to deliver a superior boating experience with flexibility to easily extend range and runtime," said Tim Reid, Mercury Marine vice president of product development and engineering. "Up to four of Mercury's new 2300Wh batteries can be connected and managed through our exclusive Power Center which safely merges power, enables communication between the batteries and outboard, and allows single point charging."

The 20e and 35e outboards will be available for order starting Aug. 29, 2023.

Batteries and chargers

The Avator 20e and 35e 2300Wh lithium-ion battery was developed in partnership with the Navico Group's Mastervolt brand and engineered exclusively for marine applications. It's a safe, reliable power source that's been drop-tested and IP67 rated for water resistance.

Boaters can choose to connect directly to one 2300Wh battery for peak simplicity and portability or extend their range and runtime by adding an Avator Power Center and connecting up to four batteries. The Power Center serves as a central hub for power cable connections, allowing for a clean and organized boat installation. Power cable connections to the battery are fast and easy with the toolless, twist-lock connector.

Avator smart chargers constantly monitor voltage and current to deliver a safe, effective charge and can shut down to protect the battery if there is an issue. The 230W Avator charger can recharge a fully depleted 2300Wh battery in approximately 10 hours. A higher speed 520W charger is available and can cut the charge time by more than 50%.

Motor and performance

Avator's industry-first transverse flux motor technology delivers reliable, quiet power. The Avator 35e electric outboard is 63% quieter than a 6hp four-stroke outboard at full throttle. The motor generates high torque with little effort, maximizing battery life and range while contributing to faster acceleration and more efficient overall performance than similar competitive products.

Avator props are crafted of a high-strength, impact-resistant composite material. Their three-blade design maximizes thrust for peak battery life with minimal noise.

Remote controls

Avator digital controls deliver instant throttle response with zero hesitation and keep boaters connected with the outboard for easy, safe driving. There are three remote throttle controls designed to fit the helm styles popular on small boats.

Connected devices

A Mercury SmartCraft® Connect module comes pre-installed on Avator 20e and 35e models, allowing boaters to wirelessly connect the outboard to the Mercury Marine app via mobile device. The app displays a range of performance data points, along with a GPS map with visualized range estimates for planning trips.

Commitment to sustainability

The Avator program continues Mercury's commitment across all product lines to redefine marine propulsion in ways that leave a positive impact on the environment. Avator outboards transform the boating experience by making boating possible with no exhaust fumes and zero direct emissions. Each electric outboard is also crafted with many components that are recyclable or reusable.

For more information about Avator electric outboards, visit mercurymarine.com/Avator.