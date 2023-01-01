Pininfarina Nautical & De Simoni Yacht Design present the CAT56 catamaran designed for Austin Parker

by Pininfarina 15 Sep 05:30 PDT

Pininfarina Nautical and De Simoni Yacht Design announce the CAT56 catamaran, the first production project of the collaboration between the two design houses for Austin Parker shipyard.

The CAT56, Austin Parker's first project after the acquisition by Baris Nalcaci, is born under the sign of innovation, aiming to blend the comfort offered by the roominess of a catamaran with the quality and sportiness of higher-category yachts. The vessel's configuration - 17 meters in length and 7 meters in width - has allowed for the creation of a generous and roomy layout while maintaining a sleek profile that will facilitate docking in marinas.

From a stylistic point of view, the CAT56 stands out for its sporty character that recalls the typical design of superyachts, elegant and sleek, echoing the DNA of Pininfarina and De Simoni Yacht Design. Featuring a long hull window, the CAT56 presents an iconic design that creates a seamless harmony between the interior and exterior spaces of the boat. Outside, the vessel features a cockpit with direct access to the sea, furnished with freestanding furniture. On the hull, there is a flybridge housing a spacious sunbathing area, a wet bar, and the helm station. The layered design emphasizes the superstructure, protruding from it, allowing natural light from the sky to filter into the living room. This setup reminiscent of super yachts is also reflected in the interior of the boat.

"CAT56 is the result of the collaboration between Pininfarina Nautical and De Simoni Yacht Design and standouts for its sporty and elegant design. While creating CAT56, we focused on the spaces and the onboard experience, designing a boat that seamlessly connects interior and exterior spaces and allows for comfortable navigation," says Daniele Mazzon, Head of Transportation Design at Pininfarina.

"The acquisition of Austin Parker marks an important turning point for the shipyard - states Fulvio De Simoni, CEO of De Simoni Yacth Design. "Baris Nalcaci will not only make new financial resources available but, thanks to his solid industrial experience, will guarantee the production of the new catamaran and the boats currently in the range with state-of-the-art technologies. We have taken into great consideration, at every stage of the project, the industrialization and production systems with the aim of constantly improving the quality of the product".

The interior of CAT56, on the other hand, features spacious and well-lit areas, such as the salon that houses an open-plan kitchen and the living area, both of which open onto the expansive cockpit. The finishes are of superior quality compared to boats in the same segment and are characterized by refined materials that define the onboard atmosphere of comfort. In addition to the living area, CAT56 includes a full-beam owner's cabin in the forward area, an open-space design with a walk-in closet area and a desk, two guest cabins with dedicated bathrooms, and a crew cabin.

The CAT56 will enter production in September and represents the first model in a range of boats that will be developed in the coming years by Pininfarina Nautical and De Simoni Yacht Design for Austin Parker.