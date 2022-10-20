Please select your home edition
Brunswick premiere Navan by Quicksilver at the 2023 Cannes International Boat and Yacht Show

by Brunswick 12 Sep 08:40 PDT
Navan C30 © Navan by Quicksilver

During the 2023 Cannes International Boat and Yacht Show, Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) will unveil its newest boat brand - Navan by Quicksilver.

Designed specifically to combine innovative technology with unmatched performance, versatility, and comfort, consumers will get a first look at two of Navan's models - the C30 and S30 models.

"After extensive consumer research and product development, we are thrilled to officially premiere Navan by Quicksilver to usher in the next era of performance and luxury," said Benoit Verley, President, Venture Boat Group. "There is no better venue to introduce such beautiful and expertly crafted vessels than the Cannes International Boat and Yacht Show. This is where boating enthusiasts come to see the future of recreational boating, and that is exactly what Navan delivers."

The S30 and C30 both have a twin step hull, commonly used in racing boats, which reduces drag, making the boats faster and more fuel efficient. The forward cabin of each boasts a double berth, a large skylight, generous storage, a toilet with an electric flushing system and a pressured hot water shower, making it ideal for families and guests seeking the thrill of the water without sacrificing comfort.

Additionally, the models were built to maximize the Brunswick technology portfolio with bow to stern synergies of innovation and performance. Both the C30 and S30 models come standard with the industry's most advanced technology, including the Simrad NSX GPS and chart plotter, C-Zone operating system, and options for various Mercury outboard engines, including the 300hp V8, 400hp V10 or twin 225hp V6, or twin 250hp or 300hp V8 Verados.

Navan S30 - photo © Navan by Quicksilver
Navan S30 - photo © Navan by Quicksilver

Boaters can also expect these additional features in the models:

  • Ergonomic helm with digital dashboard up to 12" flushed dual screens - fully digital switching standard operated by C-Zone
  • 12v air conditioner system with dedicated battery bank for dock usage
  • Battery bank inverter system capable for off the dock electric grill usage
  • Premium upholstery with diamond pattern
  • Large bow with sun lounge
  • Symmetrical cabin and console with deep port and starboard side walkways and high freeboard and bow rails for heightened safety

Navan C30 - photo © Navan by Quicksilver
Navan C30 - photo © Navan by Quicksilver

C30 Features:

The C30 offers a completely enclosed cabin. Two rows of seating provide plenty of indoor space for passengers, with port and starboard fiberglass doors exiting on deck. The aft salon flip-up window opens to the cockpit, getting everyone together. Additional features include:

  • Opening XXL hardtop roof hatch
  • An additional interior galley with sink and stove
  • Choice of dedicated fender storage or port and starboard flip-up seats
  • A dual helm seat with bolsters

Navan S30 - photo © Navan by Quicksilver
Navan S30 - photo © Navan by Quicksilver

S30 Features:

The S30 fiberglass T-top combines style and sport with integrated acrylic windows, rocket launcher rod holders and a powder coated 316 stainless steel frame. Additional features include:

  • Pivoting cockpit seating with full galley underneath
  • 2-way convertible cockpit
  • Dedicated fender storage

Both the C30 and S30 will be on display at the Cannes International Boat and Yacht Show, September 12-23, 2023. There will be an unveiling of the models at 2pm (CEST - UTC/GMT+2) on September 12. The S30 will be located at QML 007 and the C30 will be at QML308. Both the Navan C30 and S30 will be available for order with distribution beginning in early October.

For more information about Navan, visit Navan-boats.com.

Performance datasheet C30 - photo © Navan by Quicksilver
Performance datasheet C30 - photo © Navan by Quicksilver
Performance datasheet S30 - photo © Navan by Quicksilver
Performance datasheet S30 - photo © Navan by Quicksilver

