Upcoming open yacht event - New Gold Coast Sales Centre + more

Dear fellow boaties,
In this issue, we give you the chance to personally explore some impressive, new release models with a new Open Yacht event for the luxurious ILIAD 62 (enclosed flybridge) and ILIAD 53F long-range motor yachts. And if you missed the new Tesoro T-40 at her Sydney Boat Show launch, this edition includes a video that is bound to captivate.
We are also pleased to announce the opening of 'The Dock', our new prestige Sales Centre on the Gold Coast, as well as details of our 2023 Gold Coast Open Day, which will feature an extensive range of yachts to inspect plus information sessions, entertainment and much more. There are also exceptional opportunities to secure an Absolute 47 Fly for immediate delivery and a stunning Absolute Navetta 48 in time for Christmas!
Our Brokerage division has some impressive new listings, including the famous 73-foot maxi-yacht Bumblebee 4. Please don't hesitate to get in touch with any queries, and we look forward to seeing you soon.
Fair winds and following seas,
The Yacht Sales Co & Multihull Solutions team
Date: Friday 13 October
Time: 9am 2pmVenue: Gold Coast Sales Centre, The Boat Works, 1 Boat Works Drive, Coomera
Bookings are essential and can be made using the link below.
The new Tesoro T-40 has been commanding attention since her recent Australian launch, and you can now watch the footage of the Spanish walkaround boat stealing attention from Sydney's iconic landmarks with her breathtaking speed and style.
'The Dock', our impressive new prestige yacht sales centre, has officially been opened on the Gold Coast. Catering exclusively for our most luxurious brands and models, this stylish new office is the perfect place to explore some of the world's finest power and sail yachts, as well as superyachts.
Set in the vibrant and ever-expanding marine precinct at The Boat Works in Coomera, "The Dock" complements our existing Sales Centre onsite and provides our clients with even more choice, outstanding service and support.
We invite you to visit our new Sales Centre at 'The Dock' and meet the team, or stop by at our upcoming ILIAD Catamarans Open Yacht event.
Save the date for our famous Gold Coast Open Day, which will be held on Saturday 4 November at our Gold Coast Sales Centres in The Boat Works marine precinct.
Set to be the biggest and best Open Day yet, we have planned a jam-packed day of quality new and brokerage yacht displays, information sessions, entertainment and more. This is a fantastic event that caters for those looking to buy, sell or just get the most out of their yacht, and our team will be on hand throughout the day to provide information on any query you may have.
Date: Saturday 4 NovemberVenue: Gold Coast Sales Centre, The Boat Works South & North, CoomeraTime: 9am 3pmFurther information will be provided soon, and we look forward to seeing you there!
Inviting expressions of interest | Lying: Gold Coast (Inspections strictly by appointment)
One of Australias most famous maxi yachts, Bumblebee 4 was designed by German Frers and built in Monavale, launched in 1979 just in time to take line honours in that years Sydney to Hobart race. Her revolutionary design and aluminium construction was state-of-the-art for the era and produced decades of stunning performances in prestigious regattas.
Bumblebee 4 is now offered for reluctant sale and is an exceptional opportunity to acquire a superb racing yacht with a remarkable pedigree and proven performance.
Beautifully presented, this one-owner yacht is perfect for extended cruising or comfortable liveaboard. Mystique 1 is equipped with a joystick-controlled electronic docking system making short-handed manoeuvring and parking in tight areas a breeze.
Calliope is a spacious Bavaria Cruiser 56, designed by Bruce Farr and delivering outstanding comfort and space. Not only is she exceptionally roomy but Calliope is a capable blue-water vessel that provides excellent performance for the long hauls.
Venture is a meticulously designed yacht that effortlessly blends performance, comfort, and style. This vessel is a testament to Hanses commitment to producing sailing yachts that cater to both seasoned sailors and those seeking the thrill of the open water.
Enchant is a great example of the ever-popular Hanse 415, providing great performance under sail while being very easy to operate short-handed. She has enjoyed a relatively easy life, and youll appreciate the excellent condition in which her owners have maintained her.
Freedom enjoys all the modern-day comforts in an easy-to-manage vessel that is very capable of circumnavigation. She is the quintet 5-cabin version affording outstanding space for guests as well as capacity to carry everything you need for comfortable extended voyage cruising.
Designed and built in Greece, Atlas is an ideal blue-water liveaboard yacht loaded with features. She has a solid fibreglass layup and has enjoyed a comprehensive refit recently, including decks repainted, new hatches and port lights, safety lines replaced, bottom sandblasted, new antifoul and a recent full service.
12 - 17 September 23 | Cannes Yachting Festival
20 - 25 September 23 | Grand Pavois Boat Show - NEEL 52 world premiere
30 September - 2 October 23 | Bartercard Sail Paradise Regatta
13 October | Open Yacht Event - ILIAD 62 & ILIAD 53F
4 November 23 | Gold Coast Open Day
11 - 14 January 24 | Thailand International Boat Show
