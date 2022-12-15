Get on board one of Ensign's premier new yacht brands

by Ensign Yachts 31 Aug 23:15 PDT

Mark your diaries for these upcoming boat shows to get on board one of Ensign's premier new yacht brands! Meet the team, look onboard new and demonstrator models, and find out what's coming soon.

If you are interested in attending one of these shows and gaining exclusive access, please register your interest and we will connect you with the team.

Cannes Yachting Festival 12-17 September 2023 (France)

One of the biggest yachting events of the year with a huge range of yachts on display. Ensign's own Ron Jacobs will also be at the show on the 15th/16th of September and is happy to assist with any queries you may have. Models representing the Ensign Yachts brand at the show will be; Bavaria Sail - C38, C42, C46 (World Premiere), C50. Bavaria power - SR33, SR36, R40, and Vida 33. Nautitech 40 Open, 44 Open. Bering 92. Italia 11.98, 12.98, 14.98. Wauquiez Pilot Saloon 48. Tofinou 9.7.

Grand Pavois Boat Show 20-25 September 2023 (France)

A range on display from Nautitech Catamarans, Tofinou, Rhea Marine, and Wauquiez. New models to be unveiled at the show are; the Tofinou 7.9 - Tofinou's latest edition building on the success of the popular Tofinou 9.7, Rhea 23 version 2, and the Rhea 730 Timonier version 2 - The compact yet versatile cabin cruiser.

Boot Dusseldorf 20-28 Jan 2024 (Germany)

The world's largest indoor boat show! Bavaria Yachts and Nautitech Catamarans will be attending plus a range of other brands.

Miami International Boat Show 14th-18th Feb 2024 (USA)

Another signature event in the marine calendar with a large range of exhibitors. This event will mark the unveiling of the widely anticipated Nautitech 48 Open.

International Multihull Show - La Grand Motte April 2024 (France)

Get on board the Nautitech Catamarans range in this stunning location in the south of France. More details to be confirmed.

