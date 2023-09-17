Please select your home edition
Yanmar's Green Journey at Cannes Yachting Festival

by YANMAR Marine International 6 Sep 05:09 PDT 12-17 September 2023

Engines and propulsion specialist, YANMAR Marine International (YMI), has increased its presence with an all new and improved stand and location at this year's Cannes Yachting Festival. The stand will be highlighting the company's commitment to green innovation.

YANMAR marked a significant milestone in the company's green energy transition with the approval of its engines now certified as compatible for use with Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO). This was one of the first steps YANMAR took in enabling their customers to join them in the journey towards reducing emissions whilst still enjoying time on the water and reducing their environmental impact.

YANMAR continues to work on developments with alternative fuels which will help to pave the way for more eco-friendly approaches before electrification becomes more widespread. Alongside this, electrification remains high on YANMAR's agenda and they are fully committed to supporting electric innovation technology with the development of products such as the YANMAR E-Sail Drive. The new plug and play electric propulsion system for the sailboat sector will make upgrading to electric power as simple as possible and its highly anticipated launch, will take place in 2024.

Floris Lettinga, Director of Sales and Marketing commented; "Cannes is a great opportunity for us to highlight our wider commitment towards long term enhanced unparalleled customer experience in green technology-driven marine propulsion systems and innovations with our engines. Our range of reliable, advanced and efficient propulsion systems will continue to develop as we deliver solutions for sail and power boats with minimal CO2 output"

The leading engine and marine propulsion systems supplier will be showcasing its popular 6LF550, and 4JH110 with SD15, demonstrating the advanced technology and innovations behind its complete line-up of sailboat and powerboat engines.

The 6LF engine is a powerful engine, and caters to planing and semi-planing vessels for both recreational and light-duty commercial use.

The 4JH110 is part of the acclaimed 4JH-Series. Demonstrating YANMAR's '5x best in class' features - Clean, Interconnective, Quiet, Powerful, Fuel Efficient - the 4JH-CR series sets the global standard in sailboat and small craft propulsion.

The SD15 Saildrive by ZF is designed for sailing yachts up to 65 feet, providing the benefits of YANMAR's proven saildrive solutions combined with common rail efficiency for vessels with higher power engines.

The YANMAR team will be on hand at the show to offer expert advice, to talk about their sustainable journey and to network with partners and customers as well as announce exciting new developments for the company.

Yanmar's sail and powerboat engines approved for HVO Fuels

YANMAR Marine International (YMI) has confirmed that its current sailboat and powerboat engines have been evaluated and certified as compatible for use with the low carbon renewable paraffinic fuel, Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO).

Our engine compatibility assurance reinforces YMI's reputation as a trusted partner for customers looking for sustainable propulsion solutions which positively impact the environment, while also enhancing their time on the water or benefiting their businesses.

A clear, colorless, odorless liquid, HVO is known as a 'drop-in fuel' and can be used as a direct replacement for fossil diesel in the certified YANMAR engines, either neat or blended in any proportion. No engine modifications or changes to handling, service, installation, and maintenance procedures are necessary.

The following engines are approved for use in YANMAR; 1GM, YM Series, JH Series, 4LH HTP, 4LH DTP, 4LH STP and 6LY, 6LF and 6LT series. These reliable, quiet, and efficient engines cover a range of outputs and suit a variety of sail and power applications.

Floris Lettinga, Director of Sales and Marketing, YANMAR Marine International (YMI), said: "With supply expected to continue improving to meet demand, HVO fuel will be an important option for our customers who wish to cut their emissions while enjoying time on the water.

"The YANMAR approval for HVO and other alternative fuels is a vital stage in our Energy Transition strategy, enabling our customers to maximize the well-established features and benefits of our current efficient engine range. As YMI moves towards electric and hybrid solutions, we will offer further sustainable opportunities in our mission to support a range of boaters in their journey to find cleaner, greener propulsion solutions. HVO is a great first step for many people."

When switching to HVO fuel, YMI recommends engine owners refer to their YANMAR representative or dealer and follow operations manual instructions.

YMI has an extensive global support network, providing quality service and parts, and expert advice.

*according to manufacturer

