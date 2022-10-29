August 2023 Bertram insider update

by Bertram Yachts 6 Sep 11:52 PDT

If I don't say it enough, we really appreciate you being part of the Bertram Family and following along with the Bertram insiders.

Another fall boat show season is coming up, so we have plenty to get caught up on. We've got some great projects ongoing and can't wait to share them with you in person at a show or on one of our social media channels.

Our online shop...Lets get the most important out of the way first. Our store reopened on Sept 1st...hopefully now that hate mail will end:) Skunkworks... Time to fill out our range of boats, so follow us on our social media platforms (Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube) or come by one of the shows and we will give you a peek. Save the dates for the shows are below.

Bertram deliveries... see below some cool vids of recent deliveries Thanks again for all your support. Please get in touch with us if you have any questions, comments, or requests.

Best regards,

Tommy Thompson

VP of Sales

Bertram 28CC | Tampa, FL

Watch the video

Bertram 35 | Portofino, Italy

The first of many more to come out of our Carrara, Italy facility.

Watch the video

Bertram 39 | Off SE Florida

First 39 with a tower.

Watch the video

Bertram 39 | Vancouver, BC

This one is a 360 Video. Yes, I know it's a long video. There is no "wait till the end" moment. That scenery and the humming of the Merc 600's is just so soothing.. like white noise.

Bertram 61 | A little fun fishing

Just a little playtime on a Bertram 61 off Lauderdale with some of the team from Marine Max.

Watch the video