The all new Axopar 45 Cross Top and Sun Top - Redefining adventures and days at sea

by Axopar Boats 18 Sep 02:01 PDT

Axopar expands its flagship fleet with two new innovators - the Axopar 45 Cross Top (XT) and Sun Top (ST) - the next generation of fast and confident open cruisers that keep on redefining open boating experiences whether at sea or at anchor, in an Axopar way.

True boating and drivability in focus

Our vision for the Axopar 45 range was to create one of the best and most thrilling boats to drive for their size, a feature and sensation our owners truly appreciate and value.

We are especially proud to state that with the Axopar 45s, their owners can "stay true to boating" as our hard work in further developing our renowned hydrodynamics, not only in fuel efficiency but especially in ride dynamics, has enabled us to create a 45-footer that doesn't feel anything like a bus or truck to drive, like many other boats in this size range do.

This enables you, for the very first time, to switch up to a 45-foot day boat or commuter without the need to compromise the sensation of thrill and excitement, ride comfort and safety whilst driving, not forgetting fuel efficiency and a wide cruising speed range.

If you doubt our words, we invite you to experience it for yourself.

Livability onboard

With these new XT and ST models, we especially focused on onboard functionality and enjoyment, further building on our philosophy of creating multiple functional and social spaces onboard. The Axopar 45 Cross Top and Sun Top is our interpretation of a perfect day spent out at sea in terms of sociability, functionality, and comfort. The 45s feature new onboard solutions and space utilization that, in a way, have not been seen in the past.

These 45s are two of the most comprehensive and versatile open boats on the market, true go-anywhere boats with confident performance ideal for extended exploration and island hopping.

We have created five generous social areas onboard the 45 - the fore deck, helm, cockpit including the foldable balcony doors, the aft deck with many modules to select from to suit your own preference best, and the front lounge with the acclaimed functionality of the gullwing doors - offering a captivating a spacious sensation that will not go unnoticed when stepping onboard. The sizeable cockpit is designed to provide a seamless blend of relaxation and entertainment, featuring comfortable seating for many persons and a well-equipped and uncluttered helm station. Thanks to the extra wide sociable sofa that wraps around the cockpit wetbar, a large dining area, and the option for a u-sofa or an aft cabin on the aft deck, there is plenty of room to entertain guests.

The centrally positioned balcony doors provide safety whilst opened and they also expand the lounging space and even serve as a platform for watersports activities, further stepping up the livability onboard. Hungry guests do not need to worry, as the fixed cockpit wetbar, the optional fender box wetbar, and several fridges onboard to make meal storage and preparations easy.

Those going for the U-sofa option on the Cross Top or Sun Top's aft deck will not only have a perfect dining area on the aft deck that they can transform it into a large size sun bed, but also gain the convenience of two extra on-deck storage boxes and a insulated compartment on top of the backrest, perfect for keeping your beverages on ice.

The modular layout allows for easy customization and versatility of space for this type of boat, accommodating various activities and preferences. From casual day trips to longer journeys, the Sun Top and Cross Top offer the flexibility to adapt to all kinds of adventures.

In times when the weather turns, the Cross Top and Sun Top are equipped for all-weather boating and fully enclosable with roll-down canopies, keeping the passengers dry and comfortable without any fear of windchill inside the boat.

Axopar 45 Cross Top (XT)

With the launch of the new Axopar 45 Cross Top, we are bringing that signature Axopar "cabin boat" looks to the open boat segment. Whilst our fully enclosed best seller, the 45 Cross Cabin (XC), transforms in seconds into an open boat experience, we see the new 45 Cross Top as a "reverse" hybrid between the ST and XC models, selecting the best aspects of open and enclosed boating.

The boat allows you to stay in close contact with the water, keeping the excitement of the open sea and never disconnecting you from the elements for the sheer joy of driving.

