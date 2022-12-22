Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 LEADERBOARD

Moonen reveals pricing and decision milestones for next available Martinique

by Moonen Yachts 13 Sep 06:24 PDT
Moonen 122 Martinique © Hollander Yacht Design

Imagine stepping on board your brand new 37.4m Moonen 122 Martinique in time for summer 2025, fully customised to your personal lifestyle and tastes.

To help make it possible, Moonen Yachts is proud to reveal pricing for its latest Martinique as well as an innovative new customisation calendar.

"At Moonen our project management is precise and well planned, so we are happy to share decision milestones with potential customers on website, which are often much earlier than most potential clients expect," says Commercial Director Victor Caminada.

"Together with the sale price and exact delivery date of the yacht, we provide our customers with unprecedented advance purchasing insight. If the shipyard is in full control of its cost and production processes, why should it hide its prices andbuild schedule?"

View Martinique YN205 customisation calendar

Martinique YN205 customisation calendar - photo © Moonen Yachts
Martinique YN205 customisation calendar - photo © Moonen Yachts

The next available Moonen 122 Martinique will be delivered on April 25, 2025. The yacht is available for sale at EUR 25.5 million*. The award-winning Martinique design is a long-range, steel-hull, fast displacement tri-deck with a large interior volume of 345 Gross Tonnage. The latest Martinique will be the seventh Martinique delivered, building on the experience of her sisters at sea.

"With our customisation calendar, potential buyers can see exactly when decisions must be made about all sorts of customisation possibilities in order to deliver on schedule. It shows our customers that the earlier they step intothe project, the greater the opportunity to decide for themselves. So they arereally in control of matching the build with their vision."

Moonen 122 Martinique - photo © Hollander Yacht Design
Moonen 122 Martinique - photo © Hollander Yacht Design

As a boutique yacht builder, Moonen Yachts offers its customers unrivalled possibilities to customise the yacht's exterior and interior, while also benefiting from semi-custom proven value and performance. The Martinique's sister yachts at sea today are testament to the unique vision that each owner brought to the build.

"We are here to help our customers build the very finest yachts under 40 metres in the world," concludes Victor.

The proof is in the experience of Moonen's customers, for example the owners of YN204 (a 36.3m Martinique) who stated:"Moonen's team is focused on providing the highest quality of engineering and design. Their team has listened to and built upon all of our ideas and engineered them to perfection. Moonen has been a joy to work with and have made the experience an exciting process of making our vision come to life."

YN205 Moonen 122 Martinique - Build status hull - photo © Moonen Yachts
YN205 Moonen 122 Martinique - Build status hull - photo © Moonen Yachts

New construction 37.4m Moonen Martinique project:

  • Long-range transatlantic capability with safe and stable steel hull
  • Maximum speed of 17 knots thanks to her fast displacement naval architecture
  • 2.2m (7ft) max draft ideal for cruising shallow waters and accessing anchorages such as the Bahamas
  • Superior build quality backed by our unique 2-year warranty and support
  • Both US and European mooring arrangements and power fittings

*Moonen 122 Martinique YN205: Price is excluding VAT; Based on the Moonen Yachts Vessel Construction Agreement, price valid until December 31, 2023.

Related Articles

Meet the new 34m Mustique by Moonen Yachts
Mustique YN202, the first build, is currently available for sale and immediate delivery With its new design family name 'Mustique', the new long-range steel yacht joins the Dutch yacht builder's line-up of premium semi-custom yachts alongside the 37.4m 'Martinique' family. Posted on 2 Aug Start your weekend on board the Moonen 110!
The first Moonen 110 (34m / 279GT) is now available for sale The first Moonen 110 (34m / 279GT) is now available for sale and immediate delivery. We're excited to bring you an exclusive online tour. Posted on 23 Jul Moonen 110 completes sea trials in the Netherlands
Including a successful endurance test off the Dutch coast on the North Sea The first 34m Moonen 110 has completed a week of sea trials including a successful endurance test off the Dutch coast on the North Sea. Posted on 13 May Moonen Martinique available for 2025 delivery
YN205 will be the seventh Moonen Martinique delivered Dutch shipyard Moonen Yachts is proud to announce the start of a 37m (123ft) new build yacht based on its successful Moonen Martinique design. Posted on 19 Apr First Moonen 110 hits the water
Celebrating the launch at its shipyard in the Netherlands Moonen Yachts has celebrated the launch of the first Moonen 110 at its shipyard in the Netherlands. The long-range steel 34m (112ft) yacht is for sale at €17 million*. Posted on 4 Apr New Moonen 110 superyacht walkthrough
With Studio Indigo's Mike Fisher shortly before the yacht's March 31 launch We enjoyed welcoming Mike Fisher, Creative Director and Founder of Studio Indigo, on board the first Moonen 110 shortly before the yacht's March 31 launch. Posted on 29 Mar Hull turning of 36m Moonen yacht
YN204 will be delivered to her owner in 2024 Watch our recent milestone hull turning of YN204, a 36m (119ft) Moonen Martinique that will be delivered to her owner in 2024. Posted on 25 Mar Moonen 37.8m Cocoon delivered
The sea trial team took the yacht out during heavy mid-winter conditions for her endurance test The Moonen Yachts team is proud to confirm the successful sea trials and delivery of the 37.8m Moonen Martinique (124ft) COCOON. The yacht completed her sea trials on the North Sea in January. Posted on 18 Mar How to customise the 37.8m Moonen Martinique
Moonen yachts reflect the personalities of their owners Our clients often remark how Moonen yachts reflect the personalities of their owners, thanks to the high level of customisation. That's certainly true for the recently launched COCOON, our 37.8m Moonen Martinique (124ft). Posted on 15 Jan New 37.8m Moonen Martinique successfully launched
The team celebrate the launch of COCOON on a crisp Dutch winter morning The Moonen Yachts team celebrated the christening and launch of COCOON, a 37.8m Moonen Martinique. On a crisp Dutch winter morning at the shipyard in Den Bosch, COCOON's owners joined the build team and the crew to see their new creation into the water. Posted on 22 Dec 2022
Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTERMarine Resources 2022 - FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2023 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy