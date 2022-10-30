Exploring Australia's islands aboard N96 Vivierae II

Exploring Australia's islands aboard N96 Vivierae II © Nordhavn Yachts Exploring Australia's islands aboard N96 Vivierae II © Nordhavn Yachts

by Nordhavn 15 Sep 19:29 PDT

Earlier this year, Nordhavn 96#18 Vivierae II, was left abandoned in the middle of the Arafura Sea, dead in the water after a rare set of circumstances resulted in both main engines seizing.

The crew was rescued by an oil tanker but not before the massive vessel sideswiped Vivierae in an attempt to get close enough for all the folks to make it off safely. Weeks passed before owner Bob Giles was able to retain a vessel rescue service that was able to restore the props to working order and enable Vivierae to make her way to a shipyard in Sydney to undergo repairs.

Despite the vessel being more than 4x the size of Vivierae, the collision only produced surface damage. Giles said he was grateful that Nordhavn builds a "very strong vessel".

Fast forward six months and Vivierae is back to her old self roaming the world, this time exploring Australia's Torres Strait Islands, and specifically the remote Thursday Island. The crew, including Nordhavn's videographer and frequent roving crew member, Doug Harlow, will be aboard to document the ensuing adventures. Vivierae will depart Cairns, Queensland, on September 8th.

Follow the journey