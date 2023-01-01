Please select your home edition
First Benetti Class 44M unit sold

by Benetti 10 Sep 09:01 PDT
Benetti Class 44M © Benetti Yachts

Benetti announces the sale of the first CLASS 44M unit, the majestic fibreglass yacht that, at 44 metres in length and with a gross tonnage of 470 tonnes, is the Class line flagship.

The exterior styling and interior design are by Giorgio M. Cassetta. Sold in collaboration with Northrop & Johnson, the delivery of BP008 is planned for February 2025.

The contract of sale for Benetti's first Class 44M unit, sold with the collaboration of Northrop & Johnson, confirms the appreciation shown for this impressive 44-metre yacht, built according to Benetti shipyards' highest construction standards and featuring advanced solutions to reduce noise and vibration to a minimum both when under way and at anchor. The Class 44M is a combination of tradition and innovation, confirming that "The House of Yachting" is the right choice to interpret the desires of the owner, who loves boundless space and relaxing in open water.

The delivery of the yacht is planned for winter 2025. Benetti's engineers and designers will develop a six-cabin layout at the customer's request to comfortably accommodate 12 guests. The exterior styling and interior design are by Giorgio M. Cassetta.

"We were so convinced this was a unique and special design that we managed to spark our future owners' imagination to such an extent that they bought the yacht even before Giorgio Cassetta had finished designing it. Now we're ready to start production and are enthusiastic at seeing a new masterpiece take to the water," said Benetti CCO Sebastiano Fanizza.

Class 44M is a yacht created for owners with plenty of experience and a deep understanding of on-board needs. The generous spaces are flooded with natural light that translates into exceptional liveability for the owner, guests and crew.

One of the yacht's most unique features is the foredeck pool, furnished with seating and sun loungers to create the ideal space from which to admire unobstructed panoramic views. The Sun Deck is equally impressive, offering 102 square metres of entertainment space that the owner can make use of as desired.

