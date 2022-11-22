First Super Sub nears completion

by U-Boat Worx 16 Sep 03:52 PDT

The eagerly anticipated moment is drawing near as the Super Sub project approaches its completion. With cutting-edge technology, and a dedicated team of experts, this extraordinary submersible is taking its final form.

Soon, it will be ready to embark on underwater adventures, pushing the boundaries of exploration and setting a new standard in submersible excellence.

This three-person submersible is designed to provide an impressive 100 kW of thrust, enabling it to achieve a top speed of 10 knots underwater. With this capability, it can easily keep pace with large marine life, promising an exhilarating and unforgettable experience for you.

The Super Sub's grand reveal will be a historic moment at this year's Monaco Yacht Show, promising excitement and anticipation amidst the event's sophistication.

