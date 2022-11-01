80 Sunreef Power Eco Sól: The world's biggest battery bank in leisure craft up to 24m

by Sunreef Yachts 7 Sep 20:04 PDT

The 80 Sunreef Power Eco SÓL boasts the industry's biggest battery bank in the category of leisure crafts up to 24m. A set of almost one-megawatt hour combined with composite-integrated solar panels gives 80 Sunreef Power Eco Sól e-motoring autonomy for close to 300 nautical miles.

For longer journeys, the yacht's owners can use the range extender, which will allow them to enjoy transoceanic range.

With improved battery technology, SÓL boasts a 990kWh battery bank with long battery life, more power, optimized weight, and a compact size.

The boat's charging system and its ability to transform any voltage available in world harbors adds a unique level of convenience and versatility for worldwide cruising.