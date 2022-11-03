Riva 82' Diva: the flybridge that makes yachting divine

Riva 82' Diva © Riva Yacht Riva 82' Diva © Riva Yacht

by Riva Yacht 20 Sep 08:51 PDT

Enchanting and exclusive even in her name, Riva 82' Diva stole the show at the 2023 Cannes Yachting Festival with a stunning world preview that had everyone gasping in admiration.

Bewitchingly beautiful and innovative, she rounds off the already sumptuous range of Riva flybridge yachts by adding a new dimension, not only in terms of length but also of a new concept of interior and exterior spaces.

With a length overall of 25.29 m and a maximum beam of 6.08 m, Riva 82' Diva features restyled interiors and enhanced outdoor liveability, achieving a perfect equilibrium of functionality, comfort and design.

Like its predecessors, this new Riva success is penned by Mauro Micheli and Sergio Beretta, founders of Officina Italiana Design, working in partnership with the Strategic Product Committee led by Piero Ferrari and the Ferretti Group Engineering Department.

The agile beauty of Riva 82' Diva is simply unique. The unmistakable features of her predecessors - such as the superstructure's low and sporty silhouette, the distinctive shape of the forward windshield and the gleaming stainless steel detailing - work with innovative new solutions like the higher and safer side gunwales with painted composite profiles instead of traditional steel handrails.

The real stars of Riva 82' Diva are outdoor areas of unprecedented size in this category. These generous spaces designed to put guests in close contact with the sea offer a yachting experience that takes conviviality and relaxation to the next level.

The 40-square-metre flybridge, one of the most generous on a yacht this size, is designed to give each living area its own dedicated space. In the centre, the lounge with a dinette and a large bar unit, personalized according to the owner's tastes, is protected by a carbon fibre hard top with glass panels. The sun pad forward and another lounging and sunbathing area aft can also be furnished as desired by the owner. At the forward end of the flybridge is also the second pilot station.

The boat's main attraction though is aft on the main deck: a spacious and innovative beach club featuring two large bulwarks (1.6 m) that swing down to create lateral terraces. This new solution for Riva increases the area's width by over 3 metres and offers endless opportunities for fun and relaxation. There's a large sun pad (over 2.5m x 2m) in the centre of the beach club and underneath it a garage that can accommodate a jet tender of up to 3.95 m. Moving towards the centre of the yacht, the raised cockpit fitted with facing sea-view sofas provides a living area of nearly 35 square metres and unprecedented comfort. Forward, guests can relax in a large living area fitted with a forward-facing sofa and sun pad, under which the mooring gear is stored.

Riva 82' Diva's interiors are in classic Riva style. They feature highly polished furnishings and contrasting pale and dark colours, as well as introducing new solutions that achieve a perfect blend of design and comfort. Italian walnut or glossy chocolate wenge are the signature wood that set the style of the yacht's interior, paired with a light-coloured carpet and ceilings clad in white fabric that contrast with the glossy black lacquered furnishings and the black leather, a stand-out decorative feature of the yacht also found in the night area.

In the lounge, the living and dining areas are optically separated by being at different heights, creating a sense of intimacy without actually dividing the two spaces: the former is at cockpit level on entering the lounge, while the latter is further forward in a raised panoramic space. Even the stair well connecting to the flybridge is part of the decor thanks to glass walls that dissolve the visual barrier between interior and exterior. The galley at the forward end of the main deck is designed with a sliding window that either closes it off from or opens it out onto the dining area, creating a seamless space. The galley provides direct access to the helm station and the port-side external walkway leading to the forward lounge area.

There are four cabins on the lower deck, all with en suite private bathrooms featuring Corian or Statuarietto marble tops: the full-beam owner's cabin astern, the VIP cabin forward, flooded with light through the skylight formed by the glass floor of the walkway to the forward lounge area, and two double cabins, providing accommodation for a total of eight guests. The guest cabins are all decorated with signature Riva features plus novel leather elements like the bed headboards, creating an elegant contrast of textures. The crew quarters - two separate cabins with a total of three beds, a bathroom and a laundry station - are amidships and accessed via a dedicated walkway on the side of the superstructure to guarantee complete privacy for both the owner and guests.

The helm station, accessed directly from the galley on the main deck, is designed for optimum visibility and functionality, with a sliding glass partition that gives the captain an excellent view out over the starboard walkway. Blinds can be installed inside the windshield for an even more comfortable onboard experience. The helm station also has an adjustable pilot chair, a feature usually found on larger yachts. Ergonomic and elegant, it features an electro-hydraulic steering system and throttles by Xenta, plus a Simrad navigation system that integrates onboard monitoring with navigation and manoeuvring controls managed via three 16-inch monitors as standard, 19-inch monitors optional. Riva 82' Diva is also fitted with Humphree dynamic trim interceptors and, optionally, Seakeepers and Sleipner fins to minimize rolling both at anchor and under way.

On the new Riva 82' Diva, the owner can decide whether to install a pair of MAN V12 1800 engines for a top speed of 29 knots and a cruising speed of 26 or two MAN V12 1900 engines that drive the yacht to a top speed of 31 knots and a cruising speed of 27 knots (provisional data).

