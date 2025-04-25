Please select your home edition
Infiniti Yachts launch innovative foil-assisted 60ft Powercat

by Infiniti Powercats 13 Sep 06:33 PDT

Following the Infiniti 36 and 52 sailing yachts, Infiniti Yachts and British builder Concept Yachts are furthering their collaboration with a new 18.3m long power catamaran.

With interior and exterior styling from Design Unlimited, the Infiniti 60 Powercat will harness the latest retractable foil technology that Infiniti Yachts has been developing with the Powercat's designer Hugh Welbourn for more than two decades. This will offer the unique benefits of speed and reduced fuel consumption by up to 35%. The foil also ensures a more stable ride with much dampened pitching.

Infiniti 60 Powercat - photo © Infiniti Yachts
To maximise usability, the Infiniti 60 Powercat is driven by twin 7.6lt 600hp V12 Mercury Verado outboard motors. These ultimate in outboard motors are unique in having steerable lower units while the outboard's engine remains fixed. This set-up, combined with a strong lightweight construction in infused carbon fibre, mean the Infiniti 60 Powercat can be driven at speeds up to 40 knots. A twin diesel outboard motor option will also be available as will electric drives. A bow thruster is also optional.

The twin outboard arrangement permits easy servicing of the engines, shallower draft and beach-ability.

Infiniti 60 Powercat - Stern view of the Infiniti 60 Powercat Coupe version showing her twin outboard arrangement - photo © Infiniti Yachts
The foils on the Infiniti 60 Powercat will offer significant vertical lift, but due to safety protocol, were not designed to make the boat fully fly. However this, in conjunction with the stepped hull, result in a significant reduction in wetted surface area, permitting the reduction in fuel consumption.

"There are a couple of very nice 'fast eco modes' - sweet spots where the boat travels at high speeds really economically," explains Infiniti Yachts' Gordon Kay.

But the less obvious comfort gain provided by foils is also significant, and the reason DSS foils were fitted to the award-winning Baltic 142 Canova. "The foil configuration reduced both pitching and yaw - we know that from all the foils we've done. The improvement in the stability of the ride is significant," says Kay.

Infiniti 60 Powercat - The Grand Tourer version with the flybridge, showing the arrangement for fishing - photo © Infiniti Yachts
Since the foils can be retracted and the outboard engines trim up, the Infiniti 60 Powercat is fully beach-able, just like a centre console - from parking immediately off Saint-Tropez's Le Club 55, a sandbar off Florida or in the shallow waters of the Bahama and Caribbean islands.

The Infiniti 60 Powercat comes in two principal configurations. The standard Coupé model offers accommodation within in the catamaran's hulls and in the vast expanse of its bridge deck saloon area. The Grand Tourer version features a flybridge which can be open or with its own hard top.

These configurations ensure the Infiniti 60 Powercat is well suited to a variety of potential uses:

  • As a standalone fast cruiser: The Infiniti 60 Powercat comes with a variety of accommodation layouts. All have an ensuite primary stateroom in the starboard hull with an optional crew cabin forward. The main options are having the galley area on the port side of the bridgedeck saloon, opposite the dinette, or midships in the port hull; the latter perhaps a better arrangement for when there are crew.
  • As a private day boat or sports fisher: The Grand Tourer option with flybridge would be ideal for this, providing good visibility into the water from the flybridge and an aft deck well suited for mounting rods and fishing seats.
  • As a superyacht tender: The Coupé offers maximum space and comfort for guests if they wish to be taken ashore or to and from the beach or another yacht.

Infiniti 60 Powercat - Helm station on the Infiniti 60 Powercat Coupe version - photo © Infiniti Yachts
The Infiniti 60 Powercat team is impressive. In addition to Hugh Welbourn, Design Unlimited, Infiniti Yachts and Concept Yachts, PURE Design and Engineering are handling the structural calculations while Navix Oy in Finland look after the systems engineering.

Partnering Infiniti Powercats with the marketing is Denison Yachting, who have extensive offices across the US and one in Monaco.

Infiniti 60 Powercat - photo © Infiniti Yachts
Specifications:

  • Builder: Concept Yachts, Southampton, UK
  • Design: Infiniti Yachts and Design Unlimited
  • LH: 18.28m (60ft)
  • Beam: 6.6m (21.6ft)
  • Draft (min/foils and engine raised): 0.6m (2ft)
  • Maximum speed (with 2x 600hp option): 40 knots.
  • Construction: Resin-infused carbon fibre
  • Cabins: two to four plus optional crew cabin, depending on layout.

Infiniti 60 Powercat - The Grand Tourer version cabin and en suite head compartment - photo © Infiniti Yachts
