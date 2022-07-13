Pershing GTX116: sporty by nature and extraordinarily liveable

by Pershing 17 Sep 09:18 PDT

Innovative, disruptive, thrilling. Revolutionary in its concept and design, the new Pershing GTX116 interprets the trends of the moment to create the first Sport Utility Yacht, a unique product designed for comfort and extreme liveability and true to the brand's DNA, characterised by high performance and a sporty attitude.

The flagship of the new GTX range, featuring elegant and aerodynamic exterior styling, is 35 metres long and over seven metres in the beam, offering generous open spaces, areas in direct contact with the water and exceptional onboard liveability, all without making any trade-offs in terms of superior performance. The yacht has two decks and an upper sportfly that can comfortably accommodate up to 10 guests thanks to the new five-cabin layout, plus three cabins for five crew members. Pershing GTX116 is masterpiece of cutting-edge naval design that takes the experience of yachting into a new dimension by understanding customers' needs as only Pershing knows how.

The splendid result of collaboration between the Ferretti Group Product Strategy Committee led by Piero Ferrari, the design firm headed by Fulvio De Simoni and the Group's Engineering Department, the hull was built at the Ferretti Group Plug and Mould facility and brings together advanced technologies and Pershing's signature craftsmanship.

With its strikingly sporty and characterful lines, this new GTX range yacht comes in a shade of Montecarlo grey chosen with a nod to the gran turismo automotive tradition. Extensive glazing bathes the interiors with natural light while offering up spectacular marine panoramas.

Thanks to the experience of the Ferretti Group and Studio De Simoni teams, the distribution and use of space on Pershing GTX116 is extremely intelligent, with a fluid flow system connecting the generous internal and external living areas - including the two stairways built into the superstructure that link the main deck and the sportbridge - as well as allowing natural light to flood in.

Some of the external features, such as the ventilation grills and windshield visor, were produced for the first time using 3D printing technology to obtain subtly unconventional geometries. The stern garage can accommodate a jet tender up to 5.2 metres long and a jet ski, while hidden in the bulwark is a crane to facilitate moving the water toys into and out of the water.

With a design approach that ensures seamless interconnection, the exteriors and interiors of the new Pershing GTX116 become part of the same space, facilitating onboard flows and enhancing the liveability of the areas involved.

For the interiors, Fulvio De Simoni Yacht Design envisaged lavishly-sized modern spaces that perfectly embody this model's innovative personality. The interior design concept is defined by a dialogue between dark wood in the verticals and pale colour tones on the ceilings.

The eucalyptus wood furnishings in all the yacht's living areas have a 45-degree specular grain pattern to accentuate the chiaroscuro effect, as well as being set in a solid wood frame that matches the walls to create visual continuity.

The new Pershing GTX116's decor features top design brands including Poltrona Frau, the longstanding partner chosen for the sofa in the main deck saloon, the furniture frames, and the headboards and bed frames in the cabins, and Ernestomeda for the fully appointed galley. The Altraluce lighting takes the form of individual spotlights mounted on black aluminium bars.

Main deck

The Main Deck is the focus of innovation in the new GTX range and extends across two levels, the first designed for outdoor life in contact with the sea and the second for socialising and conviviality.

On the first level is the spacious beach club, a 40-square-metre teak-covered area at the water's edge, consisting of an extended stern platform and a sundeck separated by lateral gunwales. The latter have a hydraulic mechanism that merges the two areas into a single generous space, which can also be used under way and has access to the cockpit (over 35 square metres) on the second level.

The cockpit is a truly panoramic space with an external social and dining area and a bar. The cockpit also leads into the lavishly-sized main saloon, which offers a unique experience and an unprecedented sensation of seamless contact with the water thanks to its extensive glazing and sheer spaciousness.

At the entrance to the saloon, a large living space furnished with armchairs and an L-shaped sofa seating ten offers breathtaking sea views thanks to the possibility of a lateral sliding door that opens onto a terrace extending over the water and more than four metres long.

Further forward, the dining area has a large table seating up to ten people, while the galley, depending on the owner's needs, can also be designed with a bar counter - show kitchen.

Two doors - one in the saloon and one in the galley - provide discreet access to the helm station, where the windscreen, a single piece uninterrupted by verticals, wraps around the entire breadth of the superstructure (around five metres). The bridge is characterised by a futuristic console, black leather upholstery and a carbon fibre pilot seat. This magnificent one-off exercise is custom designed specifically for this yacht, with onboard instrumentation featuring even more advanced technology than the brand's already high standard. The top choice version is fitted with latest-generation ultra-wide Navico-Simrad screens for high-precision navigation.

The generous sun area in the bow can be fitted with an optional Whirlpool Jacuzzi.

Lower deck

The five-cabin night area has a centrally positioned full-beam owner's cabin, two doubles and two twins, all with private bathroom, plus a sixth bathroom off the main stairway.

Owners also have the choice of an alternative layout in which one of the guest cabins is replaced by a lower saloon for guests to enjoy in intimate privacy.

Further forward are the crew quarters, with a pantry, a laundry and three cabins for a five-member crew (two twins for the crew and a single for the captain). To enable the owner and their guests to enjoy absolute privacy, the crew area connects directly to the helm station on the main deck. The yacht is also designed with crew-only passageways so that crew members have no need to cross spaces reserved for the owner and guests.

Sportbridge

The sportbridge is another of the innovations introduced into the sport superyacht segment by Pershing GTX116: a deck of over 40 square metres partially covered by a hardtop and featuring a fully equipped bar area with seating built into the main structure.

Forward, on the other hand, is the exterior helm station, with up to three sport seats to give guests a thrilling hands-on experience.

Engine room

The engine room contains a triple waterjet propulsion system, the result of a huge design effort by the product team to fit all the components into a smaller space, so providing more room for the garage and beach area. The result of this strategy is a high-tech engine room that demonstrates how innovative systems can be concentrated, while also achieving extraordinary performance levels.

Propulsion and technology

Pershing GTX116 is equipped with a triple water jet propulsion system that can be paired with three MAN V12 2000 engines, each rated 2,000 mhp (optional), for a top speed of 34 knots and a cruising speed of 29 knots. The standard engines are three MAN V12 1800 units rated 1,800 mhp. The yacht has a RINA Class Certificate for Pleasure Yachts.

Pershing GTX116 - Specifications: