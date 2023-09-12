Upcoming open yacht event - New Gold Coast Sales Centre + more

Please select your home edition
Sunstream® launches Sunstream Power System (SPS™)
Multi-lift shared hydraulic powerpack eliminates the need for independent powerpacks Sunstream® Boat Lifts, the leading manufacturer of high-quality free-standing and free-floating boat lifts and the SwiftShield™ Automatic Boat Cover System, has announced it has reinvented hydraulic power systems with the Sunstream Power System (SPS™). Posted today at 8:00 pm Sea Tow Foundation Flare Education Toolkit
Designed to provide boaters with the information they need The Sea Tow Foundation, a boating safety non-profit, has released a Flare Education Toolkit for the boating community. Posted today at 6:06 pm Extra Yachts introduces X98 RPH and X90 Fast
To renew its range, EXTRA Yachts relied on the Hot Lab studio in Milan The mantra is always to remain faithful to the characteristics of the brand, configured by large volumes and always sizeable outdoor and indoor spaces, but at the same time modifying the profile lines towards into a more elegant and sharp design. Posted today at 5:51 pm Mastervolt debuts new 36V and 48V Mac Plus models
The new models provide a quick, safe, and consistent charge for both service and starter batteries Featuring new bi-directional technology, the new models provide a quick, safe, and consistent charge for both service and starter batteries, with a stable output that powers even the most sensitive loads in boats, RVs or any off-grid system. Posted today at 3:11 pm Swan Shadow division welcomes Swan OverShadow
The elegance and style of Nautor Swan's has been perfectly reinterpreted by Jarkko Jämsén Nautor Swan continues the expansion in its motor yacht division by presenting Swan OverShadow, the 13+ meter power yacht redefining the concept of enjoying life at sea. Posted today at 2:43 pm Pininfarina introduces CAT56 for Austin Parker
World Premiere at the Cannes Yachting Festival Pininfarina Nautical and De Simoni Yacht Design announce the CAT56 catamaran, the first production project of the collaboration between the two design houses for Austin Parker shipyard. Posted today at 12:30 pm Ecoxgear marine audio & lighting innovations
Amplify sound and illuminate ride with industry's 1st multi-zone Marine Radios with LED controllers ECOXGEAR, an innovator in the world of rugged and element-proof audio, proudly introduces its new Marine Radio line under its SoundExtreme brand, equipped with 2 wired zones and 1 wireless audio zone, along with an integrated 4-zone LED Controller. Posted on 14 Sep Swan Arrow - a lounge at sea
A sporty and elegant yacht, designed by Jarkko Jamsén Leonardo Ferragamo, Chairman of Nautor Group, had been thinking of entering the power segment for a long time, but he wanted a debut with a product able to make a difference, in an already crowded segment. Posted on 14 Sep Azimut: Here and now
20 years after the launch of Azimut's pioneering strategy for reducing CO2 emissions 20 years after the launch of Azimut's pioneering strategy for reducing CO2 emissions, the Shipyard presents concrete results and new goals. Posted on 14 Sep Axopar to mark a decade of innovation & adventure
Disclosing the all-new Axopar 29 range As Axopar enters its 10th year in the marine industry in January 2024, the company proudly reflects on its remarkable journey of innovation, growth, and trailblazing achievements. Posted on 14 Sep
