X Shore launches the X Shore PRO to accelerate institutional transition to net-zero

by X Shore 13 Sep 23:47 PDT

X Shore, the Swedish technology company behind a game-changing generation of fully-electric, silent, connected boats, announces the launch of its third model - and the first dedicated to the maritime professional sector; the X Shore PRO.

The X Shore PRO has been designed for companies and organisations operating across an array of maritime professions, including commercial traffic, shuttle services, diving, coast guards and many more use cases. One of the first sold X Shore PRO vessels will be used for school transportation in the Swedish archipelago, revolutionising the daily commute while lowering emissions across the board.

The continued electrification of boating is crucial to support climate change mitigation and a decarbonised global economy. A swift transition to sustainable boating is necessary for global emission reduction targets to be achievable.

The growing global demand for emission reduction in inland waterways and shoreline areas

The X Shore PRO is designed to match - and preempt - restrictions on traditional ICE (internal combustion engine) vessels that have been introduced globally as part of climate-minded policy. Several lakes in US states such as Minnesota and Washington now prohibit combustion engines. In April this year, for example, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the Fresh Coast Maritime Challenge, which provides commercial enterprises (from the smallest all the way to largest) a sustainable and cost-effective way to transition to electric-powered vessels.

Closer to X Shore's Nordic roots, Norway has adopted a resolution to halt emissions from cruise ships and ferries in the Norwegian World Heritage-recognised fjords no later than 2026. Elsewhere in Europe, Amsterdam is enacting a ban on commercial boats with diesel engines operating on the city's canals by 2025 and electric boats in Venice are exempt from a new law introduced to help restrict boat traffic and air pollution on its crowded canals.

The Parliament of the Balearics has proposed a ban on the rental of non-electric yachts in Mallorca and its surrounding islands by 2030. ICE vessels have been banned from many lakes in Austria and certain lakes in Switzerland, Germany, Italy, Denmark and several fisheries in the UK.

Emissions from high-performance fossil-fuelled boats are substantial and from just 50 hours on the water, typical 6-10 metre boats can produce emissions comparable to more than 7 roundtrips between New York and central Europe by aeroplane. Beyond emissions, noise pollution from traditional boating is having a negative effect on the planet. The International Maritime Organisation has found that noise pollution from boats negatively impacts marine life, both short and long-term.

Commenting on the launch of the X Shore PRO, X Shore CEO Jenny Keisu, said: "The boating and shipping industries must be decarbonised and central to this mission is bringing to market viable and scalable alternatives to fossil fuel-powered vessels. The X Shore PRO is the natural evolution of our offering - our flagship Eelex showed that electric vessels can be beautiful and high performance, and the X Shore 1 makes electric boating available at a lower price point. Now, the X Shore PRO shows that electric boats can serve industry and deliver change at-scale and reach the lives of more people. We must not expect regular citizens to single handedly drive the major net zero transition we need to mitigate climate change - this change must be driven by powerful figures such as companies, cities, and politicians. In launching the PRO, X Shore is providing a valuable tool to reach sustainability targets."

The X Shore PRO is the manufacturer's third model, following the flagship Eelex 8000 (launched 2020) and X Shore 1 (launched 2022). X Shore was founded on three pillars: sustainability, technology, and design. X Shore has set a course for long-term sustainability that paves the way for a net-zero future through its new technology, innovative research, smart design, and sustainable materials that allow passengers to explore the world's oceans and lakes without the harmful noise and fumes a fossil-fuel engine emits.

X Shore already has a strong B2B presence, having existing partnerships with the boat club industry, including the likes of Safe Harbor Marinas.

The PRO is built on X Shore's tried and tested 8 metre platform that has been used for several years. Built with X Shore's latest smart technology, sustainable methods, and clean Scandinavian design, the X Shore PRO will be developed and manufactured at X Shore Industries 1 in Nyköping, Sweden, and will be available in two configurations: Open and Cabin. The boats are built to order, according to customer requirements.

Specification for the X Shore PRO can be found here.

*Please note that range varies depending on conditions at sea, speed and how much load you have onboard.