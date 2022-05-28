Discover the new flagship Columbus Atlantic 65

by Columbus Yachts 30 Aug 05:48 PDT

Columbus Yachts, a Palumbo Superyachts brand, presents the new flagship of the Atlantique range: a 65-metre with harmonious lines and full of innovative contents.

The Atlantique line is available in four versions of 37m, 43m, 47m and 55m with two 43m models and one 47m model currently in production.

"This new 65-metre is the natural evolution of a range that is giving us so much satisfaction." comments Giuseppe Palumbo, founder and CEO of Palumbo Superyachts. "An even more detailed and sinuous exterior design, where the bridges have such a masterfully balanced and light structure to give the impression that they are suspended. Enrico Lumini and the entire Hot Lab team have marked another incredible milestone in the history of the Columbus shipyard."

"The fundamental idea was to create a volume characterized by great linearity and stylistic coherence, without redundancies, without excesses: an elegant and clean look as if stemmed from a sailboat or a 50s sports car. No concessions to stylistic superstructures, but only clean, clear-cut, essential traits." Says Enrico Lumini of Hot Lab. "With this primary aim, an innovative yacht by an unexpected appearance was generated, which finds its most radical expression in its extreme dryness and which at the same time shows itself in all its elegance with a style that seems to have always been there before our eyes."

Columbus Atlantique 65 proves that constant incremental innovation, rather than a radical one, can be achieved: this is how an instant classic is conceived.

A more mature model capable of fully expressing to the whole world the philosophy of the Atlantique range.

The external volumes are always characterized by perfectly coherent, clean lines that run seamlessly from stern to bow, creating smooth, polished, rigorous surfaces. Great attention was paid to the proportions, so that the solids and voids areas are always perfectly balanced, from any angle.

The first innovation concerns the attention paid to the three-dimensional composition of this superyacht: a study that has led not to think from the profile and then somehow to obtain a three-dimensional version, but rather to sculpt an already smooth stone, already proportionate in order to obtain a shape that is always naturally fluid and coherent.

This is why the surfaces chase each other and seem to end up in each other, without interrupting: there is no overlapping of layers, but a single element, within which the necessary space has been created.

The incremental innovations are not limited to the exteriors: even the layout is inspired by this philosophy and exploits every possibility. This is how the aft Pool Terrace was born: an infinity pool on a deck that is neither the main deck nor the aft swim platform, but something else. A terrace in fact, raised just enough to allow three small, yet significant, innovations at the same time: the full-height entrance to the aft beach club, almost as if it were a SPA overlooking a garden; the terrace effect of the pool space, which allows guests to enjoy the best possible view of the surrounding environment; the privacy of the external space on the main deck, which is somehow protected by the volume of the terrace itself, allowing guests to enjoy an open space that is generally less used, especially when in a port.

However, it's in the bow where we find the perfect combination between layout and exterior design: the objective of containg the overall height and therefore developing a three-deck closed layout (lower, main and upper decks in addition to a service bottom deck) inevitably involves the need to position the helm station on the upper deck and consequently have the owner cabin on the main deck without the classic forward view. It is in fact a semi-duplex cabin, with a first compartment dedicated to an office, walk-in closet and main room, and a more forward second section comprising a bathroom and a raised sitting room. In this way the cabin enjoys a ceiling higher than 3 metres, infinite skylights, spaces worthy of an 80 meters and even private access to the bow Jacuzzi.

The layout is such to accommodate up to 12 guests in 4 VIP cabins located below deck, the owner cabin on the main deck and a fifth VIP cabin on the upper deck.

Additional 10 cabins are assigned to the 16 crew the Captain.

Equipped with two MTU 12V4000M63 engines of 1500kW each, the yacht rated top speed is of 17.5knots, while the cruising speed is 14 knots and the range at 11 knots is 5500 miles.