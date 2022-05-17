CRN announces a new full-custom 70-metre superyacht

by CRN Yachts 5 Sep 00:26 PDT

A new creation, unique and exceptional, is taking shape at CRN. The M/Y 145 Project Thunderball. This 70-metre steel and aluminium superyacht is completely bespoke and handcrafted in her design, naval architecture, engineering and her construction.

The CRN M/Y 145 combines the CRN shipyard's design-and-build quality and know-how with the experience of Vripack - which developed the external lines and the naval architecture - and the creativity of the Nauta Design studio, for the interior design and outdoor furniture.

The brokers Y.CO completed the sale in August 2022 and are playing a key role as the Owner's representative and project management team, supporting the Owner through the construction stage to the technical checks, inspection and acceptance as well as with the project management, the on-site supervision and coordinating the external contractors.

This new yacht, with her classic, timeless line, has a striking sense of style that fully reflects the owner's vision and requirements for a pleasure ship suited to long, pleasurable, contemplative cruises.

This is a vessel with a traditional elongated bow, a low profile and svelte lines like a sailboat, with curved bilges and a smooth surface. The entire design has been carefully devised for highly efficient cruising and comfortable, convenient manoeuvring. The owner is a passionate sailor, so a smaller sailboat will also be delivered to accompany the mother yacht. The superyacht will cruise in the Mediterranean and between Florida and the Bahamas, to be used as a base for diving, sailing and underwater fishing.

The CRN M/Y 145 spans 5 decks and is 70 metres long with a beam of 11 metres and a gross tonnage of 1,100, accommodating up to 12 guests and 15 crew.

Thunderball Interior Design concept goes beyond time and fashion. It expresses a culture of the sea, a sophisticated collection of details, a combination of heritage blended with a refined contemporary look, fully reinterpreting them from the latest lifestyle point of view. The marine approach and high-end craftsmanship come together to define a new state of the art in yachting.

The CRN M/Y 145 continues the shipyard's sustainability commitment through the use of a peak shaving system to increase energy efficiency and slash fuel consumption.

Besides the 70-metre CRN M/Y 145, Ferretti Group's multi-brand Superyacht Yard in Ancona - an almost 80,000-sqm facility - is also currently constructing another three full-custom CRN yachts, namely the 72-metre CRN M/Y 139, the 67-metre CRN M/Y 143 and the 85-metre CRN M/Y 144. It is also building the first all-aluminium Custom Line Navetta 50, the all-aluminium Pershing 140#04, plus the all-aluminium Riva Superyacht Division 54-metre. The entire Custom Line fibreglass range is built here, with 27 yachts now under construction in the sheds and at the quays for finishing, testing and delivery to their respective owners and their project teams.

For more information visit www.crn-yacht.com.