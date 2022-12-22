Moonen reveals pricing and decision milestones for next available Martinique

by Moonen Yachts 13 Sep 06:24 PDT

Imagine stepping on board your brand new 37.4m Moonen 122 Martinique in time for summer 2025, fully customised to your personal lifestyle and tastes.

To help make it possible, Moonen Yachts is proud to reveal pricing for its latest Martinique as well as an innovative new customisation calendar.

"At Moonen our project management is precise and well planned, so we are happy to share decision milestones with potential customers on website, which are often much earlier than most potential clients expect," says Commercial Director Victor Caminada.

"Together with the sale price and exact delivery date of the yacht, we provide our customers with unprecedented advance purchasing insight. If the shipyard is in full control of its cost and production processes, why should it hide its prices andbuild schedule?"

View Martinique YN205 customisation calendar

The next available Moonen 122 Martinique will be delivered on April 25, 2025. The yacht is available for sale at EUR 25.5 million*. The award-winning Martinique design is a long-range, steel-hull, fast displacement tri-deck with a large interior volume of 345 Gross Tonnage. The latest Martinique will be the seventh Martinique delivered, building on the experience of her sisters at sea.

"With our customisation calendar, potential buyers can see exactly when decisions must be made about all sorts of customisation possibilities in order to deliver on schedule. It shows our customers that the earlier they step intothe project, the greater the opportunity to decide for themselves. So they arereally in control of matching the build with their vision."

As a boutique yacht builder, Moonen Yachts offers its customers unrivalled possibilities to customise the yacht's exterior and interior, while also benefiting from semi-custom proven value and performance. The Martinique's sister yachts at sea today are testament to the unique vision that each owner brought to the build.

"We are here to help our customers build the very finest yachts under 40 metres in the world," concludes Victor.

The proof is in the experience of Moonen's customers, for example the owners of YN204 (a 36.3m Martinique) who stated:"Moonen's team is focused on providing the highest quality of engineering and design. Their team has listened to and built upon all of our ideas and engineered them to perfection. Moonen has been a joy to work with and have made the experience an exciting process of making our vision come to life."

New construction 37.4m Moonen Martinique project:

Long-range transatlantic capability with safe and stable steel hull

Maximum speed of 17 knots thanks to her fast displacement naval architecture

2.2m (7ft) max draft ideal for cruising shallow waters and accessing anchorages such as the Bahamas

Superior build quality backed by our unique 2-year warranty and support

Both US and European mooring arrangements and power fittings

*Moonen 122 Martinique YN205: Price is excluding VAT; Based on the Moonen Yachts Vessel Construction Agreement, price valid until December 31, 2023.