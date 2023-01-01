Cantiere del Pardo presents new sail and motorboat projects at Cannes Yachting Festival 2023

by Cantiere del Pardo 15 Sep 05:35 PDT

After the presentation of the Pardo GT75 at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2022, the new Pardo 75 (T-Top version) has now joined the Walkaround range, with Cantiere del Pardo concept, naval architecture by Zuccheri Yacht Design and exterior/interior design by Nauta Design.

The Pardo Yachts Walkaround range welcomes its new flagship, the Pardo 75 T-Top, designed for owners who want to expand after appreciating the Pardo 50 and who want more space in the sleeping area and outdoors, while maintaining the specific characteristics of the Walkaround range. This line is well-known for its performance and its practical and comfortable layout; it includes yachts that are easily manoeuvrable and designed to navigate in total safety thanks to their configuration. Having all of the above does not mean cutting back on functionality and great attention to design.

The characterising feature of the Pardo 75 profile is its uniquely styled T-top, made of carbon fibre, which protects the central lounge area. In the standard "galley up" version, it is equipped with an external kitchen on the right side and a dry bar aft of the wheelhouse.

On deck there are also two other lounge/solarium areas, one at the bow and another at the stern; the latter (positioned above the garage that can store a 2.80 metre tender and toys) has fold-down terraces along the side, which add 5 square metres to the available space. This is a significant improvement in the quality of life on board, always in close contact with the sea.

The deep stern platform makes the most of the dimensions of the yacht and - an absolute first for the Walkaround range - it is not "just" an actual terrace overlooking the sea, but it also acts as a transformer for launching and hauling toys and for easier disembarking, while also providing more space in the engine room.

The interior layouts are inspired by the solutions usually found on superyachts, with great flexibility in terms of layout to meet the different needs of the owners. The standard "galley up" version can include three cabins and three bathrooms on the lower deck. The shipyard then planned two optional versions: the first, with the galley on the main deck, houses a large lounge, two cabins and three bathrooms on the lower deck, while in the second version the galley, two cabins and three bathrooms are on the lower deck.

The cabin for two crewmembers (with its own toilet and shower) is located in the bow section and has separate access to the deck for greater privacy.

The standard propulsion system includes three Volvo Penta D13 IPS 1050 engines (the owner can request three D13 IPS 1350 as an option) which allow the Pardo 75 to reach a maximum speed of 36 knots. Choosing engines of this type confirms the attention to the environment that distinguishes the Pardo 75: the eco-speed parameter can be used to define the speed with the lowest consumption and to obtain an optimal set-up, for greater comfort on board and maximum performance efficiency. IPS transmissions offer superior on-board comfort, ensuring low noise and vibration levels. Furthermore, they ensure perfect control in mooring operations and manoeuvres through the joystick, even with a small crew.

The World Premiere of the Pardo 75 will be at the Cannes YF 2025.

Data Sheet: