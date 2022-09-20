Please select your home edition
Denison Yachting announce exclusive listing of Aegean Yacht 37-meter new construction project

by Denison Yachting 16 Sep 23:17 PDT

Denison is pleased to announce its exclusive listings of 26-meter Explorer Hull #2 and 37-meter Project TEMPEST from Aegean Yacht, represented by Denison yacht broker Pierre Badin. Hull #1 of the 26m Explorer will be on display during the Cannes Yachting Festival.

Denison's Europe Director Jeremy Roche commented: "We are delighted to partner with Aegean Yacht across these two very different yachts. The 26m is a genuine pocket superyacht, unique among its competitive set, with an incredible layout that allows for six guest cabins but also the accommodations for the crew-four individual cabins-to be able to offer the service expected. The 37m, Project TEMPEST, is the newest yacht from Riza Tansu, whose unique style has been imitated but never bettered. I have been a huge fan of these yachts, with the laid back, minimalistic interior beach club style, since I went on board Bartender in 2011."

37-meter Project TEMPEST - photo © Denison Yachting
37-meter Project TEMPEST - photo © Denison Yachting

Aegean Yacht President & Founder Sinan Ozer added: "We are very proud of our latest models as well as our partnership with Denison. I find great satisfaction in teamwork. The 26m explorer, the Tansu 37m Project TEMPEST, and the recently launched 39m sailing classic are all built with the same sentiment."

Project TEMPEST 37M: Revolutionary, Game Changing, Unmistakable. It could only have come from the drawing board of the celebrated Riza Tansu with his trademark "form follows function" philosophy. In 2011, the first in the series was introduced, winning a slew of awards and accolades from prestigious industry icons. The famous "Tigershark" series has had many design elements copied but is still acknowledged to be "Best in Class".

37-meter Project TEMPEST - photo © Denison Yachting
37-meter Project TEMPEST - photo © Denison Yachting

Project TEMPEST is steel hulled with an aluminum superstructure; zero speed CMC stabilizers and unrestricted navigation compliance come as standard. An impressive 3,000-nautical-mile range, upgraded electrical and water system, and Hammam treatment plant allow for complete autonomy. Powered by two MAN 1,325 HP engines, she achieves a maximum speed of 16 knots, with a cruising speed of 13 knots. She holds seven crew.

TEMPEST features a massive interior lounge area with huge windows and a full-beam owner's suite including private office with his and hers bathrooms all on the main deck. On the lower deck, two twins and two doubles allow for flexible guest arrangements and the fully floated interior guarantees minimal noise and vibration. Interior design is, of course, by Riza Tansu himself and showcases his laidback Beach House style. Expect wooden flooring, light surfaces, minimalist lines, a contemporary feel blended with pure geometric form. And expect to be comfortable; all the guest areas onboard invite you in with open arms to relax and enjoy.

37-meter Project TEMPEST - photo © Denison Yachting
37-meter Project TEMPEST - photo © Denison Yachting

TEMPEST has incredible exterior spaces. A huge open aft deck play area, which can also accommodate two large tenders when required, is coupled with protected and intimate spaces further forward towards the main salon. These offer a comfortable inside/outside experience and are protected from the elements while allowing almost uninterrupted views aft. The equally large sun deck features a large central bar and a dining table for ten which is also perfect for hanging out by the bar. Further aft, sun lounging areas allow you to relax and connect with the sea or join the party on your own terms. With custom retractable sun awnings, 12mm teak, and oversized stainless-steel Data deck ware, the quality is evident everywhere you look. The Riza Tansu-designed exterior has had volumes of prose dedicated to it over the years. Rugged, powerful, and naval it obviously is but it is also a study in engineering purity and the ultimate expression of form follows function.

Currently under construction, TEMPEST is set to be completed in June 2025. Her asking price is €14,800,000.

