Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resources 2022 - LEADERBOARD

Riva 82' Diva: the flybridge that makes yachting divine

by Riva Yacht 20 Sep 08:51 PDT
Riva 82' Diva © Riva Yacht

Enchanting and exclusive even in her name, Riva 82' Diva stole the show at the 2023 Cannes Yachting Festival with a stunning world preview that had everyone gasping in admiration.

Bewitchingly beautiful and innovative, she rounds off the already sumptuous range of Riva flybridge yachts by adding a new dimension, not only in terms of length but also of a new concept of interior and exterior spaces.

With a length overall of 25.29 m and a maximum beam of 6.08 m, Riva 82' Diva features restyled interiors and enhanced outdoor liveability, achieving a perfect equilibrium of functionality, comfort and design.

Like its predecessors, this new Riva success is penned by Mauro Micheli and Sergio Beretta, founders of Officina Italiana Design, working in partnership with the Strategic Product Committee led by Piero Ferrari and the Ferretti Group Engineering Department.

The agile beauty of Riva 82' Diva is simply unique. The unmistakable features of her predecessors - such as the superstructure's low and sporty silhouette, the distinctive shape of the forward windshield and the gleaming stainless steel detailing - work with innovative new solutions like the higher and safer side gunwales with painted composite profiles instead of traditional steel handrails.

The real stars of Riva 82' Diva are outdoor areas of unprecedented size in this category. These generous spaces designed to put guests in close contact with the sea offer a yachting experience that takes conviviality and relaxation to the next level.

The 40-square-metre flybridge, one of the most generous on a yacht this size, is designed to give each living area its own dedicated space. In the centre, the lounge with a dinette and a large bar unit, personalized according to the owner's tastes, is protected by a carbon fibre hard top with glass panels. The sun pad forward and another lounging and sunbathing area aft can also be furnished as desired by the owner. At the forward end of the flybridge is also the second pilot station.

The boat's main attraction though is aft on the main deck: a spacious and innovative beach club featuring two large bulwarks (1.6 m) that swing down to create lateral terraces. This new solution for Riva increases the area's width by over 3 metres and offers endless opportunities for fun and relaxation. There's a large sun pad (over 2.5m x 2m) in the centre of the beach club and underneath it a garage that can accommodate a jet tender of up to 3.95 m. Moving towards the centre of the yacht, the raised cockpit fitted with facing sea-view sofas provides a living area of nearly 35 square metres and unprecedented comfort. Forward, guests can relax in a large living area fitted with a forward-facing sofa and sun pad, under which the mooring gear is stored.

Riva 82' Diva's interiors are in classic Riva style. They feature highly polished furnishings and contrasting pale and dark colours, as well as introducing new solutions that achieve a perfect blend of design and comfort. Italian walnut or glossy chocolate wenge are the signature wood that set the style of the yacht's interior, paired with a light-coloured carpet and ceilings clad in white fabric that contrast with the glossy black lacquered furnishings and the black leather, a stand-out decorative feature of the yacht also found in the night area.

In the lounge, the living and dining areas are optically separated by being at different heights, creating a sense of intimacy without actually dividing the two spaces: the former is at cockpit level on entering the lounge, while the latter is further forward in a raised panoramic space. Even the stair well connecting to the flybridge is part of the decor thanks to glass walls that dissolve the visual barrier between interior and exterior. The galley at the forward end of the main deck is designed with a sliding window that either closes it off from or opens it out onto the dining area, creating a seamless space. The galley provides direct access to the helm station and the port-side external walkway leading to the forward lounge area.

There are four cabins on the lower deck, all with en suite private bathrooms featuring Corian or Statuarietto marble tops: the full-beam owner's cabin astern, the VIP cabin forward, flooded with light through the skylight formed by the glass floor of the walkway to the forward lounge area, and two double cabins, providing accommodation for a total of eight guests. The guest cabins are all decorated with signature Riva features plus novel leather elements like the bed headboards, creating an elegant contrast of textures. The crew quarters - two separate cabins with a total of three beds, a bathroom and a laundry station - are amidships and accessed via a dedicated walkway on the side of the superstructure to guarantee complete privacy for both the owner and guests.

