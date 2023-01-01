Please select your home edition
The Swan Shadow division welcomes Swan OverShadow

by Nautor Swan 15 Sep 07:43 PDT

Nautor Swan continues the expansion in its motor yacht division by presenting Swan OverShadow, the 13+ meter power yacht redefining the concept of enjoying life at sea.

The elegance and style of Nautor Swan's has been perfectly reinterpreted by Jarkko Jämsén, resident Swan Shadow designer, focusing on the main elements in the Finnish brand's DNA: quality, innovation, performance and reliability.

Swan OverShadow - photo © Nautor's Swan
Upper deck

The Swan OverShadow is based on the high-performing hull of the Swan Shadow, which is particularly efficient and seaworthy, and features an inboard engine and two alternative layout configurations upper and below deck.

On deck, the flush deck offers great livability with an external wet bar / galley, and an over 2-meter-long sunbed. A very generous dining area deploys around the sofas for a convivial vibe. The ample space on the deck has been made possible by positioning the sunbed more aft over the inboard engines. This also frees up the stern area, providing a more functional aft deck for the driver to maneuver, making the boat easier to handle.

The stern platform has the same functionality as in the Swan Shadow, with three positions: central position for driving, upper position serving as a passarelle, and below water level position for easier access to the water when swimming or doing watersports.

The brand-new Swan OverShadow features a high and wide windshield, offering more protection in the cockpit and ensuring more safety and comfort for the driver and co-pilot while cruising at higher speeds.

Swan OverShadow - photo © Nautor's Swan
Below deck

The full, closed bow of the design creates more space in front below deck, where OverShadow features two alternative layouts: a double or a twin bed configuration. The double offers more comfort when spending a weekend away, while the twin configuration offers more floor space, creating a seating area. Both layouts feature a larger and more spacious head than their predecessor.

"For the Swan OverShadow, we wanted to create something with more livable space onboard. This model has a more spacious front cabin and offers more protection in the helm area. The OverShadow is widening the range of use cases into longer stays and weekend getaways", states Jarkko Jämsén, Swan Shadow designer.

"Together with the Nautor Swan team, we created alternative layouts on deck that support this transition from a day cruiser towards a weekender, with the option of a generous wetbar or a longer sofa unit portside. The overall visuality follows the same Design DNA as the Swan Shadow, with a strong connection to Nautor Swan sailing yacht heritage at the core of the design"

Swan OverShadow - photo © Nautor's Swan
Technical specifications:

  • Length overall (LOA): 13m / 43 ft
  • Beam: 4.30 m / 14.10 ft
  • Displacement: 8 KG / 17.363 lbs
  • CE Classification: B:10, C:12, D:18
  • Inboard engines: 2 x 400HP Volvo D6
  • Fuel capacity: 950 l / 250.9 US Gal
  • Fresh water capacity: 156 l / 41.2 US Gal
  • Black water capacity: 60 l / 15.8 US Gal
  • Max speed range: STD 41 Kn +/- 5% - MAX OPT 42 Kn +/- 5%
  • Berths: 2

Swan OverShadow - photo © Nautor's Swan
