THIS IS IT launched, the sensational motor catamaran from Tecnomar

This Is It © The Italian Sea Group This Is It © The Italian Sea Group

by The Italian Sea Group 19 Sep 07:20 PDT

The Italian Sea Group announces the launch of THIS IS IT, the new motor catamaran of the Tecnomar fleet, 43.5 meter in length and 14.5 meter in width, with approximately 750GT.

"The realisation of this extraordinary project challenges the "conventional" perceptions, driving us to completely recreate the boundaries of aesthetic parameters - comments Giovanni Costantino, Founder and CEO of The Italian Sea Group - THIS IS IT is born as the perfect blend between the desires of a forward-thinking owner and a brand like Tecnomar, capable of taking on such an ambitious and demanding challenge. We will present this iconic yacht for the world premiere at the Monaco Yacht Show."

THIS IS IT represents an exciting new presence on the catamaran landscape, defying conventional thinking with its unique and innovative design. Tradition and innovation come together to create a concept of radical lifestyle and elegance, defined by a layout with striking asymmetries and a bold, eye-catching silhouette enveloped by more than 600 square meters of impressive glass windows.

The inspiration is technological, clearly far from typical yachting design and definitely more close to civilian architecture. The exterior lines, sinuous and soft, evoke fantastic sea creatures, challenging our perception of what is truly possible. This is a project that goes beyond the status quo, establishing a new benchmark for being an iconic project.

THIS IS IT was a significant challenge for the TISG design team, starting with weight control, a factor of utmost importance considering the extensive amount of glass used. The complex curved shape of the aluminium superstructure pushed the performance of this precious material to its limits.

The hull lines are optimized to enhance hydrodynamic efficiency, leading to a significant reduction in fuel consumption and, therefore, emissions. In compliance with IMO Tier III requirements, the yacht is equipped with innovative exhaust gas treatment technology (SCR - Selective Catalytic Reduction) to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions.

The interior design, with its 6 cabins, a massage room, and a galley with polarized glass for events and show cooking, mirrors the futuristic vision of the exteriors, is enriched with refined details and sophisticated materials.

The spacious owner's area, in addition to a large skylight with an extraordinary height of 3.3 meter and a superb panoramic terrace, features a special vertical garden spanning two decks, giving the feeling of being in a seaside villa.

Leather and Alcantara, oak and teak, dialogue with the sinuous shapes, marked by bold geometric cuts and grey marble inserts. The dominant mood is dynamic, in motion, enveloping and sporty, yet the colour palette is also elegant and refined, in which light tones of beige and platinum grey prevail. The precious accent is provided by the combined use of noble metals such as gold, bronze, titanium and carbon in contrast to the calmness of the natural wood tones and leather finishes.

Innovative design, speed and sportiness, characteristic elements of Tecnomar motor yachts, make "THIS IS IT" a unique and exceptional catamaran.