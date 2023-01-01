Cantiere del Pardo presents new sail and motorboat projects at Cannes Yachting Festival 2023

by Cantiere del Pardo 17 Sep 05:58 PDT

The next flagship of the brand, the VanDutch 75 represents a new era in the name of Made in Italy design for the famous Dutch brand purchased by Cantiere del Pardo in 2020, made its world debut at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2024.

The intention of Cantiere del Pardo was to reinterpret the unmistakable VanDutch style in a more contemporary and Mediterranean key. To achieve this, it turned to the BurdissoCapponi Yachts&Design firm in Ravenna, which chose to start from a new concept for the interiors, in which the "Black and White" style with lacquered finish (typical of the VanDutch Yachts brand) is adjusted by using a black and material essence that contrasts with the lighter, noble materials, such as the suede of the upholstery, the lacquer of the slats and the fabric of the ceiling covers.

Internally, the VanDutch 75 features two layout options, one standard and one optional; in all configurations, the comfortable crew cabin, with two bunk beds and bathroom with shower (as well as a wardrobe and washing machine/dryer column), is always positioned aft. The standard version includes a large dinette with open-plan kitchen, sofa with transformable table and VIP cabin in the bow with its own bathroom, which has two doors because it is also used as day head; at the stern are the twin cabin (on the left, with its own bathroom), and the owner's cabin (on the starboard, with bathroom and large wardrobe for him and her).

The optional version with 2 cabins and 3 bathrooms differs from the previous one due to the large aft owner's suite, which has a desk, sofa and walk-in dressing room, worthy of boats that are decidedly larger.

The external lines maintain that timeless style behind the success of the VanDutch production, with the addition of some technical details that act as aesthetic elements as well, working together and interacting for maximum integration.

A clear example of this is the new Soft-Top designed with the intention of introducing a functional element to protect the spacious lounge area, while preserving the shape balance without moving the visual volume of the boat upwards.

Conviviality in the external dinette is crucial, as demonstrated by the two large sofas and the pair of transformable tables in mirror-image configuration, which together can seat 10 people.

The ribbed cushions, inspired by the sports cars of the past, recall and announce the stylistic achievement of the interiors.

Although aimed at the Open market, the VanDutch 75 stands out for a number of details aimed at the world of cruising and that make it one-of-a-kind: the up & down swim platform, the garage for the tender with launching and hauling system, the autonomy (4,000 litres of fuel), the speed (35/36 knots cruising speed), the wide range of customisations and, above all, the intelligent distribution of spaces that make the most of the volumes, offering livability and comfort levels rarely found on yachts of this size and type.

Being the "progenitor" model of a new future range, the VD 75 was the subject of an in-depth analysis and research operation aimed at identifying the elements that, by defining the style of the vessel, will be continued and applied (in various versions) on later models, in order to create a recognisable and undisputed "family feeling". Among these are the typical VD "Luminous porthole" (created to add character to windowless walls, with an element that becomes a decorative object and, at the same time, brings to mind a porthole), the retro-look upholstery with ribbed stitching (inspired by the world of luxury cars), the pattern of horizontal lacquered slats in the ceiling covers that hides the air conditioning vents, the Quick track lighting system (customised for nautical use) and luxury materials interpreted in a modern key, such as briarwood, mahogany and metals that are matt black and copper with a satin finish.

Cantiere del Pardo's commitment and passion for this project are also evident in the wide range of customisations offered to customers, who are involved in every phase of the project and will be able to choose between different colour palettes to create, in their yacht, the atmosphere closest to their personality and "mood". The "Cool" version, characterised by "pearly" briarwoods, has fresh and contemporary tones, while the "Smooth" version, in which "tawny" mahogany is the dominant colour, has warmer and more enveloping tones. In both versions, the secondary essence is Nero Ardesia [slate black] wood with a matt finish which, in the chromatic contrast, enhances the elegant and refined appearance of the rooms.

The upholstery is "beige" Suede in the Cool version and "greige" in the Smooth version, while an Econyl mat covers the floorboards, with "Moon" reflections in the Cool version and "burnished" in the Smooth version.

As regards performance, the three IPS engines guarantee a top speed of 40 knots (with reduced consumption below 30 knots), greater safety and easy steering, in addition to reducing the space of the engine room (for greater livability).

Data Sheet: