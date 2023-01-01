Please select your home edition
Edition




Raymarine announces momentum with Avikus partnership

by Raymarine 7 Sep 07:42 PDT
Raymarine Magnum™ high-performance open array radar © Liza Dukino

Raymarine, global leaders in high-performance marine electronics for the recreational boating, marine first responder, and law enforcement markets, have announced the growing momentum of its partnership with autonomous boat navigation provider Avikus, with several major boatbuilders having agreed to integrate Raymarine x Avikus NeuBoat Dock technology into their next model year.

Raymarine and Avikus will unveil NeuBoat Dock at the Cannes Yachting Festival, where several leading boatbuilder brands will display the technology on their new models that debut there. Additionally, the companies will offer in-water demonstrations at the International Boatbuilders Exhibition in Tampa, Florida.

"We're really excited about the prospect of sharing our revolutionary technology with the rest of the marine industry," said Gregoire Outters, General Manager - Raymarine, UK. "The boatbuilders who have signed on are just the beginning, the technological union between Raymarine and Avikus is going to usher in a new age of boating for the entire recreational industry. We couldn't be prouder of our collaboration with the Avikus team."

NeuBoat Dock consists of an innovative six-camera system, which is based on Avikus's advanced autonomous vessel technology. It provides a 360-degree bird's-eye view of the vessel through an Axiom chartplotter to assist in tight-quarters maneuvering and docking. The system is also easy for boatbuilders to incorporate, as calibration is simple and can be performed dockside by the OEM with the option of Raymarine's team assisting remotely.

With the proven commercial expertise of Avikus and its position as the most advanced autonomous leisure boat technology in the world, combined with Raymarine's world-leading expertise in marine electronics and navigation equipment, the two companies expect that more boatbuilders will integrate NeuBoat Dock into their products in the coming months and years.

The partnership between Raymarine and Avikus began at the 2022 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, when Avikus first demonstrated its NeuBoat technology and the two companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that outlined cooperation on the integration of the world's first autonomous boating solution into Raymarine's world-leading navigational products. At the 2023 Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show, the two companies solidified their partnership by signing an Exclusivity Business Partnership Agreement (EPA). The two companies agreed to exclusively cooperate on development and launch of the world's first autonomous leisure boat solution, as well as the development and launch of a full product family of autonomous leisure boat systems designed for different boat sizes, types and uses.

For more information on Raymarine x Avikus NeuBoat, as well as Raymarine's full line of marine products, visit www.raymarine.com.

Related Articles

Raymarine sign supply contract with Hanse
The world's second largest builder of sailing yachts Marine electronics company Raymarine has announced that it has signed a supply contract with Hanse; the world's second largest builder of sailing yachts. Posted on 7 Sep Monty Hall speaking on Raymarine stand
TV star, explorer, marine biologist and Raymarine ambassador, Monty Halls giving talk at SIBS TV star, explorer, marine biologist and Raymarine ambassador, Monty Halls set to give talk during Southampton International Boat Show 2023 Posted on 18 Aug Integrated thermal monitoring systems
Raymarine and Teledyne FLIR report rise in popularity Raymarine has reported a rise in popularity of its YachtSense Ecosystem integration with the Teledyne FLIR AX-8 Thermal Monitoring Camera as yacht owners seek to minimise the risk of lithium-ion battery fires. Posted on 25 Jul Raymarine announces full integration with Rhodan
Axiom Chartplotters now offer control of full line of trolling motors Raymarine announced today its line of Axiom chartplotters are now completely integrated with Rhodan's full line of trolling motors. Posted on 11 Jul Great Escapes star Monty Halls chooses Raymarine
Great Escapes star Monty Halls chooses Raymarine for his latest adventure Fareham, UK, Explorer, marine biologist and former Royal Marine Officer, Monty Halls has become Raymarine's latest ambassador as he prepares for his first ever sailing adventure with a full range of Raymarine electronics to his yacht, Sobek. Posted on 27 Jun Raymarine partner with Hallberg-Rassy
Extension underscores mutual trust between two of yachting's household names Raymarine is pleased to announce a three-year exclusive supplier agreement with legendary Swedish cruising yacht builder Hallberg-Rassy. Posted on 22 Jun Raymarine partners with Ari Känsäkoski
Finnish amateur sailor set for the 26,000 nautical mile Global Solo Challenge A Finnish sailor's lifelong dream of sailing solo around the world is set to be powered by Raymarine electronics, as he prepares to undertake the gruelling Global Solo Challenge. Posted on 27 May Raymarine to supply YachtSense™ for Maritimo S55
The next step in digital switching solutions Raymarine is pleased to confirm that Australian boatbuilder Maritimo will offer the benefits of the Raymarine YachtSense™ system to new owners of its class leading motor yacht, the Maritimo S55. Posted on 25 May New Raymarine products on Australian debut
Next generation of products at the Sanctuary Cove Boat Show 2023 On Australian debut, Raymarine has an impressive range of new products at Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show including the Axiom® 2 Pro range Posted on 24 May
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2023 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy