Saxdor Yachts' first flagship 400 GTO leaves shipyard for South of France

400 GTO © Saxdor Yachts 400 GTO © Saxdor Yachts

by Saxdor Yachts 7 Sep 22:26 PDT

Saxdor Yachts has cleared the first unit of the new Flagship to leave its facilities with a course set for the Mediterranean yachting capital of Cannes. This inaugural voyage precipitates the Saxdor 400's world premiere at the Cannes Yachting Festival, where the GTO variant will be on display from the 12th to the 17th of September 2023. As opposed to the GTC, which will launch in the following months to provide an enclosed full-beam cabin on the main deck, the GTO blends the deckhouse and cockpit into a single expanded area.

While the choice of version is determined by the owner's preferred lifestyle, the performance characteristics and unmatched driving experience are non-negotiable. The helm area is equipped with a hypermodern array of controls and displays in a simple and accessible layout. From the pilot's seat in front of the flush right wheel, the throttle and joystick are located below the side window for comfortable operation from a standing or seated position, always with exceptional visibility. The bezels of the three touchscreen displays are so thin as to appear a single widescreen, and although they can control and monitor all the systems onboard, two rows of buttons beneath provide a backup for security and ease of use.

The design of the Saxdor 400 is deeply considerate of guest comfort. The glazing under the aft sunbathing area gives the cushions a feeling of floating - and the space below is indeed empty, serving as headroom for the double cabin amidships. The reception of natural light from three sides with a clear view through the glass transom creates a uniquely airy and open ambience in a cabin that is often neglected by designers. Naturally, the forward cabin offers the most spacious berth - but more surprisingly, a third cabin for kids is available, which presents more possibilities for weekend excursions.

In the context of a boat show, where hearts are often won with a passing glance at the stern, the Saxdor 400 is a showstopper. Visitors will see the combination of eye-catching exterior design, the glass transom, which will allow a better view into the yacht, and the transforming port bulwark, which folds down into a unique balcony on the sea. With fully opening glass doors installed, the Saxdor 400 GTO is perhaps the most open model in the segment - when and where openness is desired - with the deckhouse exposed from the side and from above, thanks to the convertible section of the hardtop. The rest of the main deck is surrounded by enlarged windows, with the table, seating and galley echoing the minimal and modern design motif of the exterior design to ensure an easygoing kind of comfort on board.

For its entire range, Saxdor chooses the best partners in the industry, and the new Saxdor 400 GTO is no exception. Navico Group provides the onboard electronics, above and below deck, with Simrad Yachting instrumentation, the Mastervolt energy system, C-Zone and BEP components and a Custom UI for power control.

Saxdor Yachts will attend the Cannes Yachting Festival from September 12th to 17th with the Saxdor 400 GTO (stand QML005).

Saxdor Yachts will also exhibit the Saxdor 320 GTO (stand QML005), 270 GTO (stand QML305) and 205 (Palais 107). Stand numbers are yet to be confirmed.