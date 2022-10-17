Please select your home edition
Edition




PredictWind: The perfect complement to your Starlink

by PredictWind 18 Sep 00:48 PDT
Power Usage Starlink © Predictwind

We at PredictWind are thrilled to announce our latest initiative that aims to reshape the way mariners use their communications devices. Recognizing the importance of power, safety, redundancy, and speed in offshore internet connectivity, we are introducing GO! exec 5MB plan which is the perfect companion to those using Starlink at sea.

Starlink's advanced satellite communication paired with the GO! exec offers unmatched redundancy offshore. Now, with the GO! exec and our new 5MB plan, sailors can benefit from hourly GPS tracking around the clock, using minimal power. Safety remains of paramount importance, and we're proud that the GO! exec's emergency capabilities provide both safety and peace of mind, making this package a value proposition that's hard to resist.

Launching at an attractive price point of US$69.95 per month, the GO! exec 5MB plan has been tailored as an emergency backup for Starlink users, offering a number of tangible benefits:

Power Efficiency: With Starlink's notable power consumption, having it on continuously isn't feasible on most boats. For services requiring 24/7 communication, such as GPS tracking, AI polars, and the PredictWind Anchor App, the GO! exec - consuming a mere 5W - is the ideal choice. This minimizes power usage and allows Starlink to be switched on only when needed.

Emergency Preparedness: A power outage or lightning strike can render Starlink ineffective. In such critical scenarios, the GO! exec's backup battery can be a lifesaver, especially with its dedicated satellite voice capabilities, ensuring you're never left stranded

Robustness and Reliability: The GO! exec boasts an IP65 waterproof rating, standing in stark contrast to Starlink's routers and antennas, which have a comparatively lower rating and susceptibility to failure in challenging conditions. Furthermore, Starlink's functionality can be compromised in heavy rainfall.

Starlink GO exec - photo © Predictwind
Starlink GO exec - photo © Predictwind

More details about the GO! exec 5MB Safety Plan are available on our website.

PredictWind is a leading provider of accurate forecasts and advanced marine weather tools, offering innovative solutions for marine users and adventurers across the globe.

Related Articles

More features with the DataHub 2.0 by PredictWind
Showcasing its commitment to providing mariners with more PredictWind, the world leader in marine forecasting, introduces the updated DataHub, showcasing its commitment to providing mariners with more. More features, more connectivity, increased safety. Posted on 1 Sep PredictWind introduces revolutionary AI Polars
Engineered to optimise routing based on your boat's real-time data PredictWind, the world leader in marine forecasting, has unveiled a groundbreaking innovation that will redefine the future of weather routing with Automated AI Polars. Posted on 19 Aug Comparing Starlink and Iridium GO! Exec
Exploring the advantages and drawbacks of both systems for reliable weather data When it comes to sailing, obtaining accurate weather information is vital for ensuring safety and comfort on the open seas. Posted on 23 Jul New models boost Weather Routing accuracy
Three additions added to list of high-resolution Weather Routing models PredictWind has a mission to provide the most accurate weather data on Earth. We are excited to announce three additions to our list of high-resolution Weather Routing models. Posted on 26 Jun Free Atlantic crossing webinars - Part two
Digging deeper into how to use the equipment you will need out on the water Last week we kicked off two part webinar series covering everything you need to know for a successful Atlantic crossing. Posted on 17 Oct 2022 Extreme Weather Warnings - Don't get caught out!
Users are able to see warnings throughout the PredictWind ecosystem When doing a quick check on the weather forecast, it is easy to miss the indicators which can often signal extreme weather, even when the averaged forecasted conditions are benign. Posted on 23 Sep 2022 The “Game Changer” for Weather Routing
Automatic Wave Routing PredictWind's newest feature - Automatic Wave Routing allows users to see highly detailed wave data and how their vessel will perform in all wave conditions, along their route. Posted on 19 Aug 2022 AIS Vessel Positions data on PredictWind
PredictWind has developed is the ability to download AIS data via satellite connection AIS is a system where boats that have an AIS transponder installed can automatically broadcast their vessel identity, real-time position, course, and speed, using VHF frequencies. Posted on 27 Jun 2022 PredictWind departure planning
With advanced weather technology, there is no reason to get caught out in unfavorable weather With advanced weather technology, there is no reason to get caught out in unfavorable weather conditions. PredictWind introduced the first online Departure Planning tool over a decade ago and now with new updates Posted on 30 May 2022
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2023 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy