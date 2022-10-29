Please select your home edition
Absolute Navetta 70 premier press presentation at the 2023 Cannes Yachting Festival

by Absolute Yachts 15 Sep 08:23 PDT

Absolute is pleased to announce the official press presentation of the Navetta 70, a totally new yacht whose originality, architecture, design and detailing make it a trend-setting, iconic craft that represents a new direction not only for Absolute but for the entire luxury yacht industry.

The keyword that Absolute has chosen for the Navetta 70 is "allure," in reference to the magnetic attraction exerted by its innovative, modern yet classical appeal, based on its architecture, its charismatic interior design, its performance at sea and its vocation for luxury. In fact, it is the result of a totally new design concept.

Absolute Navetta 70 - photo © Absolute Yachts
Absolute Navetta 70 - photo © Absolute Yachts

The Navetta 70 presents all the distinctive characteristics hallmarking Absolute yachts, such as the stylish open lateral gunwales, covered walkways, extensive glazing on main and lower decks. Inside, freedom of movement is ensured by minimal use of steps, high ceilings and sliding doors. At the same time, it also has a wealth of innovative features that mark the start of a new series.

For example, the interiors feature a classic though highly contemporary interior design style, based on bleached timber in sophisticated shades ranging from white to grey and black, with rounded corners on the furnishing accessories, and bronzed details for sleek and glamorous looks. The saloon presents a new circular ceiling motif that is repeated in other areas of the yacht, a free-standing table, and an enlarged galley area. This area connects directly to the vast cockpit terrace aft, where an icemaker and a third mooring station are located.

Absolute Navetta 70 - photo © Absolute Yachts
Absolute Navetta 70 - photo © Absolute Yachts

From the cockpit terrace, a covered staircase leads up to the flybridge, which feels like part of a far larger yacht, with spaces optimised for a table that can comfortably seat up to 8 guests, enjoying the shade offered by the hard top. It can assume two different configurations depending on the customization selected: it can either be openable if one opts for coverage by a sunshade, or fixed if one prefers the integration of solar panels. This second option is particularly relevant to Absolute, which has always paid considerable attention to sustainability, even to the point of integrating this issue into its corporate ethos, characterized by a deep love and respect for the marine environment.

Absolute Navetta 70 - photo © Absolute Yachts
Absolute Navetta 70 - photo © Absolute Yachts

The solar panels, which are light, efficient, flexible, and resistant to the effects of salt water, are equally useful while sailing and during marina stopovers, enhancing the comfort of guests and crew on board. As in all of Absolute's Navetta yachts, the flybridge is a multi-functional space with a sequence of seamlessly integrated areas, from the forward helm station to a wet bar, outdoor galley, and the leisure area astern with designer furniture that can be rearranged to suit the occasion.

Absolute Navetta 70 - photo © Absolute Yachts
Absolute Navetta 70 - photo © Absolute Yachts

The allure of the Navetta 70 derives from the intense design work that has been dedicated to all parts of the yacht, right through to the generously sized crew quarters comprising two berths and a separate galley. Its attractive appearance is enhanced by Absolute's unerring talent for colour selection and the exquisite crafts skill of Italy's finest artisans.

Absolute Navetta 70 - photo © Absolute Yachts
Absolute Navetta 70 - photo © Absolute Yachts

Technical specifications:

  • Volvo Penta Engines: 2×D13-IPS1350 (2×735 kW)
  • Total length: 21.27 m / 69' 10"
  • Beam: 5.63 m / 18' 6"
  • Cabins: 5
  • Fuel capacity: 3500 lt / 924,6 US gal
  • Fresh water capacity (water heater capacity included): 910 lt / 240,4 US Gal
  • Number of beds: 9+1

For further information: navetta70.absoluteyachts.com

Absolute Navetta 70 - photo © Absolute Yachts
Absolute Navetta 70 - photo © Absolute Yachts
Absolute Navetta 70 - photo © Absolute Yachts
Absolute Navetta 70 - photo © Absolute Yachts
Absolute Navetta 70 - photo © Absolute Yachts
Absolute Navetta 70 - photo © Absolute Yachts
Absolute Navetta 70 - photo © Absolute Yachts
Absolute Navetta 70 - photo © Absolute Yachts

