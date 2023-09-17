New Sirena 48 debuts at 2023 Cannes Yachting Festival

by Sirena Yachts 14 Sep 02:35 PDT

Istanbul-based shipyard Sirena Marine has launched the first unit of its highly-anticipated entry-level motor yacht at the 2023 Cannes Yachting Festival: the Sirena 48.

The 48-footer completes the existing product line for Sirena between 40 and 100 feet (comprising the Sirena 58, 68, 78 and 88), which is known to be the most competitive length range in the industry.

Thanks to its smaller and perfectly formed size, the Sirena 48 is targeted at the next generation of boaters and marine enthusiasts to enter the industry, and is already proving to be popular in the market, with more than 20 units of the model sold to date. In addition, as a result of this smaller size, owners are more likely than ever to take the helm of the Sirena 48 themselves and benefit from its intuitively designed flybridge helm station.

Best of both worlds

As with the larger models in the Turkish builder's product range, owners of the Sirena 48 will be offered the best of both worlds, thanks to her semi-displacement hull which is efficient in displacement mode, but which also permits fast planing performance. A true head-turner on the water, the Sirena 48 features a striking, modern trawler design, with naval architecture from the drawing boards of yacht design maestro Germán Frers.

The voluminous hull of this GRP yacht offers ample interior space for her guests to enjoy, with her large swimming platform able to carry a tender, jetski or numerous other toys, perfect for those keen to get out and about on the water.

Performance-wise, the sporty Sirena 48 is capable of reaching top speeds of 27 knots and is ideal for bracing trips at speed, as well as for longer, efficient bluewater cruising when guests are looking to escape from the stresses and strains of the day to day. The yacht's cruising speed is 15-16 knots, with an economical cruising speed of 10 knots. At 10 knots, her expected range is 520 nm.

Highly flexible model

Numerous layout options are available for the Sirena 48 to suit the requirements of each individual owner - two alternative layout options are on offer for the spacious aft cockpit, which is a rarity amongst boats of her class.

Customers can choose between an open layout and a more traditional aft deck, with the customisation able to be continued onto the bathing platform. A generous storage area can be chosen to replace the crew cabin, with a full height door or seating area which opens out of the transom possible with this option.

Whichever configuration is chosen by the owner, guests will benefit from the yacht's exceptional and thoughtfully designed flybridge, which has been extended in order to help guests truly make the most of the outdoor life. The standard spec is for a spacious entertainment area, with alfresco dining and numerous sunpads located forward.

Guest accommodation on board the Sirena 48 is divided between three elegant staterooms, as well as one additional, optional crew cabin. As with all Sirena Yachts models, the Sirena 48 showcases high quality and an immaculate finish, with exceptional attention to detail found throughout.

Sirena Yachts COO Ali Onger says: "We are so excited to launch the first hull of our Sirena 48 yacht at this year's Cannes Yachting Festival. As an all-weather yacht offering an unprecedented level of choice and flexibility for a boat in her size range, we anticipate that she will be very well received across both the Mediterranean and US markets. The fact that we've already sold more than 20 of these units to date speaks for itself!"

Dimensions and main characteristics: