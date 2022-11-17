StellarPM announces large sportsfishing model SF2603

by StellarPM 31 Aug 06:58 PDT

StellarPM has introduced the SF2603 26m sportsfishing model to its series of power catamarans.

Based on the StellarCAT AL2503, the SF2603 offers the same high volume tri-deck styling but has an upgraded power option for greater speed, a tuna tower that the company claims to be a class-leading one in terms of height to boat length ratio, and near water-level extended cockpits on each hull with reinforced soles and aft-opening hydraulic transom doors.

The SF2603 is a long-range all-aluminium construction reaching a top speed of 21kts and a high cruise speed of 19 kts with its twin Volvo D13-IPS 1200 IMO Tier III compliant power arrangement. The maximum range of 2400nm is achieved through her 19,680 lt / 5200 gallon fuel capacity and 35% higher efficiency than inboard shafts with the forward facing IPS drive solution combined with the hulls being efficient flat surface planning ones.

Boasting a huge 44 sqm / 473 sq ft aft cockpit the SF2603 space aplenty has been made available for refrigerated fishboxes/livewells, ice and ice slush machines, bait filet tables and freezers, rod reel and tackle storage and further storage lockers and freezer compartments.

Construction of the hulls is certified as constructed to Lloyd's Register +100A1 SSC, Yacht, Mono, G6 and a choice of full class compliance is offered to the customer. The hull and superstructure construction together with assembly and finishing is at the StellarPM yard in Hai Phong, Vietnam with modular interiors constructed at the StellarPM factory in Zhuhai, PRC. All naval architecture is from Ginton Naval Architects of the Netherlands.

Chris Holmes, Principal and Founder of StellarPM comments "the SF2603 has been developed together with an experienced game fisherman who wanted a more stable and comfortable base boat than a traditional monohull sportsfisher could offer. His key requirements were safety, strength, superyacht luxury and the means to cruise between the great fishing grounds off Florida and the Caribbean, Belize and Nova Scotia and cruising areas much further afield when extended cruises with family and friends are in order. We are currently working on the development of a foiling solution which could well take the max speed up to 35kts+. Watch this space...."

StellarSF2603 Brief Specification:

Construction: Tri-Deck Aluminium Hulls & Superstructure

LOA: 26.12m (85ft 8")

Beam: 11.61m (38ft 1")

Max Draft: 1.48m (4ft 10")

Power: 2 x Volvo D13-IPS 1200 IMO Tier III compliant

Range (Low Cruise): 2400 nm

Max Speed: 21 kts

High Cruise Speed: 19 kts

Accommodation (standard): 4-7staterooms + 2-3 crew cabins

