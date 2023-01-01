Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 LEADERBOARD

Cantiere del Pardo presents new sail and motorboat projects at Cannes Yachting Festival 2023

by Cantiere del Pardo 15 Sep 05:35 PDT

After the presentation of the Pardo GT75 at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2022, the new Pardo 75 (T-Top version) has now joined the Walkaround range, with Cantiere del Pardo concept, naval architecture by Zuccheri Yacht Design and exterior/interior design by Nauta Design.

The Pardo Yachts Walkaround range welcomes its new flagship, the Pardo 75 T-Top, designed for owners who want to expand after appreciating the Pardo 50 and who want more space in the sleeping area and outdoors, while maintaining the specific characteristics of the Walkaround range. This line is well-known for its performance and its practical and comfortable layout; it includes yachts that are easily manoeuvrable and designed to navigate in total safety thanks to their configuration. Having all of the above does not mean cutting back on functionality and great attention to design.

Pardo 75 (T-Top version) - photo © Cantiere del Pardo
Pardo 75 (T-Top version) - photo © Cantiere del Pardo

The characterising feature of the Pardo 75 profile is its uniquely styled T-top, made of carbon fibre, which protects the central lounge area. In the standard "galley up" version, it is equipped with an external kitchen on the right side and a dry bar aft of the wheelhouse.

On deck there are also two other lounge/solarium areas, one at the bow and another at the stern; the latter (positioned above the garage that can store a 2.80 metre tender and toys) has fold-down terraces along the side, which add 5 square metres to the available space. This is a significant improvement in the quality of life on board, always in close contact with the sea.

The deep stern platform makes the most of the dimensions of the yacht and - an absolute first for the Walkaround range - it is not "just" an actual terrace overlooking the sea, but it also acts as a transformer for launching and hauling toys and for easier disembarking, while also providing more space in the engine room.

Pardo 75 (T-Top version) - photo © Cantiere del Pardo
Pardo 75 (T-Top version) - photo © Cantiere del Pardo

The interior layouts are inspired by the solutions usually found on superyachts, with great flexibility in terms of layout to meet the different needs of the owners. The standard "galley up" version can include three cabins and three bathrooms on the lower deck. The shipyard then planned two optional versions: the first, with the galley on the main deck, houses a large lounge, two cabins and three bathrooms on the lower deck, while in the second version the galley, two cabins and three bathrooms are on the lower deck.

The cabin for two crewmembers (with its own toilet and shower) is located in the bow section and has separate access to the deck for greater privacy.

The standard propulsion system includes three Volvo Penta D13 IPS 1050 engines (the owner can request three D13 IPS 1350 as an option) which allow the Pardo 75 to reach a maximum speed of 36 knots. Choosing engines of this type confirms the attention to the environment that distinguishes the Pardo 75: the eco-speed parameter can be used to define the speed with the lowest consumption and to obtain an optimal set-up, for greater comfort on board and maximum performance efficiency. IPS transmissions offer superior on-board comfort, ensuring low noise and vibration levels. Furthermore, they ensure perfect control in mooring operations and manoeuvres through the joystick, even with a small crew.

The World Premiere of the Pardo 75 will be at the Cannes YF 2025.

Pardo 75 (T-Top version) - photo © Cantiere del Pardo
Pardo 75 (T-Top version) - photo © Cantiere del Pardo

Data Sheet:

  • Overall length: 22.86 m
  • Maximum beam: 5.99 m
  • Fuel tanks: 4200 L
  • Fresh water tank: 1200 l
  • Standard engines: 3 x D13 IPS 1050
  • Optional engines: 3 x D13 IPS1350
  • Concept: Cantiere del Pardo
  • Exterior and Interior Design: Nauta Design
  • Naval Architecture: Zuccheri Yacht Design

Related Articles

Denison announce 37m project exclusive listing
TEMPEST features a massive interior lounge area with huge windows Denison is pleased to announce its exclusive listings of 26-meter Explorer Hull #2 and 37-meter Project TEMPEST from Aegean Yacht, represented by Denison yacht broker Pierre Badin. Posted today at 6:18 am New wallypower50 set to redefine a genre
Serving as the magic connection between utility and comfort Wally and the Ferretti Group are no strangers to launching class-leading, ground-breaking, breathtaking new models, and at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2023 another future icon is set to join the ranks. Posted on 16 Sep First Super Sub nears completion
Nearly ready to embark on underwater adventures The eagerly anticipated moment is drawing near as the Super Sub project approaches its completion. With cutting-edge technology, and a dedicated team of experts, this extraordinary submersible is taking its final form. Posted on 16 Sep Sunstream® launches Sunstream Power System (SPS™)
Multi-lift shared hydraulic powerpack eliminates the need for independent powerpacks Sunstream® Boat Lifts, the leading manufacturer of high-quality free-standing and free-floating boat lifts and the SwiftShield™ Automatic Boat Cover System, has announced it has reinvented hydraulic power systems with the Sunstream Power System (SPS™). Posted on 15 Sep Sea Tow Foundation Flare Education Toolkit
Designed to provide boaters with the information they need The Sea Tow Foundation, a boating safety non-profit, has released a Flare Education Toolkit for the boating community. Posted on 15 Sep Extra Yachts introduces X98 RPH and X90 Fast
To renew its range, EXTRA Yachts relied on the Hot Lab studio in Milan The mantra is always to remain faithful to the characteristics of the brand, configured by large volumes and always sizeable outdoor and indoor spaces, but at the same time modifying the profile lines towards into a more elegant and sharp design. Posted on 15 Sep Mastervolt debuts new 36V and 48V Mac Plus models
The new models provide a quick, safe, and consistent charge for both service and starter batteries Featuring new bi-directional technology, the new models provide a quick, safe, and consistent charge for both service and starter batteries, with a stable output that powers even the most sensitive loads in boats, RVs or any off-grid system. Posted on 15 Sep Swan Shadow division welcomes Swan OverShadow
The elegance and style of Nautor Swan's has been perfectly reinterpreted by Jarkko Jämsén Nautor Swan continues the expansion in its motor yacht division by presenting Swan OverShadow, the 13+ meter power yacht redefining the concept of enjoying life at sea. Posted on 15 Sep Pininfarina introduces CAT56 for Austin Parker
World Premiere at the Cannes Yachting Festival Pininfarina Nautical and De Simoni Yacht Design announce the CAT56 catamaran, the first production project of the collaboration between the two design houses for Austin Parker shipyard. Posted on 15 Sep Ecoxgear marine audio & lighting innovations
Amplify sound and illuminate ride with industry's 1st multi-zone Marine Radios with LED controllers ECOXGEAR, an innovator in the world of rugged and element-proof audio, proudly introduces its new Marine Radio line under its SoundExtreme brand, equipped with 2 wired zones and 1 wireless audio zone, along with an integrated 4-zone LED Controller. Posted on 14 Sep
Marine Resources 2022 - FOOTERMaritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2023 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy