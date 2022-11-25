Please select your home edition
The award-winning Majesty 120 and charter favourite Majesty 100 steer into Cannes Yachting Festival

by Gulf Craft 13 Sep 12:07 PDT

Gulf Craft, one of the world's leading boat and yacht manufacturers is making a grand entrance at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2023, with its award-winning Majesty 120 and Majesty 100. Both vessels underline the commercial capabilities across the Majesty yachts model line-up.

This year, the Majesty 120 has garnered well-deserved recognition in the prestigious BOAT International's Design & Innovation Awards receive both the Eco Award and the Best Naval Architecture Award. Along with the Best Motor Yacht 25-40 Metres at Design et al's International Yacht & Aviation Awards.

Continuing this trend, a number of Gulf Craft vessels are also nominated at the World Yachts Trophies, with three of their vessels earning nominations in various categories. The Majesty 72 has been nominated for the "Best Layout" category, a testament to its thoughtful and functional design. Meanwhile, the Majesty 111 is competing for the "Best Interior Design," showcasing the yacht's exquisite and luxurious living spaces. Lastly, the Nomad 101 has earned a nomination in the "Most Achieved Yacht" category, highlighting its exceptional performance and versatile capabilities.

Majesty 120 - photo © Gulf Craft
Majesty 120 - photo © Gulf Craft

The event will highlight the yachts' impeccable suitability for the charter market, groundbreaking energy-efficient technologies, and the company's dedication to sustainable materials.

Gulf Craft Chairman, Mohammed Hussein Alshaali, commented: "I am immensely proud of Majesty Yachts' unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainability, particularly in the dynamic European market. Our Majesty 120 stands as a testament to our dedication to crafting vessels that not only exceed expectations but also set new standards in the industry."

"We see the shift towards composites gaining momentum, and Majesty Yachts, with its expertise in this area, is poised to lead this transformative journey." He added.

Majesty 120 - photo © Gulf Craft
Majesty 120 - photo © Gulf Craft

The company's unique dedication to commercial-ready vessels is apparent in every facet of design. From expanded cabin capacity and enhanced storage solutions to meticulous compliance with MLC requirements for crew quarters, each detail is meticulously crafted to cater to discerning charter needs. Owners are granted the extraordinary flexibility to opt for full commercial compliance at any stage during the yacht's lifecycle, enhancing its overall value.

The shipyard is leading the charge in sustainable yachting with its revolutionary energy-saving technologies. Showcased by the Majesty 120 earning the aforementioned Eco Award at this year's Design & Innovation Awards. The company's pioneering energy-efficient HVAC system not only ensures passenger comfort but also efficiently recovers waste heat generated from onboard processes. This recovered heat is then seamlessly redistributed to power various onboard utilities, resulting in a substantial reduction in operational costs.

Majesty 100 - photo © Gulf Craft
Majesty 100 - photo © Gulf Craft

The Majesty 120, equipped with this groundbreaking HVAC system, boasts savings of over 80,000 kW annually, delivering significant operational cost reductions. In colder conditions, the energy savings soar, reaching up to 50 kWh and resulting in savings of approximately 20,000 euros per month.

Gulf Craft at Cannes Yachting Festival - photo © Gulf Craft
Gulf Craft at Cannes Yachting Festival - photo © Gulf Craft

About the Majesty 120

Exclusively crafted at Gulf Craft's state-of-the-art, integrated production facility in the United Arab Emirates, the Majesty 120 exemplifies engineering excellence. With a length of 123 feet (37.5 meters) and a beam of 27.6 feet (8.4 meters), the Majesty 120 boasts a lightweight yet robust composite construction, effortlessly gliding through shallow-draft areas, with a draft of just 6.5 feet (1.95 meters). The Majesty 120's interior offers a contemporary layout enriched with carefully selected solid wood, leather, and marble finishes and paneling. Every fixture and fitting are impeccably handcrafted, ensuring an unparalleled level of attention to detail.

Gulf Craft at Cannes Yachting Festival - photo © Gulf Craft
Gulf Craft at Cannes Yachting Festival - photo © Gulf Craft

About the Majesty 100

The Majesty 100 is one of the best-selling models of Gulf Craft’s flagship superyacht brand that has gained acclaim globally for its innovative design, powerful performance, and massive interior volume. Made of fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP), making her lightweight at 199 Gross Tons, the 33.04 meters (108 ft 4 in) Majesty 100 is powered by a Twin MAN V12 1,900 horsepower engine reaching a top speed of 19 knots. With a displacement of approx. 136 tonnes, and a draft of just 1.79 meters (5 ft 10 in), the Majesty 100 can effortlessly cruise in shallow waters accessing pristine beaches along her journey.

Gulf Craft at Cannes Yachting Festival - photo © Gulf Craft
Gulf Craft at Cannes Yachting Festival - photo © Gulf Craft
Gulf Craft at Cannes Yachting Festival - photo © Gulf Craft
Gulf Craft at Cannes Yachting Festival - photo © Gulf Craft

