Spectacular Geographe Bay delights Riviera owners

by Riviera Australia 8 Sep 15:06 PDT
Port Geographe's still and turquoise waters beckon Riviera owners for a delightful weekend © Riviera Australia

Lavish weekend at Port Geographe Marina in Australia's South West has given a group of Riviera owners the chance to indulge in much-needed rest, camaraderie and enjoyment of their luxury motor yachts. Organised by R Marine Perth, the event was also a chance to unwind in wilderness.

A long lavish weekend at Port Geographe Marina in Australia's South West has given a group of Riviera owners the chance to indulge in some much-needed rest, revelry and enjoyment of their luxury motor yachts. Held at the end of March and organised by R Marine Perth, the event was also a chance to unwind in tranquil waters and wilderness.

The south west's stunning waters are a marvel - photo © Riviera Australia
For hardworking berry farmers, Anthony and Lee-Anne Yewers, any excuse to wash the dust off is welcome. Upon arrival to the marina, they enjoyed games and a soirée on the dock. "It was great, the weather was perfect, the group was a little smaller and a bit more intimate and it was lots of fun," says Lee-Anne.

The Yewerses took possession of their 505 SUV Berry Sweet in October 2022; this was their second R Marine Perth event. "Sometimes we're so caught up in work that we don't use our boat as much as we'd like," says Lee-Anne. "But with R Marine in Perth now always planning something, it's a great reason to join in. All the big stuff is organised so all we have to do is turn up and off we go - Ryan and the team are so well organised.

Time to chill and potter around - photo © Riviera Australia
"We've holidayed in Busselton many times but have never seen it from the perspective of the water; it was really unique. The bays are so calm, the water so clear, and there are all these different rock formations.

"The next day, we tied up to a buoy in one of the bays and sat there and had a lovely lunch. Then the following day we rafted up at the jetty at Busselton. We had the music playing, we were singing, drinking, and eating; what more could we want?

The connections we've made with other Riviera owners - the whole social aspect - has been amazing. We haven't had that before with other boats, it's always just been us.

I couldn't speak too highly of the team," says Lee-Anne.

R Marine Perth crew and other Riviera owners are always at hand - photo © Riviera Australia
Like the Yewerses, David Upstone and his wife Ann have spent time in the South West, but on land, and the different perspective from Moet on Ice, their 4600 Sport Yacht, was refreshingly new. "There's a beautiful coastline of bays, the red rock, and trees and wooded areas. You can't see the roads, there are very few houses and it feels almost hidden and remote; there's a wilderness feeling to parts of it, definitely," says David.

Riviera cruises-in-company grow knowledge, confidence, and friendships - photo © Riviera Australia
"The Busselton Jetty raft-up was a great spot. I think it's the longest jetty in the Southern Hemisphere," he says, referring to the heritage listed jetty that extends nearly 2km over the protected waters of Geographe Bay. "It was a great afternoon of meeting new people, enjoying a few nibbles and drinks and then we meandered back to the marina only a couple of miles away. That night was a real highlight. We took a bus to Eagle Bay Brewery and had a fabulous evening with entertainment and great company. It was enjoyed by all." And no wonder, with seared scallops, slow cooked lamb, roast barramundi and chocolate tarts just some of the menu selection at the private Riviera function.

Riviera cruises-in-company grow knowledge, confidence, and friendships - photo © Riviera Australia
Sharing time with like-minded people is always a pleasure, he adds. "We're really enjoying that family feeling that is now being created with R Marine Perth. It's a vibrant young team and their enthusiasm is boundless."

Riviera cruises-in-company grow knowledge, confidence, and friendships - photo © Riviera Australia
Another busy businessman Steve Butler, and his wife Jo, enjoy the social aspect of an organised trip. Having been boating since the 1980s and now on to their ninth Riviera, a 5400 Sport Yacht named Ocean's 9, the Butlers appreciate the club-like culture that a dealership can create. "It's about more than boating," says Steve. "Ryan is a good leader who gets everyone together and makes it fun. We like a social type of boating culture. Riviera people do mix well and we end up on each other's boats having a good time, mixing out on the back decks. We've been on quite a few of these organised trips and for us, boating is better with a group."

Riviera cruises-in-company grow knowledge, confidence, and friendships - photo © Riviera Australia
