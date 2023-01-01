A star is born in the 15m category: The new Prestige F4

by TMG Yachts 7 Sep 14:34 PDT

Prestige Motor Yachts have announced the next generation in their flybridge lineup, with the new F4 premiering at the Cannes International Boat Show 2023.

Driven by a passion to deliver "L'Art De Vivre," Prestige strives to bring this promise to life. It is clear to see that "The Art of Living" is delivered in abundance aboard the new Prestige F4.

In a move to solidify its position as a world leader in the 40 to 80-foot flybridge market, Prestige has designed what is being dubbed "Flybridge 3.0". Signifying the 3rd generation of design from the French/Italian manufacturing powerhouse.

John Cowpe, TMG's Managing Director, was recently onboard in Italy for a closed-doors sea trial prior to her launch and elaborates on how the Prestige design philosophy comes to life on the F4.

Seaworthy and technologically advanced

"The F4 has a deep V hull penned by world-renowned naval architect Michael Peters. This goes against a broader industry move towards flatter-bottomed cruisers in order to create more space onboard. Instead, Prestige has prioritised the vessel's performance and seakeeping ability. Beyond the deep V, the Michael Peters design lifts up the forward section of the bow where the sumptuous and spacious semi-main deck master suite is housed.

The new F-Line offers a concentration of technology and innovation on board for the owner to benefit. Promoting a carefree ease of use with maximum comfort. In order to deliver intuitive cruising, exceptional manoeuvrability, and peace of mind, state-of-the-art solutions are installed on board. At the same time, the stabiliser ensures the comfort of all on board."

Connected and peaceful

"Connection is not only created with the standard issue Seanapps back-to-base wireless technology allowing real-time monitoring from anywhere in the world. Connection on the F4 is all about the layout, enabling the link to one another and to the sea. At the centre of activities is the ocean view galley, a place from which to prepare feasts, entertain and feel connected to your guest in the saloon or equally in the cockpit where your gaze can extend out onto the water. Enhancing the theme of connection to each other and the sea is the longitudinal visavie seating in the cockpit, ensuring that having your back to one another or to the sea is a thing of the past. A fluid layout, where the ergonomics have been refined through generations of Prestige design, brings peace onboard. The theme of peaceful existence is applied in many ways on the F4. The primary beneficiary of this philosophy is the owner's stateroom, Now a semi-main deck, forward master cabin offering easy access, privacy on its own level and a boat length away from the disturbance of any plant equipment. Prestige has spent time implementing decibel reduction throughout the vessel with the use of specialist materials and thoughtful positioning of equipment throughout. L'Art De Vivre is at the heart of decision-making as ever."

"This new model seduces with its revolutionary design in its curves and its layout while maintaining bright and comfortable interiors characterised by an easy circulation and comfortable life on board, with the intention to make the guests feel at home." explains. Clémence Cessou, Prestige Product Marketing Manager: "Particular care has been taken in the selection of new materials offering more character and richness to the yacht's interior. Every surface, every curve has been carefully sculpted to add allure and elegance."

The Prestige F4 debuts in September 2023 at the Cannes Yachting Festival and is available for order now, with delivery to Australia in early 2024.