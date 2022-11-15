Please select your home edition
Four-deck custom superyacht "Project 111.11" build starts

by Van der Valk Shipyard 13 Sep 09:18 PDT
Project 111.11 © Van der Valk Shipyard

Blending the bespoke ideas of owners with three decades of experience with the creative talents of exterior designer Guido de Groot and interior designer Carla Guilhem, we've now started construction of Project 111.11.

This 34-metre superyacht takes the proven hull design of Lady Lene. as a platform for a fully custom superstructure and four decks of entertainment facilities.

Using the engineering platform from a successful build generates major cost and efficiency synergies while allowing for an entirely different look & feel. The owners have made the most of this freedom on a yacht with five suites, a sky lounge, main deck salon, spacious crew quarters and a multifunctional beach club/sports-garage. Everything is geared to hosting large groups of people in style on a vessel with a genuinely impressive degree of volume for her size.

Project 111.11 - photo © Van der Valk Shipyard
Project 111.11 - photo © Van der Valk Shipyard

Project 111.11 is fitted with twin commercial Volvo Penta 750 hp continuous duty engines, an innovative setup that leverages on our 30 years of experience with Volvo Penta, including on Santa Maria T. Other truly custom features include an asymmetrical lounge on the bridge deck with the extra beam created ensuring a better flow in that area.

The full-beam master on the main deck has a large walk-in wardrobe and a private office for when the owners spend long periods onboard. These and many other bespoke elements form part of a client-driven build experience that will see the light in Q3 2024.

Project 111.11 - photo © Van der Valk Shipyard
Project 111.11 - photo © Van der Valk Shipyard

Straight thinking

The owners sat down with Guido de Groot to create a fresh exterior design all of their own. "They had clear ideas of what they wanted having been unable to find anything suitable among the semi-custom and series options available on today's market," says Guido. "Four decks on a 34-metre yacht is no small feat and every deck has its own specific requirements. The choice for a chase boat instead of an onboard tender freed up space aft for a fold-out platform and lazarette entertainment area with room for jet-skis and a gym.

"The profile showcases a fondness for straight lines, with all angles pointing in the same direction going forward. Look at how the arch rises diagonally from the main deck to the hard top in a single line, and the fashion plates also extend to the hardtop in a continuous line. The same philosophy applies to the large windows on the lower deck, the forward one of which has a double-axis bend in two directions. Having such a complex element in what the crew area emphasises the importance attached to the exterior aesthetic."

Project 111.11 - photo © Van der Valk Shipyard
Project 111.11 - photo © Van der Valk Shipyard

Design meets function

Another key design element visible on the profile also offers functional benefits. "The way the bulwarks have been dropped allows for seamless views from the floor-to-ceiling windows in the main salon while also flooding this area with loads of light," adds Guido. "The doors themselves open aft and at the dining area portside. The owners are happy for guests and crew to regularly mingle and like being in the country-kitchen galley while entertaining large groups of people. This will be a fun boat for all who step aboard."

The expansive al fresco relaxation options on Project 111.11 reinforce this point, with the sun deck being a prime example. A forward-facing jacuzzi is surrounded by a large seating area and bar, while the centre deck has a U-shaped lounging area around a folding table that facilitates everything from formal dining to cocktail parties. Aft-facing sunbeds complete the picture of a space well used, with an ingenious system of doors and panels creating a partition when the weather requires.

This windbreak was a challenge to integrate well into the design as it also serves to support the large hardtop. It is one of many puzzles solved by the design team on a yacht with a wealth of storage and facilities to enhance self-sufficiency and allow the owners to spend more days at sea without going into port. All spaces under the sunbeds and sofas have been utilised.

Project 111.11 - photo © Van der Valk Shipyard
Project 111.11 - photo © Van der Valk Shipyard

Carte blanche interior

The interior of Project 111.11 shows how Van der Valk clients can develop a style with the designer of their choice, which in this case was Carla Guilhem. "The clients came to our first meeting with some initial concepts involving strong, hard lines," remembers Carla. "When I shared other ideas for a cosier approach, they got excited and decided to entrust us with creating something completely different. 'You have carte blanche to do whatever you want, Carla; let us see some reference images at the start and then you lead the way with your imagination,' they said. It's everything a designer wants to hear!"

Although inspired by reference images of the Moon and Mars, the interior will be very much grounded in real life. "With oval-shaped windows, chunky chairs, a large elliptical chandelier in the lounge ceiling and an even larger oval shape recessed into the ceiling of the master suite, the interior of Project 111.11 shifts away from organic shapes and towards imperfect geometric forms," explains Carla. "It's all very elegant and will give the sensation that you've never seen anything like it before. We're working closely with the yard to simplify construction of the elements and frames, with most of furniture being loose.

Project 111.11 - photo © Van der Valk Shipyard
Project 111.11 - photo © Van der Valk Shipyard
Project 111.11 - photo © Van der Valk Shipyard
Project 111.11 - photo © Van der Valk Shipyard
Project 111.11 - photo © Van der Valk Shipyard
Project 111.11 - photo © Van der Valk Shipyard
Project 111.11 - photo © Van der Valk Shipyard
Project 111.11 - photo © Van der Valk Shipyard
Project 111.11 - photo © Van der Valk Shipyard
Project 111.11 - photo © Van der Valk Shipyard