The helm station, accessed directly from the galley on the main deck, is designed for optimum visibility and functionality, with a sliding glass partition that gives the captain an excellent view out over the starboard walkway. Blinds can be installed inside the windshield for an even more comfortable onboard experience. The helm station also has an adjustable pilot chair, a feature usually found on larger yachts. Ergonomic and elegant, it features an electro-hydraulic steering system and throttles by Xenta, plus a Simrad navigation system that integrates onboard monitoring with navigation and manoeuvring controls managed via three 16-inch monitors as standard, 19-inch monitors optional. Riva 82' Diva is also fitted with Humphree dynamic trim interceptors and, optionally, Seakeepers and Sleipner fins to minimize rolling both at anchor and under way.

On the new Riva 82' Diva, the owner can decide whether to install a pair of MAN V12 1800 engines for a top speed of 29 knots and a cruising speed of 26 or two MAN V12 1900 engines that drive the yacht to a top speed of 31 knots and a cruising speed of 27 knots (provisional data).

Watch video!

Related Articles

New Riva 82' Diva
The flybridge with endless outdoor space Creative genius never rests and Riva, a globally famed nautical icon, has been a perfect demonstration of this for over 180 years. Posted on 12 Jul A new dream location is born
Welcome to the Riva private deck on Lake Como When you enter a Riva Destination you savour the timeless appeal of this legendary brand, immersed in the decor and surrounded by the wood featured for over 180 years on the world's most famous boats. Posted on 2 Jul Riva announces the sale of the first 54 Metri
The new all-aluminium superyacht is under construction at the Riva superyacht division in Ancona The largest Riva ever built is an incredibly beautiful superyacht and the new benchmark for all fans of the world's most prestigious brand: she's the Riva 54 Metri and the yard is proud to announce the contract signing for the first unit. Posted on 2 Mar Riva 130' Bellissima: The “Riva fleet flagship”
Built in the new Riva shipyard, 2nd hull of the largest flybridge in the range has a European owner Born out of skilled hand craftsmanship, avant-garde design and advanced marine technology, Riva 130' Bellissima is a magnificent flybridge yacht with an overall length of 40 meters Posted on 31 Jan New 76' Bahamas Super
Riva style and superlative technology The yacht with the spirit of both an open and a coupe is back, offering a host of new features in terms of digital innovation, functionality and storage, for a cruising experience as comfortable as it's exciting. Posted on 3 Nov 2022 Riva Anniversario
The exclusive limited edition created to celebrate Aquarama and Aquariva myths It's an Aquariva, it's an Aquarama, it's history transformed into future and beauty: Riva Anniversario is an incredible combination of details and inspiration drawn from both these boats. Posted on 20 Oct 2022 El-Iseo is born: Full electric and elegantly Riva
The brand's first full electric runabout At a Ferretti Group private preview in the splendid setting of the Yacht Club de Monaco, Riva presented El-Iseo, the brand's first full electric runabout, which brings together traditional design, advanced technology and innovation. Posted on 6 Sep 2022 Riva 130' Bellissima launched in La Spezia
The largest model in the flybridge range was built for an American owner The sea is now a more beautiful place, 40 metres LOA more beautiful to be precise, after the launch of Riva 130' Bellissima in La Spezia for an American owner. Posted on 31 Jul 2022 "Riva The Persuaders!"
The short film for the brand's 180th anniversary is a classy action movie Inspired by the famous TV series “The Persuaders!” – in Italy “Attenti a quei due” – this enthralling action film is a blend of elegance, irony and adrenaline. It can now be seen on social networks and YouTube. Posted on 18 Jun 2022 Riva celebrate 180th Anniversary of Ferretti Group
The new short movie from the brand receives its world premiere Riva's 180th anniversary tells the story of a wonderful adventure of style and elegance that has raised boatbuilding to the level of art. Such a glamorous and radiant celebratory gala could only be held in an equally grandiose venue. Posted on 14 Jun 2022
Marine Resources 2022 - FOOTERMaritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2023 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy