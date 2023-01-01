The Icon takes the stage

by TYDE 2 Sep 02:27 PDT

Introduced at this year's Cannes Film Festival, THE ICON is presented for the first time to the yachting audience at three major yachting events this fall.

Epitome of a new category of luxury watercraft

Leading edge foiling technology with America's Cup background

Foiling operation with up to 80% energy savings vs. conventional hulls

No seasickness, extremely smooth ride

New venture of German entrepreneurs Christoph Ballin and Tobias Hoffritz

Designed by and realized in cooperation with BMW

Sea trials at Cannes Yachting Festival, Monaco Yacht Show and Les Voiles de Saint-Tropez

THE ICON made its very first appearance at the Cannes Film Festival in May. Together with BMW, TYDE presented there to a selected clientele the first battery-powered maritime vehicle of its kind - combining locally emission-free mobility with an understanding of luxury that is characterised by conscious enjoyment.

Now THE ICON docks at three major yachting events this fall and presents herself to the yachting world at the Côte d'Azur. First at the Cannes Yachting Festival (12.-17.9.), then, in cooperation with BMW, at the Monaco Yacht Show (27.-30.9.) and at Les Voiles de Saint-Tropez (29.9.-8.10.).

With a length of 13.15 metres and a top speed of 30 knots, THE ICON is the pioneer of a new type of watercraft with battery-electric propulsion. Conceptualized by BMW and designed by Designworks, a subsidiary of the BMW Group with studios in Los Angeles, Munich and Shanghai, the development and realization of this unique concept was in the hands of the yacht manufacturer TYDE.

Range of over 50 miles, top speed of 30 knots

With its battery-electric drive, THE ICON sets new standards in the competitive environment in several respects. Until now, maritime electromobility has been limited to smaller, slower vehicles with a comparatively short range. The segment of larger and faster boats with a longer range, on the other hand, is 100 percent dominated by models with combustion engines. THE ICON redefines the relationship between the dimensions size, top speed, and range of an electrically powered watercraft. This is made possible by an innovation from sailing racing: underwater wings, so-called hydrofoils, reduce energy requirements by up to 80 per cent compared to a conventional hull. The foiling technique, in which the vehicle rests on wings below the water level while the hull floats above the water surface, also achieves greater ride comfort as well as higher speed.

Two 100 kW electric motors each convert the energy content of 240 kWh provided by six batteries into a range of over 50 nautical miles (100 kilometres) at a speed of 24 knots. The maximum speed is 30 knots (55 km/h). With its innovative drive and thanks to foiling technology, THE ICON enables almost silent cruising without vibrations or slamming

Luxurious ambience, generous views

The particularly low construction and generous proportions of the hull allow the luxurious interior to be used across the entire beam of 4.5 metres. The center spine, which rises from the hull on both sides and forms the backbone of the watercraft, houses the technical components such as modern LED light strips at the bow and stern as well as the charging connection points.

The superstructure body features an origami lightweight structure, and its height allows passengers to maintain an effortless upright posture throughout the interior. As the most emotional and sculptural element in THE ICON's design, it contrasts with the prismatic windows and roof surfaces. The body, which supports both the roof and the glass walls, is in a two-tone turquoise and golden colour scheme inspired by the colours of the sea. Extensive glass walls offer passengers a generous view as they float over the water and enjoy the luxurious ambience on board.

The two founders behind TYDE are Christoph Ballin and Tobias Hoffritz. Ballin is known in the water sports industry as the ingenious founder and long-time CEO of Torqeedo and as Advisory Board member of SEA.AI, while Hoffritz, a former BMW developer, has already realized a number of radical innovations in the automotive industry.

Ballin, acknowledged and respected for his visionary entrepreneurial spirit, comments on the hot autumn of boat shows as follows: "We are looking forward to getting visitors to Cannes, Monaco and Saint-Tropez excited about THE ICON. Throughout the summer we have received numerous enquiries for this exceptional luxury yacht. I invite everyone to come and see for themselves. The driving experience is absolutely stunning."