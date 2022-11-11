Antonini Navi announces XPD120

by Antonini Navi 2 Sep 05:56 PDT

Antonini Navi is proud to announce the new project XPD120, a 35-meter full-custom expedition yacht designed by Mauro Sculli architect. Sculli Studio specializes in the design of high-end expedition yachts since the 90s.

The 120 is part of the XPD line characterized by superyachts entirely made of steel with strong personality and extreme design. These pleasure crafts are designed to experience the sea with a slow-cruising experience, and they are classifiable as Ice Class. Both normal propulsion and hybrid propulsion can be installed.

Compared to the younger sister, the XPD120 offers a VIP cabin and an extra crew cabin, for a total of 10 guests and 5 crew members. Furthermore, there is an exclusive lounge with a 180 degrees view on the upper deck in direct communication with the pool deck overlooking the stern.

The owner's cabin, located on the main deck forward, is enriched by a fitness/relaxation area with a folding terrace. The possibility of including a lift linking the main deck to the sun deck was also studied in the project.

For more information visit www.antonininavi.com.