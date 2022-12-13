Please select your home edition
Evolution and innovation: X98 RPH and X90 Fast are born

by Extra Yachts 15 Sep 10:50 PDT

EXTRA Yachts, a brand of Palumbo Superyachts, presents the vision of the shipyard that led to the evolution of its range.

The mantra is always to remain faithful to the characteristics of the brand, configured by large volumes and always sizeable outdoor and indoor spaces, but at the same time modifying the profile lines towards into a more elegant and sharp design.

This is how the new EXTRA line-up came to be: a two-deck sports model, X90 Fast, in continuity with the previous FAST line; a mature model, with two and a half decks, a real novelty introduced with this first X98 footer, which will constitute the RPH line; finally, an evolution of the three-deck model, best seller of the TRIPLEX range.

Currently under construction, X90 Fast will be presented at the next 2024 boat shows.

To renew its range, EXTRA Yachts relied on the Hot Lab studio in Milan.

X98 RPH - photo © Extra Yachts
X98 RPH - photo © Extra Yachts

"We are very happy to be given the opportunity of contributing to the expansion of the EXTRA Yachts range". Comments Enrico Lumini, founding partner of Hot Lab. "These are projects intended for mature owners and with different characteristics though sharing the unique and unmistakable brand philosophy that has distinguished EXTRA Yachts on the market to date".

X90 Fast is the sportiest and most compact model of the renewed EXTRA range. Created on the basis of the great experience gathered in the 76, 86, 88 and 99 models, this new project offers a tested and efficient layout: a spacious living salon, separated from the aft cockpit by the usual galley with up/down windows, which not only constitutes a partition between the two areas, but in this new model it also serves as a passageway and an access point: from here in fact the crew members reach their quarters located forward of the engine room, and it is also here that we find another access to the sun deck (also possible via the external walkway). All this to leave the bow salon and the helm station free from anyone passing and, if necessary, for the exclusive use of guests.

X90 Fast - photo © Extra Yachts
X90 Fast - photo © Extra Yachts

The outdoor spaces constitute the real strong element and can count on 86 square metres of space to satisfy the requirements of those Owners most sensitive to the contact with the environment and the sea.

The design is sleek and neat thanks also to the windows sliding in the hull. Below deck, there are 4 double cabins with private bathrooms and the owner cabin amidships taking advantage of the 7.1 metre maximum beam.

X90 Fast - photo © Extra Yachts
X90 Fast - photo © Extra Yachts

The four members of the crew are accommodated in two cabins with private bathrooms.
The X90 Fast features three IPS 1350 Volvo Penta engines of 1000 hp each providing a maximum design speed of 30 knots. The cruising speed settles at 24 knots, while at 12 knots the range is 1000 nautical miles.

Instead, the X98 RPH concept model stands as the progenitor of this new design philosophy, which only apparently sets itself apart from the design of the previous models of which in actual fact it closely follows the approach, while seeking a more contemporary style.

X98 RPH - photo © Extra Yachts
X98 RPH - photo © Extra Yachts

The main feature of the model is the 2 and a half deck layout, albeit the volumes of the latter are considerably deceived by the design of the exterior lines, leading the observer to believe that it is a classic two decks with flybridge. A cunning design solution that allowed Hot Lab to design an elegant and neat looking boat which is also endowed with large indoor and outdoor living space otherwise unattainable on a traditional two-deck model. In addition to the salon, conceived to form a unicum with the aft cockpit, the main deck harbours the large owner cabin in the forward part, the galley and a dayhead. The lower deck layout offers four double cabins with private bathrooms. The helm station is located on the mezzanine which also provides access to the splendid sun deck.

Over 140sqm of indoor guest areas and over 100sqm of outdoor spaces make X98 RPH incredibly versatile yet compact and very sinuous.

The interior style is free from clutter with clean lines, soft geometric shapes and natural materials such as unstained oak and stone.

X90 Fast - photo © Extra Yachts
X90 Fast - photo © Extra Yachts

The crew of four is accommodated in two cabins with private bathrooms.
The engine room houses three IPS 1350 Volvo Penta engines of 1000 hp each which allow a maximum design speed of 28 knots. The cruising speed settles at 22 knots, while at 12 knots the range is 1500 nautical miles.

X90 Fast - main saloon - photo © Extra Yachts
X90 Fast - main saloon - photo © Extra Yachts

Main characteristics:

  • Shipyard: Palumbo Superyachts
  • Model: Extra X90 Fast
  • Type: Motor Yacht
  • Hull: Planing with Sprayrail
  • Classification CE: Category b
  • Naval architect: Palumbo Superyachts
  • Exterior design: Palumbo Superyachts / HotLab
  • Interior design: Palumbo Superyachts / HotLab
  • Hull material: GRP
  • S/Structure material: GRP
  • LOA: 26.7 m / 87.5 ft
  • Hull length: 23.5 m / 77.09 ft???
  • Moulded beam: 7.1 m / 23.2 ft
  • Draught at full load: 1.75 m / 5.7 ft
  • Displacement at full load: 80 (approx)
  • Fuel oil: 7500 lt / 1981.29 gal
  • Fresh water: 1250 lt / 396.25 gal
  • Black water: 400 lt / 105.67 gal
  • Grey water: 600 lt / 158.5 gal
  • Main engines: 3 x ips 1350 Volvo Penta
  • Engine power: 3 x 1000 hp
  • Generators: 2 x 28kw
  • Thruster electric: 20 hp
  • Stabilizers (option): Fins or Seakeeper
  • Maximum speed (100% mcr): 30 knots
  • Cruising speed: 24 knots
  • Range at 12.0 knots: 1000 nm
  • Air conditioning: 144000 btu
  • Passengers/cabins: 8/4
  • Crew/cabins: 4/2
  • Tender: Williams 345

The yacht was planned and built according to RINA regulations and in compliance with the EU provisions 94/25/ec as amended by directive 2003/44/ec.
The certificate Issued is the eu declaration of conformity in regard to plan category b module b.

X98 RPH - photo © Extra Yachts
X98 RPH - photo © Extra Yachts

