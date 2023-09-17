Sea Ray to debut expanded 2024 lineup at the Cannes Yachting Festival

by Sea Ray 9 Sep 08:11 PDT

Sea Ray is celebrating the kickoff of the 2023 international boating season with an expanded variety of new models now available in Europe. At the Cannes Yachting Festival,12-17 September 2023, Sea Ray will showcase its two largest boats - the Sundancer 370 Outboard and SLX 400, premiere the new SLX 260 and SPX® 210 Outboard, host an exclusive first look at the SPX 190, and exhibit other top models from its 2024 lineup. The Cannes Yachting Festival is Europe's largest in-water show, attracting nearly 55,000 visitors and featuring more than 650 boats.

"We're excited to showcase several new Sea Rays now available in Europe for the 2024 model year," said Hans Roelants, Sea Ray International general manager. "We're highlighting the flagship Sundancer 370 Outboard that represents the ultimate in Sea Ray luxury and performance, as well as the award-winning SLX 260. We're also proud to exhibit the modern design and enhanced features of our SPX line."

Sundancer 370 Outboard and SLX 400

Sea Ray's show display will feature the flagship Sundancer 370 Outboard and SLX 400. Making its European premiere, the Sundancer 370 Outboard has been thoughtfully considered to maximize space and function, from the three-position transom seat to the expansive C-shaped bow. The Sundancer 370 Outboard is available in a coupe configuration with full or half window enclosures and features an optional overhead panoramic skylight. Below deck is a luxuriously appointed cabin, offering overnight accommodations for four and inviting amenities. For optimal power and smooth handling, the Sundancer 370 Outboard is propelled by triple Mercury® 300 Verado® outboard engines (standard power offering) with Joystick Piloting and SmartCraft® Digital Throttle & Shift (DTS). Twin 600-horsepower 7.6L V12 Mercury Verado outboard engines are also available as an optional propulsion selection. In addition, the Sundancer 370 Outboard includes an intuitive helm for effortless control and cutting-edge technologies that elevate the boating experience.

As Sea Ray's largest model, the SLX 400 is known as "The Entertainer" for its generous social cockpit, ample entertainment zones and best-in-class layout with seating for 22 passengers. Equipped for unparalleled performance, it is powered by twin 430-horsepower Mercury MerCruiser® 8.2L MAG ECT engines with Bravo Three X® SeaCore® drives.

SLX 260

Also making its European premiere at the Cannes Yachting Festival, the SLX 260 leverages sophisticated style and easy-to-use amenities to deliver an escape from the day-to-day. Everything aboard has been designed to maximize space and present next-level luxury, from the expanded transom sunpad with an integrated cooler to deeper cockpit seating that offers a smooth ride. Cleverly built spaces throughout the SLX 260 ensure gear can be accessed without compromising on comfort, and state-of-the-art electronics provide confident captaining to get boaters out on the water faster. For unrivaled power, the SLX 260 features a 350-horsepower Mercury MerCruiser 6.2L MPI ECT engine with a Bravo Three® drive and Digital Throttle & Shift (DTS) controls. In addition to options like the next-generation Power Tower, the vessel can be upgraded with bundles to meet boaters' preferences.

SPX 210 Outboard and SPX 190

Earlier this year at the boot Düsseldorf international boat show, Sea Ray introduced the new SPX 210. At the Cannes Yachting Festival, Sea Ray is continuing to advance the popular SPX Series with the show debut of the SPX 210 Outboard and an exclusive first look at the SPX 190.

The SPX 210 Outboard is equipped for all-day thrills on the water. The vessel truly stands out, showcasing a powerful Mercury 150 FourStroke outboard engine and an extensive range of standard amenities. The spacious cockpit includes luxurious seating like the L-shaped bench and convertible port companion lounger, and the plush bow and transom sunpads encourage relaxation under the sun.

Additionally, the self-bailing cockpit with drainage channeling keeps the cockpit dry and makes cleanup easier. For watersports enthusiasts, the boat's ski tow pylon provides quick attachment for tow lines, and the full-sized ski locker compartment secures boards, life jackets and other gear when not in use. The SPX 210 Outboard can also be upgraded with bundles.

A sister model to the SPX 210 Outboard, the SPX 190 is the newest SPX and the latest boat crafted with Sea Ray's modernized design language. Show attendees will be among the first to view the next-generation SPX 190 and learn about its innovative design.

The following is the complete list of Sea Ray models that will be available at the Cannes Yachting Festival:

In addition, 15 Sept. at 18:00, Sea Ray will host the Women on Water event at its show display to acknowledge and celebrate the many women making an impact on the marine industry.

The Cannes Yachting Festival runs 12-17 Sept. 2023. Sea Ray will host a display at Stand PAN365, with models under eight meters displayed at the new small boat area. The 2024 Sundancer 370 Outboard, SLX 400, SLX 260, SPX 210 Outboard and SPX 190 are now available for order in Europe. For more information about Sea Ray, and to view the complete lineup, visit www.SeaRay.com.