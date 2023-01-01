Swan Arrow - a lounge at sea

by Nautor Swan 14 Sep 10:32 PDT

The motor yacht division was launched in 2021 after a careful study of the market. Leonardo Ferragamo, Chairman of Nautor Group, had been thinking of entering the power segment for a long time, but he wanted a debut with a product able to make a difference, in an already crowded segment.

The first Swan powerboat launch was Swan Shadow, followed by the inboard version, Swan OverShadow, debuting at Cannes Yachting Festival 2023. Then the passion of the team for this new adventure, together with the request of the market to have a bigger version led to the Swan Arrow project, a 75 foot motoryacht, designed according to the Swan iconic DNA.

"When we started designing the first model we thought it would be just an incredibly beautiful "chase boat" to go alongside our Swans. When it was launched the result was overwhelming as it became a boat of its own, creating its specific niche in our waters and becoming a great day boat". commented Leonardo Ferragamo, Nautor Group President.

"The high acceptance gave us the strength and determination to follow this path designing a second version, Swan OverShadow, a Gran Turismo compared to her sister, with inboard engines. We thought they both needed a bigger sister, and the market was pushing us in this direction. This is how Swan Arrow was born, strongly enhancing the coherence of the unique identity that we have created.

Swan Arrow is a sporty and elegant yacht, designed by Jarkko Jamsén, the motoryacht division resident designer, who created a beautiful piece of art. With elegant and contemporary design, refined lines and voluminous interior, Swan Arrow proves to be an "open" yacht well suited to extended cruising.

"What is essential when we think about a sailing yacht, is the fact that it's mostly about spending time outdoors at sea. This is what I think draws people to sailing initially." says Jarkko Jamse'n, and adds " This ideology, and of course the Med lifestyle, was the initial inspiration for the concept of the Swan Arrow. We set out to maximise the sensation and enjoyment of being on the water and being outdoors, and then we combined that with all the comforts of a motoryacht."

The boat, built in advanced composites mixing infused GRP and infused carbon and with the mould tools already under construction, will see launch in Summer 2024. She is a 23m 'walkaround' design offering the features of a superyacht packaged in a smaller size.

With the hull conceived to offer fine performance with a sustainable approach in terms of fuel consumption, one of the main innovations is the opening platform to create a beach area of about 50 sqm, not floating directly on the water but taken to a higher level thanks to the use of the side openings, altogether creating a real terrace on the sea.

The new 75 foot motoryacht with Swan signature features a spacious walkaround deck plan, with a protected cockpit characterized by an opening roof and sliding and pivoting glass door system. This approach allows a full panoramic view and an "al fresco" feeling when opened, while remaining cosy, protected and private when closed, perfectly conceived for a boat designed to enjoy the very best while cruising and also when at anchor.

Just a few steps separate the guests from the huge beach area furnished like a proper beach club, for a more enjoyable and safe stay onboard.

The wide body, with a beam of 6.9 M, allows the position of the optional three inboard engines, Volvo Penta IPS 1350 D135, that allow Arrow to reach a top speed of 40 knots.

"Developing a project like Swan Arrow is a great challenge in terms of the balance between performance and comfort" comments Fabio Marcellino, Motor Yacht Division CTOO.

"Propulsion, weight, accommodation and services must be blended in a continuous equilibrium led by the ambitious target set by Nautor Swan's heritage. Performance, design and quality will be our beacons during this journey."

Below deck the interior of Swan Arrow displays all the typical details that made Swan yachts iconic, but also introduces new elements and materials of class—leading interior design.

The space has been maximized offering a "home like" feeling. The yacht has been conceived with a double configuration, according to the owners' lifestyle.

Going down, the yacht accommodates 6 guests in a captivating space: port side is a dedicated galley serving the aft master cabin, full beam with a walk-in closet and en-suite; a VIP and a twin cabin, both with their own head to create separate and private areas.

The crew quarters for two people is further forward, allowing great privacy for the owners and their guests.

The alternative layout offers two spacious double cabins with a lounge area amidship. This option has been designed for those who enjoy spending time relaxing below deck. Starboard side is the saloon with a dedicated dining area with U—shaped sofa.

"When starting the Swan Arrow project we began with attentively listening to our clients and a detailed analysis of the market." Says Roy Capasso, Motoryacht Commercial Director and Regional Director SEMEA and Americas. "The results, together with the creativity of our designer and the expertise of a qualified team, have allowed us to introduce a new concept with some features missing in motoryachts of this size, answering the needs of their owners."

Technical specifications:

Length overall: 23.20 m / 76 ft 1 in

EC Certifying length: 21.30 m / 69 ft 10 in

Beam: 6.90 m / 22 ft 8 in

Draft full load to props: 1.90 m / 6 ft 3 in

Engines: STD 2 x Volvo Penta IPS 1.350 D13 / 2 x 735 kW / 1.000 HP OPT 3 x Volvo Penta IPS 1.350 D13 / 2 x 735 kW / 1.000 HP

Displacement dry conditions*: 43.000 Kg / 94798 lbs

Fuel capacity: 4.500 l / 1189 gals

Fresh water capacity: 1.000 l / 264 gals

Grey water capacity: 330 l / 87 gals

Black water capacity: 330 l / 87 gals

Max. speed range**: STD 30 kn +/- 5% OPT 40 kn +/- 5%

Design category: B - 16

Berths: 6 + 2

*the displacement data is calculated in accordance with the present specification.

**the data relating to the speed of the vessel refers to the OPT engines, in accordance with the present specification considering 1/3 of the tanks load and 4 members of crew.

***the image is not representative of the standard configuration