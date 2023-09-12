Upcoming open yacht event - New Gold Coast Sales Centre + more

Dear fellow boaties,

In this issue, we give you the chance to personally explore some impressive, new release models with a new Open Yacht event for the luxurious ILIAD 62 (enclosed flybridge) and ILIAD 53F long-range motor yachts. And if you missed the new Tesoro T-40 at her Sydney Boat Show launch, this edition includes a video that is bound to captivate.

We are also pleased to announce the opening of 'The Dock', our new prestige Sales Centre on the Gold Coast, as well as details of our 2023 Gold Coast Open Day, which will feature an extensive range of yachts to inspect plus information sessions, entertainment and much more. There are also exceptional opportunities to secure an Absolute 47 Fly for immediate delivery and a stunning Absolute Navetta 48 in time for Christmas!

Our Brokerage division has some impressive new listings, including the famous 73-foot maxi-yacht Bumblebee 4. Please don't hesitate to get in touch with any queries, and we look forward to seeing you soon.

Fair winds and following seas,

The Yacht Sales Co & Multihull Solutions team