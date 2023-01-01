Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 LEADERBOARD

The Icon takes the stage

by TYDE 2 Sep 02:27 PDT

Introduced at this year's Cannes Film Festival, THE ICON is presented for the first time to the yachting audience at three major yachting events this fall.

  • Epitome of a new category of luxury watercraft
  • Leading edge foiling technology with America's Cup background
  • Foiling operation with up to 80% energy savings vs. conventional hulls
  • No seasickness, extremely smooth ride
  • New venture of German entrepreneurs Christoph Ballin and Tobias Hoffritz
  • Designed by and realized in cooperation with BMW
  • Sea trials at Cannes Yachting Festival, Monaco Yacht Show and Les Voiles de Saint-Tropez

Tyde - The ICON - photo © Tyde
Tyde - The ICON - photo © Tyde

THE ICON made its very first appearance at the Cannes Film Festival in May. Together with BMW, TYDE presented there to a selected clientele the first battery-powered maritime vehicle of its kind - combining locally emission-free mobility with an understanding of luxury that is characterised by conscious enjoyment.

Now THE ICON docks at three major yachting events this fall and presents herself to the yachting world at the Côte d'Azur. First at the Cannes Yachting Festival (12.-17.9.), then, in cooperation with BMW, at the Monaco Yacht Show (27.-30.9.) and at Les Voiles de Saint-Tropez (29.9.-8.10.).

With a length of 13.15 metres and a top speed of 30 knots, THE ICON is the pioneer of a new type of watercraft with battery-electric propulsion. Conceptualized by BMW and designed by Designworks, a subsidiary of the BMW Group with studios in Los Angeles, Munich and Shanghai, the development and realization of this unique concept was in the hands of the yacht manufacturer TYDE.

Tyde - The ICON - photo © Tyde
Tyde - The ICON - photo © Tyde

Range of over 50 miles, top speed of 30 knots

With its battery-electric drive, THE ICON sets new standards in the competitive environment in several respects. Until now, maritime electromobility has been limited to smaller, slower vehicles with a comparatively short range. The segment of larger and faster boats with a longer range, on the other hand, is 100 percent dominated by models with combustion engines. THE ICON redefines the relationship between the dimensions size, top speed, and range of an electrically powered watercraft. This is made possible by an innovation from sailing racing: underwater wings, so-called hydrofoils, reduce energy requirements by up to 80 per cent compared to a conventional hull. The foiling technique, in which the vehicle rests on wings below the water level while the hull floats above the water surface, also achieves greater ride comfort as well as higher speed.

Two 100 kW electric motors each convert the energy content of 240 kWh provided by six batteries into a range of over 50 nautical miles (100 kilometres) at a speed of 24 knots. The maximum speed is 30 knots (55 km/h). With its innovative drive and thanks to foiling technology, THE ICON enables almost silent cruising without vibrations or slamming

Tyde - The ICON - photo © Tyde
Tyde - The ICON - photo © Tyde

Luxurious ambience, generous views

The particularly low construction and generous proportions of the hull allow the luxurious interior to be used across the entire beam of 4.5 metres. The center spine, which rises from the hull on both sides and forms the backbone of the watercraft, houses the technical components such as modern LED light strips at the bow and stern as well as the charging connection points.

The superstructure body features an origami lightweight structure, and its height allows passengers to maintain an effortless upright posture throughout the interior. As the most emotional and sculptural element in THE ICON's design, it contrasts with the prismatic windows and roof surfaces. The body, which supports both the roof and the glass walls, is in a two-tone turquoise and golden colour scheme inspired by the colours of the sea. Extensive glass walls offer passengers a generous view as they float over the water and enjoy the luxurious ambience on board.

Tyde - The ICON - photo © Tyde
Tyde - The ICON - photo © Tyde

The two founders behind TYDE are Christoph Ballin and Tobias Hoffritz. Ballin is known in the water sports industry as the ingenious founder and long-time CEO of Torqeedo and as Advisory Board member of SEA.AI, while Hoffritz, a former BMW developer, has already realized a number of radical innovations in the automotive industry.

Ballin, acknowledged and respected for his visionary entrepreneurial spirit, comments on the hot autumn of boat shows as follows: "We are looking forward to getting visitors to Cannes, Monaco and Saint-Tropez excited about THE ICON. Throughout the summer we have received numerous enquiries for this exceptional luxury yacht. I invite everyone to come and see for themselves. The driving experience is absolutely stunning."

Tyde - The ICON - photo © Tyde
Tyde - The ICON - photo © Tyde

Related Articles

Brunswick to premiere Navan by Quicksilver
The S30 and C30 both have a twin step hull During the 2023 Cannes International Boat and Yacht Show, Brunswick Corporation will unveil its newest boat brand - Navan by Quicksilver. Posted today at 5:45 am Project Orion's hull and superstructure joined
Orion will take the owners and guests across the seven sea in perfect silence up to 10 knots Heesen is delighted to announce that the construction of YN 20750, also known as Project Orion, is proceeding on schedule. The hull and superstructure were joined together at the facility in Oss. The yacht is available for delivery in Q1 2025. Posted on 1 Sep More features with the DataHub 2.0 by PredictWind
Showcasing its commitment to providing mariners with more PredictWind, the world leader in marine forecasting, introduces the updated DataHub, showcasing its commitment to providing mariners with more. More features, more connectivity, increased safety. Posted on 1 Sep Airship | Cape Caution to Port McNeill
A nice flat rounding of Cape Caution We woke early this morning and all light station and buoy reports pointed to a nice flat rounding of Cape Caution, and that's just what we got. Posted on 1 Sep Brunswick Corporation passes 10,000 Ripl members
Focused on engaging the next generation of boaters Brunswick Corporation's community platform, Ripl, today announced that it has surpassed 10,000 members. Posted on 31 Aug Delivering a cutting-edge 9-meter amphibious boat
Ocean Craft Marine's second collaboration with this customer We take great pride in announcing the successful delivery of an AMP 300 Bonaire boat to a valued customer who was delighted with our product that they returned to acquire a bigger one. Posted on 31 Aug StellarPM announces SF2603
Offering the same high volume tri-deck styling as the StellarCAT AL2503 The SF2603 is a long-range all-aluminium construction reaching a top speed of 21kts and a high cruise speed of 19 kts with its twin Volvo D13-IPS 1200 IMO Tier III compliant power arrangement. Posted on 31 Aug Marine Resources latest jobs
Unlock your dream career: Explore exciting roles today! Dive into a realm of boundless opportunities with our latest newsletter! This week, we're your compass, leading you through a captivating range of roles that can spark your enthusiasm and steer you towards triumph. Posted on 31 Aug Maritimo 20th anniversary - Chapter 2
Inspired by the passion and pride of two owners of Maritimo M60s In the second chapter of Maritimo's 20th-anniversary celebration, we are inspired by the passion and pride of two owners of Maritimo M60s from different eras, 20 years apart. Posted on 30 Aug Jeanneau Leader 9.0 with Twin Mercury 200 HP
39% more fuel efficient at 28 MPH and 35% faster at 3500 RPM Jeanneau Leader 9.0 with Twin Mercury 200 HP - 39% more fuel efficient at 28 MPH and 35% faster at 3500 RPM Posted on 30 Aug
Marine Resources 2022 - FOOTERMaritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2023 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy