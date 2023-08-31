Marine Auctions September 2023 Online Auction

Please find below details of the Vessels & Marina Berths, we will be offering in our September Online Auction, together with Vessels we have for Private Sale.





The Online Auction Bidding starts on Friday 22nd September and will end on Thursday 28th September 2023 at 2 pm AEST.

Please note, the Online Auctions have Extended Bidding.

www.marineauctions.com.au then click on, View or Register for the Online Auction Now. For further details and numerous photos go to our website,then click on,



If you require any further information, regarding our Online Auctions, Marine Valuations or our other services, contact.



Adrian Seiffert

Director

Marine Auctions, Marine Sales and Marine Valuations



Phone: + 61 (0) 418 783 358



Email: Director





We are now accepting entries for our October Online Auction.