Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resources 2022 - LEADERBOARD

2023 UIM F2 World Championship - Rashed claims pole position in Italy

by Narayana Marar 2 Sep 08:33 PDT
Team Abu Dhabi's Rashed Al Qemzi - 2023 UIM F2 World Championship © Team Abu Dhabi

Team Abu Dhabi's Rashed Al Qemzi saved his best for last to claim pole position for tomorrow's Grand Prix of Italy as he looks to extend his lead in the in the 2023 UIM F2 World Championship.

The three-time F2 world champion produced a superb display to win the six-boat qualifying shoot-out in San Nazzaro and underline his determination to secure a fourth drivers title.

Al Qemzi, who leads the championship by five points following his opening round victory in Lithuania, took an early lead in the 15-minute final session before it was briefly halted by a yellow flag after six minutes

Team Abu Dhabi's Mansoor Al Mansoori - 2023 UIM F2 World Championship - photo © Team Abu Dhabi
Team Abu Dhabi's Mansoor Al Mansoori - 2023 UIM F2 World Championship - photo © Team Abu Dhabi

The Emirati's response was to immediately set a faster time to increase his advantage over Tobias Munthe-Kaask to more than a second, before the Norwegian later closed the gap to finish in second place ahead of Monaco's Giacomo Sacchi.

Sweden's Daniel Segenmark, Lithuania's Edgaras Riabko and Estonia's Stefan Arand complete the top six for tomorrow's Grand Prix.

After his success in Lithuania, Al Qemzi arrived in Italy in a confident mood as he looked to build on his championship lead, and reinforce his challenge for a fourth F2 world title.

Rashed Al Qemzi - Team Abu Dhabi - 2023 UIM F2 World Championship - photo © Team Abu Dhabi
Rashed Al Qemzi - Team Abu Dhabi - 2023 UIM F2 World Championship - photo © Team Abu Dhabi

Back in action in the boat which he drove for the first time in Klaipeda last month, the Emirati was second fastest in the morning free practice session, marginally behind Sacchi, with team-mate Al Mansoori setting the fourth best time.

With Arand topping the afternoon's first qualifying session from Munthe-Kaas, Al Qemzi was comfortably in third place, while Al Mansoori went through in tenth spot.

Following a long delay caused when debris on the course had to be cleared, Sacchi was quickest in the the 15-boat second qualifying session from Riabko and Munthe-Kaas, with Al Qemzi moving into the shoot-out in fourth place. Al Mansoori missed out in eighth position.

Mansoor Al Mansoori - Team Abu Dhabi - 2023 UIM F2 World Championship - photo © Team Abu Dhabi
Mansoor Al Mansoori - Team Abu Dhabi - 2023 UIM F2 World Championship - photo © Team Abu Dhabi

Related Articles

Rashed aims for fourth world title boost in Italy
Team Abu Dhabi star says he feels no pressure ahead of another tough F2 championship assignment Team Abu Dhabi's Rashed Al Qemzi says he feels no pressure in the battle to become a four-time winner of the UIM F2 World Championship as another tough assignment approaches in the Grand Prix of Italy at the weekend. Posted on 28 Aug Rashed makes flying start with superb victory
Team Abu Dhabi star launches new title bid with win as late setback denies Al Mansoori podium finish Team Abu Dhabi's Rashed Al Qemzi recorded an impeccable start-to-finish victory in the Grand Prix of Lithuania to ignite his challenge for a fourth drivers' title in the 2023 UIM F2 World Championship. Posted on 13 Aug Team Abu Dhabi's triple world champion in the mood
Rashed Al Qemzi faces another stern test in tomorrow's Grand Prix of Lithuania Team Abu Dhabi's Rashed Al Qemzi faces another stern test in tomorrow's Grand Prix of Lithuania as he launches his bid for a fourth drivers' title in the 2023 UIM F2 World Championship. Posted on 12 Aug Team Abu Dhabi duo set sights on world title
Al Qemzi, Al Mansoori want new season to showcase the best in F2 championship racing Team Abu Dhabi duo Rashed Al Qemzi and Mansoor Al Mansoori head into the opening round of the 2023 UIM F2 World Championship in Lithuania next weekend with their focus on delivering another drivers' title to the UAE capital. Posted on 7 Aug Thani battles to podium finish
In the F1H2O World Championship Grand Prix of France Team Abu Dhabi's Thani Al Qemzi produced a battling performance to claim a 44th career podium finish today as Jonas Andersson won the Grand Prix of France to extend his lead in the F1H2O World Championship. Posted on 2 Jul Torrente grabs pole position in France
Three-time world champion secures advantage in dramatic fashion to boost hopes of 4th driver's title Team Abu Dhabi's Shaun Torrente grabbed pole position for tomorrow's Grand Prix of France in dramatic fashion, winning today's qualifying shoot out with a scintillating last lap to edge out F1H2O World Championship leader, Jonas Andersson. Posted on 1 Jul Team Abu Dhabi star chasing world title dream
As he makes 150th Grand Prix start in France Team Abu Dhabi's Thani Al Qamzi is still chasing his dream to win the F1H2O World Championship as he prepares to make his 150th race start at the Grand Prix of France in Macon next weekend. Posted on 26 Jun Team Abu Dhabi take lead in title race
As Andersson scores Grand Prix win in China Abu Dhabi, UAE, 30th April, 2023: Shaun Torrente and Rashed Al Qemzi combined to give Team Abu Dhabi a rewarding end to the Grand Prix of Zhengzhou as Sweden's Jonas Andersson won the second round of UIM F1H2O World Championship in China. Posted on 1 May Torrente denied on day of drama in China
Team Abu Dhabi's three-time world champion loses pole position as fastest lap is wiped out Team Abu Dhabi's Shaun Torrente was denied pole position for tomorrow's Grand Prix of Zhengzhou after a dramatic climax to qualifying for the second round of this year's UIM F1H2O World Championship in China. Posted on 29 Apr
Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTERMarine Resources 2022 - FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2023 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy