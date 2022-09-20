Please select your home edition
Denison Yachting announces exclusive listing of Aegean Yacht 26-meter new construction project

by Denison Yachting 17 Sep 09:01 PDT

Denison is pleased to announce its exclusive listings of 26-meter Explorer Hull #2 and 37-meter Project TEMPEST from Aegean Yacht, represented by Denison yacht broker Pierre Badin. Hull #1 of the 26m Explorer was on display during the Cannes Yachting Festival.

Denison's Europe Director Jeremy Roche commented: "We are delighted to partner with Aegean Yacht across these two very different yachts. The 26m is a genuine pocket superyacht, unique among its competitive set, with an incredible layout that allows for six guest cabins but also the accommodations for the crew-four individual cabins-to be able to offer the service expected. The 37m, Project TEMPEST, is the newest yacht from Riza Tansu, whose unique style has been imitated but never bettered. I have been a huge fan of these yachts, with the laid back, minimalistic interior beach club style, since I went on board Bartender in 2011."

Aegean Yacht President & Founder Sinan Ozer added: "We are very proud of our latest models as well as our partnership with Denison. I find great satisfaction in teamwork. The 26m explorer, the Tansu 37m Project TEMPEST, and the recently launched 39m sailing classic are all built with the same sentiment."

26-meter Explorer Hull #2 - photo © Mehmet Oguz Hamza
26-meter Explorer Hull #2 - photo © Mehmet Oguz Hamza

Explorer 26M Hull #2: Having launched the first unit of this new line of explorer yachts in 2022, Hull #2 of this world cruiser is available for sale at €6,500,000, with delivery for the summer of 2024.

She has a steel hull with aluminum superstructure ensuring a stable ride and excellent handling while at sea. The intelligently designed general arrangement and generous interior volumes, particularly for a yacht of her length, have allowed for up to six cabins, including three full-beam master suites, catering to 12 guests. The standard configuration includes three almost identically sized "owner cabins"-ideal for use in charter-a VIP double as well as two twin berthed cabins, all with en suite facilities. An alternative layout allows for a generous sky lounge-replacing the bridge deck master stateroom-but reduces capacity to ten guests, more than enough for the majority of yacht owners of vessels of this size.

The main deck saloon is light and airy thanks to large windows on all sides and offers comfortable dining for guests. The combination of warm oak furniture and parquet floors with stainless steel accents and white lacquered ceilings ensures her interior is warm and elegant yet understated.

26-meter Explorer Hull #2 - photo © Mehmet Oguz Hamza
26-meter Explorer Hull #2 - photo © Mehmet Oguz Hamza

Forward of the saloon on the port side is a large galley, including crew mess as well as a crew staircase to the lower deck, another clever feature that allows for crew to seamlessly pass around the yacht.

Outside areas are equally generous with multiple separate areas for guests to enjoy, including on the bridge deck forward-where there is a comfortable seating and sunbathing area-as well as aft of the sky lounge/mast cabin, on the main deck, aft of the main saloon, and the large swimming platform.

Powered by two MAN 650 HP engines, she achieves a maximum speed of almost 13 knots, with a cruising speed of 11 knots. A range of over 3,500 nautical miles, huge storage areas together with separate, individual cabins for the four crew, make her an ideal vessel for long stays and journeys to remote and unique destinations.

26-meter Explorer Hull #2 - photo © Denison Yachting
26-meter Explorer Hull #2 - photo © Denison Yachting