Ideal for a diverse range of maritime enthusiasts, from VIP shuttles and superyacht tender captains to boating enthusiasts craving light protection from the weather, the Cross Top delivers enhanced comfort behind the helm. For those longing to explore further or enjoy longer days out at sea, the wrap-around, negative-angle windshield not only shelters the front row from wind chill and spray but also reduces glare and droplet buildup on the glass.

Axopar 45 Sun Top (ST)

The new Axopar 45 Sun Top, designed to be versatile, seamlessly fuses the joys of open-air boating adventures into an unforgettable experience on the water. As a fully open boat, the thoroughly designed Sun Top is the perfect boat for the sun worshipper who prefers that open-air sensation. The helm is unrivaled for its modern looks, spaciousness and open space onboard, enabling captains to navigate with confidence, while keeping the passengers connected to their natural surroundings. The sporty visual dynamics are not only made for the looks but serve its owner an unmatched driving experience for a boat of its size, all while offering clear, interrupted views from all around the boat.

Axopar 45 - One of the most fuel-efficient boats on the market

At Axopar, we see a growing demand and an expanding segment for 40-foot boats, where we are filling the gap between smaller motorboats and bigger luxury yachts.

In this segment, we are dedicated to utilizing all our knowledge to develop one of the most fuel-efficient boats in its category of speed and size, without compromising drivability and thrills behind the wheel.

One of the most prominent features of the Axopar 45 range is its capability to comfortably cruise with an ultra-wide range where the boat is still very fuel efficient, ranging between 22 knots up to 35 knots at around 4l/NM, depending on equipment and load. Its ability to maintain high cruising speeds of up to 40 knots in confused sea states or choppy wave conditions and with a top speed of 50 knots is quite remarkable figures for a boat of its size.

The Axopar 45's impressive range of +340 nautical miles means you can easily take the boats over from Florida to the Bahamas and back or from Palma to Barcelona without refueling. What this means is that an Axopar 45 consumes from 20% up to 50% less fuel than most of its rivals.

Key features of the Axopar 45:

Sociable space

Stepping onboard the Axopar 45, the large social areas will capture the attention right away. With five massive social spaces on the boat - the fore deck, helm, cockpit including the balcony doors, aft deck, and the front lounge with the gullwing doors - the sense of spaciousness is simply undeniable. In the cockpit, the wrap-around sofa around the wetbar offers additional seats for dinner guests.

Balcony doors

Driven by a usability and safety perspective, we chose to locate an innovative new solution, our raised balcony doors, amid-ships where all the social activity is centered on the boat, extending usable seating space without sacrificing safety or comfort onboard.

Fuel efficiency

One of the most prominent features of the Axopar 45 range is its capability to comfortably cruise with an ultra-wide range where the boat is still very fuel efficient, ranging between 22 knots up to 35 knots around 4l/NM, and even consuming up to 50% less fuel than most rivals.

Outstanding drivability

Although larger in every way, the 45 feels just like driving the sporty Axopar 37. It keeps the same nimble, agile, and best-in-class driving experience that defines a true Axopar. It's not only about class leading fuel efficiency since many rivals need more power or even more engines to match the Axopar 45's top speed of up to 50 knots with its 3 x 300 hp V8 Mercury Verado engines.

Protected helm (45 XT)

The distinct wraparound windshield on the Cross Top protects the driver and co-drivers from wind and rain. Equipped for all-weather boating, the XT and ST come with a fully enclosable canopy, keeping the passengers dry and comfortable without the windchill inside the boat.

Pricing

Axopar 45 Sun Top starting price excluding engines: 404,900 € excl. VAT?

Axopar 45 Cross Top starting price excluding engines: 414,900 € excl. VAT

Selection of key options:

Aft cabin: 23730 €

U-sofa: 12900 €

Wetbar in fender box: 5500 €

Mediterrana Edition: 8900 €

Twin Simrad NSO 16' MFD: 7300 €

Windlass, bow: 12500 €

JL Audio Premium Sound: 6930 €

BRABUS Line: 9340€

Technical specifications - Axopr 45 Cross Top & Sun Top:*