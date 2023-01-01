Benetti presents the new class 44M

by Benetti 2 Sep 06:32 PDT

The new fibreglass flagship in Benetti's Class Range is a yacht that knows how to be "transparent", with the elimination of all barriers between indoors and outdoors and every detail designed to have the least possible impact. The interior design and exterior styling are by Giorgio Maria Cassetta.

Much more than an object to show off, this is somewhere to live, a yacht with clean, pared-down lines. The new Benetti Class 44M is targeted at expert owners who want to make the most of their most precious asset: free time. The on-board living experience on every Benetti is magnificent and unique for the owner, family and friends, but here on the new Class 44M, the innovative use of materials and finishings conveys a sensation of informality and naturalness that changes the way spaces are perceived.

The shipyard has achieved this result through the extensive use of sustainable materials such as FSC-certified wood - sourced from forests managed according to the strictest environmental standards - and also thanks to the endless transparent surfaces that let light flood into all the decks on the Benetti Class 44M.

"We welcome a new yacht into the Class family. This model increases the choice we offer our owners, who expect elegant and innovative new yachts from Benetti. The new Benetti Class 44M flagship is a gem of a yacht from every perspective, vaunting a spacious layout and satisfying every owner's desire for absolute comfort and wellbeing, which are increasingly at the core of every new yacht project," said Benetti CCO Sebastiano Fanizza.

"We worked on an infinite number of details and, as a result, this boat's interiors," says Giorgio Maria Cassetta, "are something absolutely new compared with what we're used to seeing on a yacht this size. All these details immediately convey an appealing sense of elegance but also reveal the wonder of human skill and craftsmanship: Benetti Class 44M is an incredibly complex and sophisticated place, but one that has a truly amazing ability to welcome people in."

Benetti Class 44M is designed for long, safe cruises around the world, lasting weeks or months, thanks to the perfection of the layouts and flow paths, as well as to generous stowage capacity and meticulous functional research into every detail. An absolutely unique yacht, with uncluttered lines that more than timeless are beyond time.

Benetti Class 44M has four decks that can be customised to match owners' tastes, and the star of the show, as always, is natural light. The forward section of the Main Deck is home to the full-beam master cabin, which includes an office space, a generous wardrobe and a bathroom (also full-beam). Still on the main deck, the galley area and head are amidships, while the spectacular, spacious lounge offers direct views of the water thanks to the low-profile bulwarks.

In addition to the helm station and captain's cabin, the Upper Deck offers the owner and guests a large interior living space that extends outdoors towards the stern and can accommodate a dining table for ten. The Sun Deck provides over 102 square metres of space for dining, sunbathing or simply sipping a drink at the bar and can, of course, be configured according to the owner's preferences.

The Lower Deck contains four double guest cabins and, separated from them, the crew quarters. Specially studied crew flow paths run the entire length of all four decks. The water's edge beach club is an independent and versatile space with a striking design, while the generously sized garage on the port side ensures problem-free launch and recovery of the tender and water toys.

There was a sharp focus during the design process on the highest standards of soundproofing and in this respect Class 44M ranks at the top of the category. In order to minimise vibrations and maximise soundproofing, floating floors and bulkheads are used throughout, along with flexible transmission couplings based on state-of-the-art megayacht technology. The air-conditioning and purification system ensures high-efficiency air circulation with six changes per hour.

In the engine room, the Benetti Class 44M is equipped with two MAN units rated 1,400 HP at 2,300 rpm, delivering a top speed of 15 knots and a range of 4,100 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 11 knots.