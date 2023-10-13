ILIAD Catamarans to showcase two models at Open Day

by ILIAD Catamarans 19 Sep 14:26 PDT

ILIAD Catamarans will be showcasing the new ILIAD 53F and the ILIAD 62 at a special Open Day on the Gold Coast on Friday 13 October.

The event is an exceptional opportunity for visitors to explore the two models, which are renowned for their outstanding range, fuel efficiency and unprecedented living space. The Open Day event will be held at the ILIAD Catamarans new prestige sales centre located in The Boat Works Gold Coast marine precinct on Friday 13 October from 9am - 2pm.

The new ILIAD 53F features one of the highest bridge deck clearances in its market segment, with a high freeboard for those long passages in more challenging conditions. The motor yacht features an astonishing amount of living space with generous cabins, high headroom and superb natural light.

Available for immediate sale, the ILIAD 53F on display reaches top speeds of 21 knots (lightship), while cruising long range at low speeds will afford more than 3,135 nautical miles.

The Open Day event is also an excellent opportunity for buyers to inspect the enclosed flybridge version of the ILIAD 62.

The ultimate voyager, the ILIAD 62 boasts one of the longest-range capabilities in her class at more than 3,500nm and features a bridgedeck height of 1.15 metres at half load. The impressive motor yacht comprises a choice of living and entertaining areas, including a superb flybridge (open or fully enclosed) independent full galley, BBQ/grill, ice maker and dinign seating for ten. The foredeck has a decadent lounge for sunset drinks while the generous cockpit features seamless access to the epicurean galley and saloon.

Accommodation onboard is voluminous and beautifully proportioned, with each cabin featuring oversized ensuites, superb natural light and absolute privacy. For extended-passage voyagers, the exclusive owner's hull can also incorporate a dedicated laundry, workshop, office and even separate crew quarters with separate bow access.

Appointments to inspect the models at the ILIAD Catamarans Open Day can be made by visiting iliadcatamarans.com/event/open-yacht-iliad-53f. Further information can be obtained by contacting +61 (0) 499 989 559, emailing or visiting iliadcatamarans.com.